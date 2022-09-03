Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Sends a Delegation to Texas BorderTom HandyNew York City, NY
Workers were told, "Overtime is mandatory" and to stay at work unless otherwise instructed.Kath LeeNew York City, NY
New Jersey restaurant breaks record for most burgers sold in a day after 20,000 show up for grand openingKristen WaltersRutherford, NJ
Popular bakery chain set to open new drive-thru location in New York later this monthKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
New 7-ELEVEN Gas Station Coming to Hanover Township, NJMorristown MinuteHanover, NJ
Jersey City to present scaled-back embankment development plan at meeting Wednesday
High-rises planned for the naturally forested Sixth Street Embankment in Downtown Jersey City just got significantly smaller. What would have been a total of 875 units is being reduced to 600 combined residential and hotel units, officials said ahead of a community meeting about the project Wednesday, a reduction by nearly a third.
Bayonne to hold town hall meeting on redevelopment of former Texaco site
Residents are invited to attend and participate in a town hall meeting at Bayonne High School auditorium on Wednesday, September 7, at 7 p.m., according to Mayor James Davis. The meeting is in regards to the redevelopment of the former Texaco site at the foot of the Bayonne Bridge. Togus...
jerseydigs.com
Legal Settlement Could Finally Bring Building to Jersey City’s 107 New York Avenue
A long-running saga looking to revitalize a warehouse in The Heights might finally conclude this week as Jersey City officials could sign off on a scaled-back development spanning an entire block. Back in 2019, an entity called MJSMS LLC began their efforts to redevelopment an industrial property at 107 New...
West New York to offer another ‘Sip and Paint on the Boulevard’
Back by popular demand, Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez, Commissioner Margarita Guzman, and the Board of Commissioners invite West New York residents to another Sip and Paint on the Boulevard. The event will take place on September 16 at 54th Street and Boulevard East, led by visual artist and instructor Juan Ramiro...
roi-nj.com
Realterm acquires transload facility in Newark with easy access to port
Annapolis, Maryland-based Realterm said Tuesday it acquired a 33,500-square-foot transload warehouse facility in Newark with 15 dock-high doors on 1.7 acres. Located at 74 Ave. L, the property is is just minutes from the Port of Newark, offers easy access to Interstates 95 and 78 and is located just 3.9 miles from Newark Liberty International Airport.
jerseydigs.com
Jersey City to Consider 1,189-Unit Development at 808 Pavonia Avenue
A stalled high-rise proposal in Jersey City’s Journal Square neighborhood could be re-born via two prominent developers as plans have emerged to revitalize a slew of properties near the Loew’s Jersey Theatre. A new application has been submitted to rejuvenate several properties with addresses of 808 Pavonia Avenue,...
This New Jersey city is still the most ethnically diverse in the entire country
Jersey City remains the undefeated champion. For the sixth straight year, the city has been named the most ethnically diverse in the United States, beating out the Maryland communities of Germantown and Gaithersburg. The study was conducted by the personal finance website WalletHub.com. Jersey City has held the top spot...
therealdeal.com
City puts $14B price tag on rectifying illegal basement apartments
Getting illegal basement apartments up to code is going to run up more than the Big Apple a large chunk of change. City Hall estimated it would take $13.7 billion to get the roughly 50,000 units up to code, the New York Post reported. The price tag is part of a draft report making its way to the federal government for a $188 million aid package after Hurricane Ida killed at least 13 people and sparked fresh concerns over basement units.
Utility working to resolve issue of discolored water for Passaic County residents
A News 12 New Jersey viewer from Clifton sent the station photos of discolored water in their home.
essexnewsdaily.com
Newark Symphony Hall receives $2.75M to support capital improvements, programming
NEWARK, NJ — Continuing an upward trajectory for the 1920s-era performing arts center as it approaches a century of existence, Newark Symphony Hall announced Aug. 30 that it has received a combined $2.75 million in donations from Prudential Financial and the Mellon Foundation. Prudential contributed $2 million to NSH as part of the performing arts center’s 100th anniversary capital improvement campaign, and the Mellon Foundation gifted $750,000 to develop the venue’s programming department.
