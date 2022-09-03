Read full article on original website
radio7media.com
Pursuit in Lawrence County Ends with Suicide Attempt
TUESDAY NIGHT AT APPROX 8 PM A LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTY CONDUCTED A TRAFFIC STOP ON A MALE SUBJECT NEAR THE DOLLAR GENERAL ON HWY 43 IN LAWRENCEBURG. AFTER REQUESTING DRIVER’S LICENSE AND VEHICLE DOCUMENTS FROM THE DRIVER THE DEPUTY WENT BACK TO HIS UNIT TO RUN ROUTINE CHECKS. IT WAS AT THAT TIME THE DRIVER LEFT THE SCENE OF THE TRAFFIC STOP AND BEGAN TO FLEE FROM THE PARKING LOT. THE VIOLATOR DID ATTEMPT TO CROSS A DRAINAGE DITCH WHERE THE VEHICLE BECAME STUCK. THE SHERIFF’S DEPUTY AGAIN EXITED HIS PATROL UNIT AND ATTEMPTED TO DETAIN THE SUBJECT. THE SUBJECT PICKED UP A HANDGUN FROM THE PASSENGER SIDE OF THE VEHICLE. THE SUBJECTS’ VEHICLE AGAIN BECAME MOBILE AND STRUCK THE DEPUTY AND ANOTHER ASSISTING PATROL UNIT ARRIVING ON SCENE. THE DEPUTY RETURNED TO HIS PATROL UNIT AND BEGAN PURSUING THE SUBJECT EAST TOWARDS HWY 64. A FEW MILES EAST ON PULASKI HIGHWAY, DEPUTY’S OBSERVED ITEMS BEING THROWN FROM THE SUBJECTS’ VEHICLE. NEAR THE INTERSECTION OF PULASKI HWY AND THE 64 BYPASS THE SUBJECTS’ VEHICLE SLOWED AND THEN CAME TO A STOP. WHILE BOTH DEPUTIES APPROACHED THE VEHICLE, THE MALE SUBJECT PUT THE HANDGUN TO HIS HEAD AND SHOT HIMSELF. DEPUTIES' IMMEDIATELY CALLED FOR EMS AND BEGAN CPR. THE SUBJECT WAS SUBSEQUENTLY TRANSPORTED TO VANDERBILT HOSPITAL WHERE HIS CONDITION IS UNKNOWN AT THIS TIME.
WSMV
Two found dead in Cheatham Co. home, investigation underway
PEGRAM, Tenn. (WSMV) - A murder investigation is underway in Cheatham County after two individuals were found dead. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation told WSMV4, at the request of District Attorney Ray Crouch, that TBI special agents are investigating the death of two people found at a residence on Green Valley Drive in the Pond Creek community.
radio7media.com
August Stats
Tennessee high school senior found with loaded gun in cafeteria during school
A high school student was taken into custody Tuesday after a gun was found in his possession inside the school.
radio7media.com
New Rotary Playground Opens to Public Thursday
THE RIBBON CUTTING FOR THE BLUE CROSS HEALTHY PLACE PLAYGROUND AT ROTARY PARK WILL BE HELD THURSDAY AT 927 NORTH MILITARY AVENUE IN LAWRENCEBURG. LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY CLUB WAS SELECTED BY BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF TENNESSEE AS ONE OF THREE COMMUNITIES TO INVEST FUNDS IN PLAY AREAS FOR CHILDREN 2 TO 5 AND 5 TO 12. THE NEW PROJECTS STRETCH ACROSS MIDDLE AND WEST TENNESSEE AND COLLECTIVELY, REPRESENT A $3.1 MILLION INVESTMENT FROM THE FOUNDATION. THE RIBBON CUTTING WILL TAKE PLACE AT 10:30. THE PARK OFFICAILLAY BE OPEN TO THE PUBLIC ON THURSDAY AND NOON.
