ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redondo Beach, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Los Angeles

LA City Officials Struggle to Enforce RV Ordinance

The city of Los Angeles passed its RV ordinance in April but one councilmember is now saying what she worried would happen, actually is. She said there's no way to enforce the code because there's no place to tow the RVs. On a hot day like Tuesday, being cooped up...
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Rudy Diaz Dies in Pedestrian Crash on South Street [Long Beach, CA]

51-Year-Old Man Killed in Pedestrian Accident near Obispo Avenue. The accident happened on September 1st, at around 12:40 a.m., in the 3300 block of South Street. According to police, Diaz was walking northbound outside of a marked crosswalk across South Street when he was fatally struck by a Honda. Emergency crews arrived at the scene shortly after and pronounced 51-year-old Diaz dead at the scene.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Only On: Highland Park woman's apartment taken over by homeless couple while she was on vacation

A Highland Park woman was recently victimized by a pair of squatters who took over her apartment while she was on vacation — wearing her clothes, using her shower and claiming the place was theirs when police came calling. She told CBS Los Angeles reporter Lesley Marin all about the incident, which happened when she and her roommates were out of town and the couple broke into their apartment through her bedroom window. "All my clothes, down to the underwear, the socks, my Yeezys, my pants," Virginia Pinto recalled. That wasn't all they took advantage of, apparently camping out in her room, using...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Redondo Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Inglewood, CA
Inglewood, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Redondo Beach, CA
City
Artesia, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
calmatters.network

Here are the 10 finished murals after this year’s Long Beach Walls

The weeklong art event featured a roster of only female artists—a first for the city’s festival—with local talent and creators from across the country participating. “Stand Up” was the theme of this year for Long Beach’s participation in the international mural festival, which celebrated the diversity, spirit and vision of women in art. Artists were given complete creative control over what they wanted to paint and the result produced some of the most striking works the festival has seen yet.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

3 charged in violent robbery spree, including pistol-whipping and Rolex theft in Rowland Heights 99 Ranch Market parking lot

More than three weeks after an arrest was made in the July pistol-whipping and robbery of an Asian-American couple in Rowland Heights, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Tuesday that three men have been charged for that incident and “a series of of daytime robberies over the past five months.” In addition to […]
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, CA
L.A. Weekly

James Henry McKane Killed in Bicycle Crash at Alton Parkway [Irvine, CA]

69-Year-Old Man Dead in Bicycle Accident near near Technology Drive. The incident occurred on August 23rd, at around 7:25 a.m., along Alton Parkway near Technology Drive. According to reports, McKane was riding along the road when, for reasons currently unknown, he crashed into a stopped truck. McKane suffered serious injuries as a result of the collision. First responders arrived to the site of the accident shortly after and pronounced 69-year-old James Henry McKane dead at the scene.
IRVINE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Redondo#Catalina Coffee And Cafe
foxla.com

Some LA County beaches closed after reaching capacity

MALIBU, Calif. - If you're looking to cool down amid the California heat wave, make sure to double-check the beach you're headed to is open this Labor Day. Officials announced Sunday Zuma and westward beaches in Malibu were at capacity and closed. SUGGESTED:. Traffic was backed up on the Pacific...
MALIBU, CA
KTLA

Fatal traffic collision prompts road closures in Malibu

One person died in a traffic collision in Malibu Sunday. All northbound lanes of Malibu Canyon Road were closed from PCH to Civic Center Way. All PCH lanes were closed from Civic Center Way to Malibu Canyon, the city announced. People who usually drive through the area were encouraged to take an alternative route. At […]
MALIBU, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

Car crashes into San Pedro church following hit-and-run

A driver fled the scene of a two-car crash that happened in San Pedro overnight, the Los Angeles Police Department said. Video from the incident shows the driver crashed into a parked car at 18th and Mesa streets and then appeared to leave their vehicle behind. Another vehicle hit the exterior of a church, but […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Bear enters home, swims in pool in Simi Valley

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - A black bear is making himself comfortable in a Simi Valley neighborhood this Labor Day weekend. Police say a black bear was spotted swimming in a pool and rummaging through yards in a section of northeast Simi. "I just happened to look over the window and...
SIMI VALLEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy