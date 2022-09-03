Read full article on original website
2023 Chrysler 300 Arrives With Subtle Updates
The second-generation Chrysler 300 first saw the light of day 12 years ago and has soldiered on largely unchanged, save for a few updates here and there. Even though rumors suggested it would be long gone by 2023, the old-timer is showing no signs of slowing down. To keep it competitive in a dwindling segment, Chrysler has bestowed a few updates upon the sedan.
Meet The Tiniest GM Convertible EV You'll Never Own
General Motors is currently on a mission to electrify America. It has tried several times before, but with minimal success. The Volt was an engineering triumph but way ahead of its time, and the Bolt has a rather unfortunate reputation. Instead of giving up, GM is trying again, most notably with Chevrolet.
Rumor: Chrysler 300 SRT To Return As Special Edition Farewell
A visit to Chrysler's website is quite depressing. Once a globally renowned brand, the current range of vehicles consists of the Pacifica, Pacifica Hybrid, and the 300. That might change soon, as Chrysler is prepping to make an announcement at the 2022 Detroit Motor Show next week, which might tie in with the recent 300 upgrade for 2023 and a teaser image stating that the American brand will "bring the power" in 2023.
SsangYong Saved, But A US Launch May Not Be In The Cards
Even though SsangYong has never sold its wares in the USA, you likely know the name from watching Jeremy Clarkson's Top Gear. The show famously made fun of the Rodius, which might be the ugliest car ever. Don't believe us? It looked like the Pontic Aztek's ugly cousin. We'll attach an image at the very bottom of this article, but we can't take any responsibility for the damage the Rodius may cause.
Gas Monkey Garage's Richard Rawlings Is Selling Off His MASSIVE Car Collection
If you are a true gearhead, you have at least one daily car and one project car. Or varying levels of car collections if you have the space. But for Richard Rawlings owner of Gas Monkey Garage, it has been 20 years of car collection obsession. Rawlings, the star of Fast N' Loud reality TV show and restoration garage owner, has decided it's time to liquidate almost all of his extensive car collection from oldies to a modern Ford Bronco Badlands Sasquatch with RTR upgrades.
Nissan To Suspend Operations At Tennessee Plant Building Engines For Mercedes
Nissan will suspend operations at its powertrain facility in Decherd, Tennessee in March 2023 “pending future product announcements,” Nissan North America spokesman Brian Brockman revealed. The plant was opened in 2014 at a cost of $319 million at the height of Nissan and Mercedes-Benz’s engine-sharing collaboration. It has...
1,500-HP Stingray Is Officially The World's Fastest Corvette C8
With 490 horsepower at its disposal and a claimed 0 to 60 mph time of around three seconds, the $64,500 Corvette C8 is one of the cheapest ways to experience supercar performance. It's a seriously impressive machine - even Christian von Koenigsegg is bowled by GM's sports car. But what...
Ford F-150 Lightning Is Killing The Competition
While other automakers are struggling with production issues and slowed sales, Ford is celebrating incredible sales success for August. The F-150 Lightning is proving massively popular with consumers with sales for the month totaling 2,373 units. According to the Blue Oval, the electric truck has outsold the Tesla Model 3,...
740-HP Porsche 911 Turbo S Is An Exclusive Supercar Killer
The Porsche 911 Turbo S is one of the best all-rounders on the market. Yes, $216,100 is a lot of money, but the 640-horsepower German offers plenty in return. Not only does it boast the performance and dynamism of a supercar, but it sports true usability and practicality. It really is a car you can drive every day.
Google Adds World's Fastest Drifting EV To Its Autonomous Taxi Fleet
Waymo started as Google's self-driving car project, but it soon grew big enough to become a separate division under Alphabet Inc. (Google's parent company). When Google's self-driving car project started in 2009, it used the Toyota Prius. Once it broke free from Google, it upgraded to a fleet of Chrysler Pacifica Hybrids as part of a partnership with Stellantis. In 2018, it announced a partnership with Jaguar Land Rover. Jaguar was supposed to supply 20,000 I-Pace SUVs, giving Waymo users a more premium option. As a reward, Jag would gain autonomous knowledge from Waymo.