TBI special agents requested after two people found dead in Cheatham Co. home
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said two individuals were found dead at a home on Green Valley Drive in the Pond Creek Community.
Hendersonville man arrested for allegedly stalking child at bus stop
A Hendersonville man faces stalking charges after police say he attempted to interact with a juvenile multiple times at a bus stop.
wgnsradio.com
Fatal Sunday Morning Crash In 'Boro
(MURFREESBORO) There was a fatal single-vehicle crash around 1:00 o'clock early Sunday morning at the intersection of E. Clark and North Tennessee Boulevards. 22-year old Marcus Webb of Lebanon was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was the front passenger in the red Dodge Charger. There were 3 other passengers:...
28-Year-Old Man Died 1 Other Injured In A Fatal Accident In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
According to the Metro Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred on Sunday morning on Hobson Pike. The officials reported that a 28-year-old man was taken to [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
Gas leak prompts evacuations, road closures in Spring Hill
Road are back open after a gas leak prompted evacuations and road closures in an area of Spring Hill Tuesday afternoon.
Tennessee team heads to Alaska in search for missing hunter
The search continues in remote northern Alaska for a Tennessee hunter who disappeared there more than a week ago. Now, a search and rescue team from Stewart County are there to help in the search.
fox17.com
Nashville serial robbery suspect captured after police deployed spike strips
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police arrested a serial robbery suspect Tuesday afternoon in the 1800 block of Dickerson Pike. The suspect, 43-year-old Robert Durham, was arrested after detectives successfully deployed spike strips, according to Metro Police. The spike strips were deployed when Durham tried to evade being captured...
tennesseelookout.com
Tennessee Judges Philip Smith, John Everett Williams die over Labor Day weekend
Tennessee courts lost two longtime judges over the Labor Day weekend with the unexpected deaths of Fourth Circuit Court Judge Philip Smith and Judge John Everett Williams, the presiding judge of the Court of Criminal Appeals. Smith served since 2009 as one of two Nashville judges who preside over divorce...
WSMV
Man found dead at gas station on Trinity Lane
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station in North Nashville on Tuesday morning. According to police, a shooting was called in around 10:20 p.m. on Monday and officers were dispatched to the Marathon gas station on Trinity Lane. When they arrived, officers found a man dead with a gunshot wound in the parking lot.
Woman catches record crappie on Percy Priest Lake
A woman celebrating her 35th wedding anniversary with a fishing excursion on J. Percy Priest Lake last weekend pulled in a lucky catch of her own.
Man charged in August 31 murder outside Nashville gas station
On Monday, Melvin Waters, 48, came to MNPD headquarters and admitted to his involvement in the fatal shooting of 25-year-old, Kendrick Frazier.
WSMV
1 dead in head-on collision on Hobson Pike
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person died Sunday morning after a head-on collision on Hobson Pike, Metro Police said. Police said the crash occurred just before 5:30 a.m. when a Saturn Aura traveling northeast crossed the double line into the oncoming lanes of traffic and struck a Nissan Murano head-on just past the Ole Nottingham Drive intersection.
Nashville police investigate shooting at Kwik Sak gas station
At least one person is injured after a shooting at a gas station on Clarksville Pike Monday afternoon.
radio7media.com
Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Monthly Stats
THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE HAS RELEASED THEIR MONTHLY STATS FOR AUGUST. DATA SHOWS THAT DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 1031 CALLS FOR SERVICE. THESE CALLS, BOTH PROACTIVE AND REACTIVE, RESULTED IN 196 ARRESTS. A TOTAL OF 141 TRAFFIC STOPS WERE CONDUCTED IN AUGUST, IN ADDITION TO 225 CIVIL PROCESSES, 20 FUNERAL ESCORTS, 38 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RELATED CALLS, 6 VANDALISMS, 37 BURGULAR ALARMS AND 21 THEFTS. DEPUTIES ALSO RESPONDED TO 18 CRASHES.
Police searching for missing teen in Columbia
The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager.
