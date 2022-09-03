ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

roi-nj.com

Realterm acquires transload facility in Newark with easy access to port

Annapolis, Maryland-based Realterm said Tuesday it acquired a 33,500-square-foot transload warehouse facility in Newark with 15 dock-high doors on 1.7 acres. Located at 74 Ave. L, the property is is just minutes from the Port of Newark, offers easy access to Interstates 95 and 78 and is located just 3.9 miles from Newark Liberty International Airport.
jerseydigs.com

Jersey City to Consider 1,189-Unit Development at 808 Pavonia Avenue

A stalled high-rise proposal in Jersey City’s Journal Square neighborhood could be re-born via two prominent developers as plans have emerged to revitalize a slew of properties near the Loew’s Jersey Theatre. A new application has been submitted to rejuvenate several properties with addresses of 808 Pavonia Avenue,...
therealdeal.com

City puts $14B price tag on rectifying illegal basement apartments

Getting illegal basement apartments up to code is going to run up more than the Big Apple a large chunk of change. City Hall estimated it would take $13.7 billion to get the roughly 50,000 units up to code, the New York Post reported. The price tag is part of a draft report making its way to the federal government for a $188 million aid package after Hurricane Ida killed at least 13 people and sparked fresh concerns over basement units.
essexnewsdaily.com

Newark Symphony Hall receives $2.75M to support capital improvements, programming

NEWARK, NJ — Continuing an upward trajectory for the 1920s-era performing arts center as it approaches a century of existence, Newark Symphony Hall announced Aug. 30 that it has received a combined $2.75 million in donations from Prudential Financial and the Mellon Foundation. Prudential contributed $2 million to NSH as part of the performing arts center’s 100th anniversary capital improvement campaign, and the Mellon Foundation gifted $750,000 to develop the venue’s programming department.
CBS New York

Local leaders denounce white supremacist group at NJ parade

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. -- The South Plainfield City Council held an emergency meeting Tuesday night after a white supremacist group showed up at the borough's Labor Day parade.As CBS2's Alecia Reid reports, the Labor Day tradition was tarnished Monday when the New Jersey European Heritage Association, recognized by the Anti-Defamation League as a white supremacist group, showed up on the route.In a video, group members can be seen carrying a banner reading, "Defend American labor, close the border," alongside others carrying the Betsy Ross flag.At Tuesday night's meeting, South Plainfield Mayor Matthew Anesh said the group was not an...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

This New Jersey Restaurant Is Named Best In State For Breakfast

A New Jersey restaurant hailing from two locations, Montclair and Ridgewood, have been named the best breakfast spot in the state. Raymond’s is the best place to grab some food before your morning commute or dine with friends for some Sunday brunch. according to foodie website Mashed. They came to this conclusion by “weighing awards, reviews, personal experiences, recommendations and more.”
insidernj.com

Bloomfield Mayor and Municipal Chair, Other Bloomfield Diehards Back Burgess

Bloomfield Mayor and Municipal Chair, Members of Township Council and Bloomfield Democratic County Committee Support Irvington Council President Renee Burgess to Fill Vacant Senate Seat in LD28. Bloomfield Mayor and Bloomfield Democratic County Committee Municipal Chairperson Michael Venezia, along with six members of the township council and the Bloomfield Democratic...
Washington Square News

Mutual aid org. fights police presence in Washington Square Park

A mutual aid group for low-income people living in and around Washington Square Park is calling for more protections for unhoused people after police forcefully removed a family of unhoused people and their belongings from the area. Three people were arrested during the encounter, including two unhoused people and an activist.
PIX11

J’Ouvert and West Indian Day Parade: Street closures in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A number of streets will be closed in on Monday as New Yorkers gather for J’Ouvert and the West Indian Day Parade. For J’Ouvert, street closures will begin on Sunday, according to the NYPD. The NYPD also announced specific entry points for J’Ouvert. The following roads will be closed: Flatbush Avenue […]
baristanet.com

Montclair Crime: Burglar Gains Entry Through Bedroom Window of Valley Road Home

The week in Montclair crime from Lieutenant Terence Turner, Montclair Police Department:. August 31, 2022 (Gates Avenue): The complainant reported that the catalytic converter was stolen form her 2021 BMW. The suspects also entered the vehicle and reportedly stole $20.00 from the center console. September 6, 2022 (Valley Road): The...