Ford Mustang Race Car Sounds Absolutely Insane In New Teaser
In January of this year, news broke of a new Ford Mustang GT3. Then, Ford Performance released a singular image, which you see below the embedded tweet. It showed what appears to be a Mustang with a wing fit for a racecar, and therefore, a Mustang race car. The factory-backed racer will enter competition in 2024 with IMSA. Now, we've gotten to hear the racer for the first time, or at the very least, what is very likely the Ford Mustang GT3 race car. Ford teased the sound of the new car as part of the buildup to the official launch of the next-gen Mustang, which will debut on September 14 in Detroit.
Bentley Flying Spur Speed Revealed, Porsche IPO Going Ahead, Ferrari Purosangue Coming Next Week: Cold Start
Good morning, and welcome to another midweek installment of Cold Start, your daily roundup of the last 24 hours. Since yesterday's report, we've seen that the Chrysler 300 will soldier on for another year. We've also seen a teaser for the upcoming Pagani C10 that confirms the hypercar will be available with a gated manual gearbox and have spied a special version of the Ferrari SF90 undergoing testing.
Honda Is Following BMW's Subscription Lead But With Key Differences
A while back, some distracted BMW buyers in South Korea were confused as the automaker's site offered them the chance to pay a monthly fee for heated seats despite the fact that their cars were equipped with the feature as standard. This went viral and caused an outcry everywhere, but BMW quickly clarified that buyers would always be able to access the features they paid for at purchase; only additional upgrades would be offered at an extra cost on a trial, subscription basis, and once the consumer had paid for them, they'd remain accessible. Many misinterpreted this as a perpetual cash grab, but the idea has merit, and many manufacturers remain committed to the idea. After all, people will get used to this way of doing things in time, says BMW.
Carvana Pays Buyer $300 To Forget Her Used Car Nightmare
Used car online retailer Carvana seems to be having trouble figuring out how to actually sell used cars. The Arizona-based company has had a number of problems with late titles. Then the used car dealer lost its license to sell cars in Illinois. And although the license has since been reinstated, they are experiencing ongoing problems with the Florida DMV. Now a used car buyer in Maine, who was allegedly sold a lemon by Carvana, has been offered nothing more than an online apology and received a net sum of $300 in compensation.
Custom Harley-Davidson Street Glide Hides A 2000cc Heart Under Its Hot Rod Guise
Customization is a key part of the Harley-Davidson family and the company itself encourages it by organizing several build competitions around the world. This is also the reason why we get to see some truly gorgeous custom Harleys, and the Street Glide Hot Rod by Southeast Customs featured here is one such project.
Popular Insurance Company Busted For Faking Fiery Tesla Crash
The Swiss branch of the well-known insurance company, AXA, recently released a video that has since become infamous. The video below shows a Tesla Model S being towed toward a traffic circle, which it misses completely. The car then flips onto its roof, slides for a few yards, and then comically bursts into flames. We saw this video when it was published on 26 August 2022. Our immediate reaction was to call BS for several reasons, but the most telling was the location of the fire, which is nowhere near where a Model S' battery pack is located.
Toyota GR Corolla Pricing Is A Performance Bargain
We recently spent some time with the all-new Toyota GR Corolla, and that's all we can tell you for now. There's a very strict embargo for everything related to its performance and how it feels from behind the wheel. But the price? Now that we can talk about. Three versions...
There's Epic News For Chevy Bolt Buyers In 2022
Once mired in controversy, the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV are back on the scene after a fairly troubling period. Chevrolet is hoping to put the battery-related incident in the past and is encouraging sales with appealing discounts, price cuts, and incentives, with mega price cuts inbound for the 2023 model year.
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Is Unsurprisingly Very Thirsty
Ask American automotive enthusiasts which car they're most looking forward to hitting dealer lots, and we're pretty sure 80% of them will tell you the new Corvette Z06 is the answer. Why? Because the C8 Corvette Stingray is such an exceptional platform that a 670-horsepower race car-derived supercar, can be nothing short of greatness.
Three-Cylinder Toyota GR Corolla Sounds Mental On The Track
Toyota has introduced several appealing performance offerings of late, such as the manual Supra and new-generation GR86. Despite this, enthusiasts were troubled when the automaker announced the GR Yaris wouldn't make it stateside. But, as a consolation, Toyota revealed the hugely exciting GR Corolla earlier this year and this will be making its way to local shores.
