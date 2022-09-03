Read full article on original website
Kristine
4d ago
Asked for a drink. Said make it a double. It cost me $16.00. And by double, they put one more shot in it. I know cuz I asked. I payed and tipped and said thankyou. But will not be going back cuz it never feels good to be taken advantage of. It was a glass not even a pint. And they had Fish Fry's before Aug, I got one that day that's why I ordered the drink. Either this article is old or facts are just wrong.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today
Neighbors Bar & Grille celebrates 13 years
WAUKESHA — The Neighbors Bar & Grille, S16W22255 Arcadian Ave., celebrated its 13th anniversary on Sunday of starting the business, which originally opened in September of 2009. The restaurant will also be featured on an online show called “America’s Best Restaurant” after filming takes place on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Milwaukee's Taco Fest 2022: Everything you need to know (and eat)
Taco Fest will be held Saturday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. for lunch and 4 - 8 p.m. for dinner. It will be held at the Summerfest grounds at 200 N. Harbor Dr. in Milwaukee.
Food hall 'North Avenue Market' to host soft opening on Wednesday
The North Avenue Market, a food hall, will host a soft opening on Wednesday. Officials say the soft opening allows its teams to work out any kinks before its grand opening later this month.
On Milwaukee
Trapper Schoepp's new video is pure Milwaukee
The video's for Milwaukee musician Trapper Schoepp's breezy new single, "I Am a Rider," is almost like the best Milwaukee tourism video you've ever seen. The video, produced by Samer Ghani and starring Leroy the Boston Terrier, finds Schoepp (and Leroy) on the Oak Leaf Trail, passing the Boat House, on Lakeshore State Park, at the Domes, getting custard at Leon's, in the Brewery District, at the Rotary Centennial Arboretum, the North Point Light House, passing Bull's Eye Records, on a swan boat in the lagoon and more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
On Milwaukee
TomKen's Bar & Grill to reopen in West Allis after 54-day closure
After being closed for 54 days, TomKen’s Bar & Grill, 8001 W. Greenfield Ave., is slated to reopen for business on Thursday, Sept. 8 at noon. The popular West Allis bar –and home of some of the best fried chicken in the city – shut down unexpectedly in the midst of service on Friday, July 15 when the foundation on the north side of their 100-year-old building gave out.
On Milwaukee
Saint Kate Hotel names first Artist-in-Residence
Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel, 139 E. Kilbourn Ave., recently named artist Jeff Zimpel as its first Artist-in-Residence. Starting this month, Zimpel will welcome guests to the new studio inside Saint Kate where they can engage with his artistic process and witness his art come to life. Zimpel...
milwaukeerecord.com
In case you blinked, here are all the new and wonderful things they’re building in Milwaukee (August 21 – September 3)
Depending on which news sources you follow, Milwaukee is going through either a “renaissance” or a “reinvention.” Or maybe it’s a “reboot” or a “reimagining,” like that crappy Tim Burton version of Planet Of The Apes. However you want to define it, it’s safe to say that Milwaukee is currently building a lot of new and wonderful things.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Hot wheels draw spectators to downtown West Bend
WEST BEND — The 12th annual Wheels on Main premier car, truck and bike show drew thousands of enthusiasts to view over 450 vehicles, covering the downtown streets of West Bend, on Sunday. The car show over the Labor Day weekend had more than 20 categories that were judged...
IN THIS ARTICLE
washingtoncountyinsider.com
44th annual Steak in the Park is Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Washington County, WI – If you’ve been wondering where the beef is, wonder no more. On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, the West Bend Noon Kiwanis will be hosting the 44th Annual Steak in the Park fundraiser at Regner Park in West Bend. The event will include raffles, music,...
foodieflashpacker.com
Best Pizza In Mequon | 5 Best Pizza Restaurants In Mequon
Mequon, a quiet northern suburb of Milwaukee, has lately undergone an economic development plan that has resulted in a slew of new, independent, and delicious restaurants in this relatively tranquil Midwestern town. What was formerly largely residential dwellings is now a hotspot for exciting places to eat pizza north of...
Thousands roll in for annual Harley-Davidson Hometown Rally
Thousands of bike enthusiasts from all over the country are rolling into Milwaukee as the Harley-Davidson Museum hosts its annual Hometown Rally.
Obit: Business titan Kohler led family company for 4 decades
KOHLER, Wis. (AP) — Herbert Kohler Jr., who led the plumbing fixture manufacturer his grandfather founded for more than four decades and who turned the tiny Wisconsin village that bears his name into a hospitality destination, is being remembered as a businessman whose impact stretched far beyond his home state.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Greater Milwaukee Today
Oak Creek LionsFest Car Show
Come and celebrate the holiday weekend at the Oak Creek LionsFest Car Show. Event will kick off at 10 a.m. Sunday, September 4 at the American Legion Post 434 Upper lot, 9327 S Shepard Ave, in Oak Creek. Enjoy food, helicopter rides, music, pull tabs, raffle and carnival games.
3 Towns in Wisconsin That Are A Must Visit For A Weekend Getaway
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the TrivagoMagazine website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following places.
Local group leads effort to demolish Lake Interchange in Milwaukee
An environmental advocacy group is leading an effort to demolish the Lake Interchange in downtown Milwaukee to clear land for development
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Do you remember Labor Day 2020 when a swarm of bees descend on home in Town of West Bend
September 5, 2022 – Town of West Bend, WI – It was a quiet Saturday afternoon on September 6, 2020 when a Town of West Bend couple awaited the start of the Kentucky Derby…. and then the swarm of bees arrived. “From the round plant by the...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Trick or Treat hours for Halloween 2022
Washington County, WI – Halloween falls on Monday, October 31, 2022. Trick or treat hours across Washington County are posted below. The list will be updated as more information becomes available. Town of Addison – Sunday, October 30, 2022, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Village of Jackson...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Learn about Regal Society Lifestyle
RACINE, Wis (CBS 58) -- One of the owners of Regal Society Lifestyle joined us in studio for Racine & Me. Deon'Te Cottingham says his company is family owned and operated in Racine. The company is a lifestyle brand with comfortable streetwear created to uplift and inspire people to wear...
‘The Worst City in Wisconsin’ According to Sucky Tripadvisor Review
Leave it to Tripadvisor once again, having me in tears! Any website that allows for "comments" or "reviews" is in for it at times. I have a great idea, let's let a bunch of keyboard warriors and/or Karen's, take to the world wide web and say WHATEVER THEY WANT! That is a recipe for disaster or brilliant humor...Not sure which one this is. TripAdvisor.
CBS 58
South Milwaukee firefighters respond to 2 Labor Day incidents at Grant Park
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two separate rescue efforts this Labor Day in South Milwaukee brought emergency vehicles to Grant Park. A captain with the South Milwaukee Fire Department says both accidents involved children and in this vast park, they were just 100 yards apart. The first happened right along the...
Comments / 1