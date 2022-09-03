A Highland Park woman was recently victimized by a pair of squatters who took over her apartment while she was on vacation — wearing her clothes, using her shower and claiming the place was theirs when police came calling. She told CBS Los Angeles reporter Lesley Marin all about the incident, which happened when she and her roommates were out of town and the couple broke into their apartment through her bedroom window. "All my clothes, down to the underwear, the socks, my Yeezys, my pants," Virginia Pinto recalled. That wasn't all they took advantage of, apparently camping out in her room, using...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO