Read full article on original website
Related
radio7media.com
Giles County Community Rural Food Delivery
THE COMMUNITY RURAL FOOD DELIVERY OF GILES COUNTY WILL BE HAVING A FOOD DISTRIBUTION SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 17TH AT THE GILES COUNTY AGRI PARK. DISTRIBUTION WILL BEGIN AT 9 AND VEHICLES WILL LINE UP AS IN PREVIOUS MONTHS. FOOD BOXES WILL BE PREPARED ON THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15TH AT 5:30 IN THE OLD SHARP BUILDING NEXT TO FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH ON NORTH 2ND STREET IN PULASKI. VOLUNTEERS ARE ALWAYS NEEDED AND WELCOME AT BOTH EVENTS. THE SEPTEMBER “ITEM OF THE MONTH” IS CANNED MEATS. TO CONTRIBUTE TO THE BOXES DONATIONS BY CAN BE DROPPED OFF AT FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, CHURCH OF THE MESSIAH, ELKTON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, LYNNVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH, MCKAY’S SERVICE CENTER, JOHNSON’S FOODS AND RICHLAND MARKET.
radio7media.com
TN River LItter Tournament Scheduled for September 24th
THE TENNESSEE RIVER LITTER TOURNAMENT IS SCHEDULED FOR SEPTEMBER 24TH AT MCFARLAND, RIVERFRONT AND WILDWOOD PARKS/ THE 7TH ANNUAL EVENT WILL BE FROM 8 TO 11 AND WILL HELP KEEP THE SHOALS BEAUTIFUL BY FISHING FOR LITTER IN THE WATER ANDNON THE SHORLINES. PRIZES WILL BE AWARDED AT EACH SITE.
radio7media.com
Household Hazardous Waste Collection Marshall County
THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT IF ENVIRONMENT AND CONSERVATION MOBILE HOUSEHOLD HAZORDOUS WASTE COLLECTION SERVICE WILL BE IN MARSHALL COUNTY ON SATURDAY SEPT. 10 8AM-NOON. TENNESSEANS ARE ENCOURAGED TO BRING HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE -INCLUDING FLUIDS, PESTISIDES, RECHARGABLE BATTERIES AND MORE TO MARSHALL COUNTY SOLID WASTE, 611 HAWKINS DR. LEWISBURG. A PERSON DOES NOT NEED TO LIVE IN THE COUNTY TO PARTICIPATE. Contact Nolan Bone at 931-374-2908 or visit tn.gov for more information.
radio7media.com
New Rotary Playground Opens to Public Thursday
THE RIBBON CUTTING FOR THE BLUE CROSS HEALTHY PLACE PLAYGROUND AT ROTARY PARK WILL BE HELD THURSDAY AT 927 NORTH MILITARY AVENUE IN LAWRENCEBURG. LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY CLUB WAS SELECTED BY BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF TENNESSEE AS ONE OF THREE COMMUNITIES TO INVEST FUNDS IN PLAY AREAS FOR CHILDREN 2 TO 5 AND 5 TO 12. THE NEW PROJECTS STRETCH ACROSS MIDDLE AND WEST TENNESSEE AND COLLECTIVELY, REPRESENT A $3.1 MILLION INVESTMENT FROM THE FOUNDATION. THE RIBBON CUTTING WILL TAKE PLACE AT 10:30. THE PARK OFFICAILLAY BE OPEN TO THE PUBLIC ON THURSDAY AND NOON.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSMV
Home repairs get a woman in trouble with her HOA
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman paid thousands of dollars for a home repair, and she said after it was supposedly completed, the work landed her in hot water with her Homeowners Association. She turned to WSMV 4 for help. When you look at the flooring at Cassandra Tormes...
radio7media.com
Lawrenceburg City Council Meeting Cancelled for Thursday
THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY COUNCIL MEETING SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY HAS CANCELLED. THE BOARD WILL MEET AGAIN IN REGULAR SESSION ON THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 22ND AT THE MUNICIPAL COMPLEX LOCATED AT 25 PUBLIC SQUARE IN LAWRENCEBURG.
