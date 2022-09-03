A while back, some distracted BMW buyers in South Korea were confused as the automaker's site offered them the chance to pay a monthly fee for heated seats despite the fact that their cars were equipped with the feature as standard. This went viral and caused an outcry everywhere, but BMW quickly clarified that buyers would always be able to access the features they paid for at purchase; only additional upgrades would be offered at an extra cost on a trial, subscription basis, and once the consumer had paid for them, they'd remain accessible. Many misinterpreted this as a perpetual cash grab, but the idea has merit, and many manufacturers remain committed to the idea. After all, people will get used to this way of doing things in time, says BMW.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO