KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Track Club said Wednesday they were running in honor of a 34-year-old woman who police said Tuesday was found dead in Memphis. The Memphis Police Department said Eliza Fletcher was kidnapped around 4 a.m. Friday while on an early morning run in the University of Memphis area. She was a mother and a junior kindergarten teacher, and the story of her death attracted national attention.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 4 HOURS AGO