Local leaders denounce white supremacist group at NJ parade
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. -- The South Plainfield City Council held an emergency meeting Tuesday night after a white supremacist group showed up at the borough's Labor Day parade.As CBS2's Alecia Reid reports, the Labor Day tradition was tarnished Monday when the New Jersey European Heritage Association, recognized by the Anti-Defamation League as a white supremacist group, showed up on the route.In a video, group members can be seen carrying a banner reading, "Defend American labor, close the border," alongside others carrying the Betsy Ross flag.At Tuesday night's meeting, South Plainfield Mayor Matthew Anesh said the group was not an...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
This New Jersey Restaurant Is Named Best In State For Breakfast
A New Jersey restaurant hailing from two locations, Montclair and Ridgewood, have been named the best breakfast spot in the state. Raymond’s is the best place to grab some food before your morning commute or dine with friends for some Sunday brunch. according to foodie website Mashed. They came to this conclusion by “weighing awards, reviews, personal experiences, recommendations and more.”
hudsoncountyview.com
7 first responders injured, 25 people displaced by 3-alarm Jersey City fire on Bergen Ave
Seven first responders were injured and 25 people were displaced by a three-alarm Jersey City fire at two adjoining residential buildings on Bergen Avenue. At approximately 12:45 p.m. yesterday, the Jersey City Fire Department responded to a call for a working fire at 662 and 664 Bergen Ave. While working...
New Jersey Globe
Labor Leader: John J. Giblin served as State Senator, Essex County Freeholder
John J. Giblin (1909-1975) was one of New Jersey’s most powerful labor leaders, serving as president of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 68, chairman of the national union, Essex County Freeholder and State Senator. Giblin was the patriarch of a popular New Jersey political dynasty that is...
insidernj.com
Bloomfield Mayor and Municipal Chair, Other Bloomfield Diehards Back Burgess
Bloomfield Mayor and Municipal Chair, Members of Township Council and Bloomfield Democratic County Committee Support Irvington Council President Renee Burgess to Fill Vacant Senate Seat in LD28. Bloomfield Mayor and Bloomfield Democratic County Committee Municipal Chairperson Michael Venezia, along with six members of the township council and the Bloomfield Democratic...
New York housing agency to crack down on rent-regulated, 'Frankenstein' loophole
Residential buildings along 3rd Avenue in Manhattan. Two-and-a-half years after saying it would crack down on a landlord loophole, the Division of Housing and Community Renewal is seeking to limit the ability landlords have to combine rent regulated apartments and raise rents. [ more › ]
Washington Square News
Mutual aid org. fights police presence in Washington Square Park
A mutual aid group for low-income people living in and around Washington Square Park is calling for more protections for unhoused people after police forcefully removed a family of unhoused people and their belongings from the area. Three people were arrested during the encounter, including two unhoused people and an activist.
White Supremacists Crash Labor Day Parade In Central Jersey
A white supremacist group crashed a Labor Day parade in Central Jersey. Wearing American flag masks and carrying a protest banner, the organization's members joined the rear of South Plainfield's parade — unauthorized —on Monday, Sept. 5, according to town officials. Members of the New Jersey European Heritage...
J’Ouvert and West Indian Day Parade: Street closures in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A number of streets will be closed in on Monday as New Yorkers gather for J’Ouvert and the West Indian Day Parade. For J’Ouvert, street closures will begin on Sunday, according to the NYPD. The NYPD also announced specific entry points for J’Ouvert. The following roads will be closed: Flatbush Avenue […]
baristanet.com
Montclair Crime: Burglar Gains Entry Through Bedroom Window of Valley Road Home
The week in Montclair crime from Lieutenant Terence Turner, Montclair Police Department:. August 31, 2022 (Gates Avenue): The complainant reported that the catalytic converter was stolen form her 2021 BMW. The suspects also entered the vehicle and reportedly stole $20.00 from the center console. September 6, 2022 (Valley Road): The...
