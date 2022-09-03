ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hickman County, TN

radio7media.com

Pursuit in Lawrence County Ends with Suicide Attempt

TUESDAY NIGHT AT APPROX 8 PM A LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTY CONDUCTED A TRAFFIC STOP ON A MALE SUBJECT NEAR THE DOLLAR GENERAL ON HWY 43 IN LAWRENCEBURG. AFTER REQUESTING DRIVER’S LICENSE AND VEHICLE DOCUMENTS FROM THE DRIVER THE DEPUTY WENT BACK TO HIS UNIT TO RUN ROUTINE CHECKS. IT WAS AT THAT TIME THE DRIVER LEFT THE SCENE OF THE TRAFFIC STOP AND BEGAN TO FLEE FROM THE PARKING LOT. THE VIOLATOR DID ATTEMPT TO CROSS A DRAINAGE DITCH WHERE THE VEHICLE BECAME STUCK. THE SHERIFF’S DEPUTY AGAIN EXITED HIS PATROL UNIT AND ATTEMPTED TO DETAIN THE SUBJECT. THE SUBJECT PICKED UP A HANDGUN FROM THE PASSENGER SIDE OF THE VEHICLE. THE SUBJECTS’ VEHICLE AGAIN BECAME MOBILE AND STRUCK THE DEPUTY AND ANOTHER ASSISTING PATROL UNIT ARRIVING ON SCENE. THE DEPUTY RETURNED TO HIS PATROL UNIT AND BEGAN PURSUING THE SUBJECT EAST TOWARDS HWY 64. A FEW MILES EAST ON PULASKI HIGHWAY, DEPUTY’S OBSERVED ITEMS BEING THROWN FROM THE SUBJECTS’ VEHICLE. NEAR THE INTERSECTION OF PULASKI HWY AND THE 64 BYPASS THE SUBJECTS’ VEHICLE SLOWED AND THEN CAME TO A STOP. WHILE BOTH DEPUTIES APPROACHED THE VEHICLE, THE MALE SUBJECT PUT THE HANDGUN TO HIS HEAD AND SHOT HIMSELF. DEPUTIES' IMMEDIATELY CALLED FOR EMS AND BEGAN CPR. THE SUBJECT WAS SUBSEQUENTLY TRANSPORTED TO VANDERBILT HOSPITAL WHERE HIS CONDITION IS UNKNOWN AT THIS TIME.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Two found dead in Cheatham Co. home, investigation underway

PEGRAM, Tenn. (WSMV) - A murder investigation is underway in Cheatham County after two individuals were found dead. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation told WSMV4, at the request of District Attorney Ray Crouch, that TBI special agents are investigating the death of two people found at a residence on Green Valley Drive in the Pond Creek community.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

radio7media.com

New Rotary Playground Opens to Public Thursday

THE RIBBON CUTTING FOR THE BLUE CROSS HEALTHY PLACE PLAYGROUND AT ROTARY PARK WILL BE HELD THURSDAY AT 927 NORTH MILITARY AVENUE IN LAWRENCEBURG. LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY CLUB WAS SELECTED BY BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF TENNESSEE AS ONE OF THREE COMMUNITIES TO INVEST FUNDS IN PLAY AREAS FOR CHILDREN 2 TO 5 AND 5 TO 12. THE NEW PROJECTS STRETCH ACROSS MIDDLE AND WEST TENNESSEE AND COLLECTIVELY, REPRESENT A $3.1 MILLION INVESTMENT FROM THE FOUNDATION. THE RIBBON CUTTING WILL TAKE PLACE AT 10:30. THE PARK OFFICAILLAY BE OPEN TO THE PUBLIC ON THURSDAY AND NOON.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
wgnsradio.com

Fatal Sunday Morning Crash In 'Boro

(MURFREESBORO) There was a fatal single-vehicle crash around 1:00 o'clock early Sunday morning at the intersection of E. Clark and North Tennessee Boulevards. 22-year old Marcus Webb of Lebanon was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was the front passenger in the red Dodge Charger. There were 3 other passengers:...
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Nashville serial robbery suspect captured after police deployed spike strips

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police arrested a serial robbery suspect Tuesday afternoon in the 1800 block of Dickerson Pike. The suspect, 43-year-old Robert Durham, was arrested after detectives successfully deployed spike strips, according to Metro Police. The spike strips were deployed when Durham tried to evade being captured...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man found dead at gas station on Trinity Lane

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station in North Nashville on Tuesday morning. According to police, a shooting was called in around 10:20 p.m. on Monday and officers were dispatched to the Marathon gas station on Trinity Lane. When they arrived, officers found a man dead with a gunshot wound in the parking lot.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

1 dead in head-on collision on Hobson Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person died Sunday morning after a head-on collision on Hobson Pike, Metro Police said. Police said the crash occurred just before 5:30 a.m. when a Saturn Aura traveling northeast crossed the double line into the oncoming lanes of traffic and struck a Nissan Murano head-on just past the Ole Nottingham Drive intersection.
radio7media.com

Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Monthly Stats

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE HAS RELEASED THEIR MONTHLY STATS FOR AUGUST. DATA SHOWS THAT DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 1031 CALLS FOR SERVICE. THESE CALLS, BOTH PROACTIVE AND REACTIVE, RESULTED IN 196 ARRESTS. A TOTAL OF 141 TRAFFIC STOPS WERE CONDUCTED IN AUGUST, IN ADDITION TO 225 CIVIL PROCESSES, 20 FUNERAL ESCORTS, 38 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RELATED CALLS, 6 VANDALISMS, 37 BURGULAR ALARMS AND 21 THEFTS. DEPUTIES ALSO RESPONDED TO 18 CRASHES.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN

