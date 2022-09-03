ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

TBI: 1 dead after multi-county chase leads to officer-involved shooting

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced that the agency continues to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday morning. According to a release from the TBI, a Greene County deputy saw a “suspicious vehicle” in the parking lot of a Mosheim business shortly before 3 a.m. The driver, identified […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jefferson County, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Jefferson County, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Accidents
WBIR

Knoxville Track Club running 3.4 miles in honor of kidnapped, killed Memphis woman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Track Club said Wednesday they were running in honor of a 34-year-old woman who police said Tuesday was found dead in Memphis. The Memphis Police Department said Eliza Fletcher was kidnapped around 4 a.m. Friday while on an early morning run in the University of Memphis area. She was a mother and a junior kindergarten teacher, and the story of her death attracted national attention.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#Traffic Accident#Twra
WDEF

Pilot in fatal plane crash used to practice medicine here

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Bradley County Medical Examiner has now identified the victims in Monday night’s plane crash. They were Dr. William Edward Gist and his wife, Beth Ann. The Gists were living in Black Mountain, North Carolina and Dr. Gist practiced in Asheville. But they moved...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WBIR

SCSO: One person drowned at Douglas Lake Saturday night

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff said one person has drowned at Douglas Lake Saturday night. According to the sheriff, emergency services were dispatched around 9:00 p.m. Saturday night to the 1500 block of Dyke Road because of a possible drowning. The sheriff said a man was...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

Car wreck shuts down Demory Road for extended time

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – One person was injured in a single-vehicle wreck Monday evening, and, as a result, a section of Demory Road was shutdown for an extended amount of time. The call of the accident came in to Central Dispatch at 6:25pm with the Campbell County Rural Fire...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

Big rig fire snarls I-75 south bound travelers

CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – An 18-wheeler caught fire while heading south on I-75 in Campbell County on Tuesday afternoon. Just after 3:30pm is when the big rig caught fire and jammed up south bound traffic. The truck pulled onto the emergency lane at Mile Marker 134 just north of...
CARYVILLE, TN
wvih.com

Missing Helicopter & Pilot Found

The pilot and the helicopter who went missing in South Central Kentucky over the weekend have been located, but the pilot, David Stone, did not survive. According to Mammoth Cave officials, at approximately 4 p.m. on Monday they received a notification that a helicopter crash with a single fatality had been found inside the park’s southern boundary.
LOUISVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Man shot, suspect detained in Jefferson County shooting

Dolly Parton sends personalized video to woman with stage 4 cancer after sister reaches out. Two women in Kentucky got a very special message from East Tennessee queen, Dolly Parton. Blount Co. Deputy receives heart transplant after being denied twice last month. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Blount County Deputy...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

2 teenagers run over by boat on Douglas Lake, airlifted to hospital

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two teenagers were airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center after a boating crash on Douglas Lake in Dandridge, Tennessee, on Saturday, according to Wildlife Resources Agency spokesperson Matthew Cameron. At around 2:25 p.m., six girls were on an innertube pulled by a boat. Four...
DANDRIDGE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy