Milwaukee, WI

Kristine
4d ago

Asked for a drink. Said make it a double. It cost me $16.00. And by double, they put one more shot in it. I know cuz I asked. I payed and tipped and said thankyou. But will not be going back cuz it never feels good to be taken advantage of. It was a glass not even a pint. And they had Fish Fry's before Aug, I got one that day that's why I ordered the drink. Either this article is old or facts are just wrong.

Greater Milwaukee Today

Neighbors Bar & Grille celebrates 13 years

WAUKESHA — The Neighbors Bar & Grille, S16W22255 Arcadian Ave., celebrated its 13th anniversary on Sunday of starting the business, which originally opened in September of 2009. The restaurant will also be featured on an online show called “America’s Best Restaurant” after filming takes place on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
WAUKESHA, WI
On Milwaukee

Trapper Schoepp's new video is pure Milwaukee

The video's for Milwaukee musician Trapper Schoepp's breezy new single, "I Am a Rider," is almost like the best Milwaukee tourism video you've ever seen. The video, produced by Samer Ghani and starring Leroy the Boston Terrier, finds Schoepp (and Leroy) on the Oak Leaf Trail, passing the Boat House, on Lakeshore State Park, at the Domes, getting custard at Leon's, in the Brewery District, at the Rotary Centennial Arboretum, the North Point Light House, passing Bull's Eye Records, on a swan boat in the lagoon and more.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee, WI
On Milwaukee

TomKen's Bar & Grill to reopen in West Allis after 54-day closure

After being closed for 54 days, TomKen’s Bar & Grill, 8001 W. Greenfield Ave., is slated to reopen for business on Thursday, Sept. 8 at noon. The popular West Allis bar –and home of some of the best fried chicken in the city – shut down unexpectedly in the midst of service on Friday, July 15 when the foundation on the north side of their 100-year-old building gave out.
WEST ALLIS, WI
On Milwaukee

Saint Kate Hotel names first Artist-in-Residence

Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel, 139 E. Kilbourn Ave., recently named artist Jeff Zimpel as its first Artist-in-Residence. Starting this month, Zimpel will welcome guests to the new studio inside Saint Kate where they can engage with his artistic process and witness his art come to life. Zimpel...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

In case you blinked, here are all the new and wonderful things they’re building in Milwaukee (August 21 – September 3)

Depending on which news sources you follow, Milwaukee is going through either a “renaissance” or a “reinvention.” Or maybe it’s a “reboot” or a “reimagining,” like that crappy Tim Burton version of Planet Of The Apes. However you want to define it, it’s safe to say that Milwaukee is currently building a lot of new and wonderful things.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Hot wheels draw spectators to downtown West Bend

WEST BEND — The 12th annual Wheels on Main premier car, truck and bike show drew thousands of enthusiasts to view over 450 vehicles, covering the downtown streets of West Bend, on Sunday. The car show over the Labor Day weekend had more than 20 categories that were judged...
WEST BEND, WI
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Bar Info#Food Drink#Brewers Ier#The Ice House
washingtoncountyinsider.com

44th annual Steak in the Park is Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Washington County, WI – If you’ve been wondering where the beef is, wonder no more. On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, the West Bend Noon Kiwanis will be hosting the 44th Annual Steak in the Park fundraiser at Regner Park in West Bend. The event will include raffles, music,...
WEST BEND, WI
foodieflashpacker.com

Best Pizza In Mequon | 5 Best Pizza Restaurants In Mequon

Mequon, a quiet northern suburb of Milwaukee, has lately undergone an economic development plan that has resulted in a slew of new, independent, and delicious restaurants in this relatively tranquil Midwestern town. What was formerly largely residential dwellings is now a hotspot for exciting places to eat pizza north of...
MEQUON, WI
WausauPilot

Obit: Business titan Kohler led family company for 4 decades

KOHLER, Wis. (AP) — Herbert Kohler Jr., who led the plumbing fixture manufacturer his grandfather founded for more than four decades and who turned the tiny Wisconsin village that bears his name into a hospitality destination, is being remembered as a businessman whose impact stretched far beyond his home state.
KOHLER, WI
Oak Creek LionsFest Car Show

Oak Creek LionsFest Car Show

Come and celebrate the holiday weekend at the Oak Creek LionsFest Car Show. Event will kick off at 10 a.m. Sunday, September 4 at the American Legion Post 434 Upper lot, 9327 S Shepard Ave, in Oak Creek. Enjoy food, helicopter rides, music, pull tabs, raffle and carnival games.
OAK CREEK, WI
Trick or Treat hours for Halloween 2022

Trick or Treat hours for Halloween 2022

Washington County, WI – Halloween falls on Monday, October 31, 2022. Trick or treat hours across Washington County are posted below. The list will be updated as more information becomes available. Town of Addison – Sunday, October 30, 2022, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Village of Jackson...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Learn about Regal Society Lifestyle

RACINE, Wis (CBS 58) -- One of the owners of Regal Society Lifestyle joined us in studio for Racine & Me. Deon'Te Cottingham says his company is family owned and operated in Racine. The company is a lifestyle brand with comfortable streetwear created to uplift and inspire people to wear...
RACINE, WI
97ZOK

‘The Worst City in Wisconsin’ According to Sucky Tripadvisor Review

Leave it to Tripadvisor once again, having me in tears! Any website that allows for "comments" or "reviews" is in for it at times. I have a great idea, let's let a bunch of keyboard warriors and/or Karen's, take to the world wide web and say WHATEVER THEY WANT! That is a recipe for disaster or brilliant humor...Not sure which one this is. TripAdvisor.
WISCONSIN STATE

