The video's for Milwaukee musician Trapper Schoepp's breezy new single, "I Am a Rider," is almost like the best Milwaukee tourism video you've ever seen. The video, produced by Samer Ghani and starring Leroy the Boston Terrier, finds Schoepp (and Leroy) on the Oak Leaf Trail, passing the Boat House, on Lakeshore State Park, at the Domes, getting custard at Leon's, in the Brewery District, at the Rotary Centennial Arboretum, the North Point Light House, passing Bull's Eye Records, on a swan boat in the lagoon and more.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO