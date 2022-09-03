Read full article on original website
Teens seriously injured by boat propeller on Douglas Lake
Two teen girls were injured after a boating accident on Douglas Lake Saturday afternoon.
Residents call for change to drive safely on Chapman Highway
Some South Knoxville drivers, who drive on Chapman Highway, are struggling to find safe options for making a left-hand turn near the Ford Valley area.
Man charged with leaving ladder on I-75 leading to Loudon Co. Sgt. Chris Jenkins’ death enters plea
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sonny Beason, the man charged with leaving a ladder on I-75 in February that led to the death of Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Chris Jenkins’ death has entered a guilty plea, according to court documents obtained by WVLT News. The incident happened at...
TBI: 1 dead after multi-county chase leads to officer-involved shooting
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced that the agency continues to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday morning. According to a release from the TBI, a Greene County deputy saw a “suspicious vehicle” in the parking lot of a Mosheim business shortly before 3 a.m. The driver, identified […]
Husband, wife from NC die in Tennessee plane crash, authorities say
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A husband and wife from North Carolina died in a plane crash in Tennessee on Monday, authorities told WTVC. Polk County Sheriff Steve Ross confirmed the crash happened in Bradley County, in the woods near the Polk County line. Both counties border Georgia. The Federal...
New details released in Douglas Lake boating accident that injured two teen girls
Note: A previous article said the accident only involved one boat, but when News Channel 11 asked the TWRA to clarify, a spokesman told us it involved two boats. DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A spokesperson with the TWRA has provided additional details on a boat accident that injured two teenage girls Saturday afternoon on Douglas […]
Concern grows after attempted kidnapping and rape in downtown Knoxville
A Blount Co. man was killed following a hit-and-run on Aug. 4, according to officials with the Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office. Tennessee Air National Guard Black Hawk helicopters arrive at Farragut High School with recipients of the Medal of Honor. CATCH UP QUICK. Updated: 11 hours ago. Your headlines...
Knoxville Track Club running 3.4 miles in honor of kidnapped, killed Memphis woman
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Track Club said Wednesday they were running in honor of a 34-year-old woman who police said Tuesday was found dead in Memphis. The Memphis Police Department said Eliza Fletcher was kidnapped around 4 a.m. Friday while on an early morning run in the University of Memphis area. She was a mother and a junior kindergarten teacher, and the story of her death attracted national attention.
Blount County pilot dies in helicopter crash near Mammoth Cave National Park
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. — A Blount County man is dead after a helicopter crash in western Kentucky. Search crews found the helicopter, along with the body of pilot David Stone, Monday afternoon in a wooded area near Mammoth Cave National Park. The helicopter was last seen traveling toward Glasgow...
Pilot in fatal plane crash used to practice medicine here
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Bradley County Medical Examiner has now identified the victims in Monday night’s plane crash. They were Dr. William Edward Gist and his wife, Beth Ann. The Gists were living in Black Mountain, North Carolina and Dr. Gist practiced in Asheville. But they moved...
BCSO: Reward offered leading to arrest, conviction of person who left scene of crash that killed Maryville man
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong announced Tuesday the family of Gary Burchfield is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who struck and killed Burchfield on Peach Orchard Road on Aug. 4. According to a release by...
KPD: Two people injured after a woman drove into a North Knoxville bar after drinking at it
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said a woman was charged after she backed into a sign at the front of a North Knoxville bar and then drove her car into the front of the building. Two people had non-life-threatening injuries because of the crash, according to police.
SCSO: One person drowned at Douglas Lake Saturday night
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff said one person has drowned at Douglas Lake Saturday night. According to the sheriff, emergency services were dispatched around 9:00 p.m. Saturday night to the 1500 block of Dyke Road because of a possible drowning. The sheriff said a man was...
Maynardville man arrested, charged after road rage incident on Ailor Gap Road
MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Maynardville man was arrested and charged after allegedly pointing a handgun at a woman during a road rage incident. Union County 9-1-1 received a call from a woman who was in a road rage incident on Ailor Gap Road, Monday around 6:23 p.m. The...
Driver who had loose ladder that fell onto I-75, leading to LCSO deputy's death, pleads 'no contest' to charges
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — On February 3, Loudon County Sergeant Chris Jenkins went to remove a fallen ladder from I-75. While he was on the road, he was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Sonny Beason was driving a white utility truck that...
Car wreck shuts down Demory Road for extended time
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – One person was injured in a single-vehicle wreck Monday evening, and, as a result, a section of Demory Road was shutdown for an extended amount of time. The call of the accident came in to Central Dispatch at 6:25pm with the Campbell County Rural Fire...
Big rig fire snarls I-75 south bound travelers
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – An 18-wheeler caught fire while heading south on I-75 in Campbell County on Tuesday afternoon. Just after 3:30pm is when the big rig caught fire and jammed up south bound traffic. The truck pulled onto the emergency lane at Mile Marker 134 just north of...
Missing Helicopter & Pilot Found
The pilot and the helicopter who went missing in South Central Kentucky over the weekend have been located, but the pilot, David Stone, did not survive. According to Mammoth Cave officials, at approximately 4 p.m. on Monday they received a notification that a helicopter crash with a single fatality had been found inside the park’s southern boundary.
Man shot, suspect detained in Jefferson County shooting
Dolly Parton sends personalized video to woman with stage 4 cancer after sister reaches out. Two women in Kentucky got a very special message from East Tennessee queen, Dolly Parton. Blount Co. Deputy receives heart transplant after being denied twice last month. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Blount County Deputy...
2 teenagers run over by boat on Douglas Lake, airlifted to hospital
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two teenagers were airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center after a boating crash on Douglas Lake in Dandridge, Tennessee, on Saturday, according to Wildlife Resources Agency spokesperson Matthew Cameron. At around 2:25 p.m., six girls were on an innertube pulled by a boat. Four...