radio7media.com
August Stats
THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE HAS RELEASED THEIR MONTHLY STATS FOR AUGUST. DATA SHOWS…
radio7media.com
From the Desk of Lawrence County Executive David Morgan - And the Beat Goes On
All of us fill many roles in our lives. I am a husband, father, son, brother, and uncle. I serve on boards, coach kids’ sports, and raise cattle. I am the senior pastor of United Church and now, Lawrence County Executive. In all these roles I benefit from others’...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgnsradio.com
Public Meeting 6PM This Wednesday on City-MTE Proposed Land Swap
(MURFREESBORO) As you recall, officials deem land that the City of Murfreesboro purchased for a park in the Blackman area would be a better site for Middle Tennessee Electric’s (MTE) campus headquarters—and vice versa. Leaders from both sides are studying the feasibility of a property swap. The next...
Nashville fire department veteran staffer accuses chief of discrimination, retaliation
A 30-year veteran of the Nashville Fire Department says in a newly-filed lawsuit she was forced to submit to drug testing and suspended for five days after she publicly accused the agency of age and sex discrimination. Maggie Lawrence, 64, has filed a civil-rights lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Nashville against her employers at […] The post Nashville fire department veteran staffer accuses chief of discrimination, retaliation appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Military discount Wednesdays coming to some Krogers
Kroger has announced that four of its stores will soon be offering a 10% military discount for active and retired military members and their dependents on Wednesdays.
These Tennessee Cities Are Among The Best Places To Retire In The U.S.
WalletHub found the best cities around the country to retire, including several towns in Tennessee.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
radio7media.com
Hands Across the Border Checkpoint Scheduled in Ardmore
ON SEPTEMBER 23RD THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE WILL PARTNER WITH THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY SAFETY OFFICE AND LOCAL AGENCIES ALONG WITH THE STATE OF ALABAMA FOR HANDS ACROSS THE BORDER, A MULTI-JURISDICTIONAL CAMPAIGN TO INCREASE TRAFFIC ENFORSEMENT FOR IMPAIRED DRIVERS. A CHECKPOINT WILL BE HELD IN THE AREA OF MAIN STREET IN ARDMORE ON SEPTEMBER 23RD FROM 8 TO 10. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO TN TRAFFIC SAFETY.ORG.
tennesseelookout.com
Tennessee Judges Philip Smith, John Everett Williams die over Labor Day weekend
Tennessee courts lost two longtime judges over the Labor Day weekend with the unexpected deaths of Fourth Circuit Court Judge Philip Smith and Judge John Everett Williams, the presiding judge of the Court of Criminal Appeals. Smith served since 2009 as one of two Nashville judges who preside over divorce...
radio7media.com
Pursuit in Lawrence County Ends with Suicide Attempt
TUESDAY NIGHT AT APPROX 8 PM A LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTY CONDUCTED A TRAFFIC STOP ON A MALE SUBJECT NEAR THE DOLLAR GENERAL ON HWY 43 IN LAWRENCEBURG. AFTER REQUESTING DRIVER’S LICENSE AND VEHICLE DOCUMENTS FROM THE DRIVER THE DEPUTY WENT BACK TO HIS UNIT TO RUN ROUTINE CHECKS. IT WAS AT THAT TIME THE DRIVER LEFT THE SCENE OF THE TRAFFIC STOP AND BEGAN TO FLEE FROM THE PARKING LOT. THE VIOLATOR DID ATTEMPT TO CROSS A DRAINAGE DITCH WHERE THE VEHICLE BECAME STUCK. THE SHERIFF’S DEPUTY AGAIN EXITED HIS PATROL UNIT AND ATTEMPTED TO DETAIN THE SUBJECT. THE SUBJECT PICKED UP A HANDGUN FROM THE PASSENGER SIDE OF THE VEHICLE. THE SUBJECTS’ VEHICLE AGAIN BECAME MOBILE AND STRUCK THE DEPUTY AND ANOTHER ASSISTING PATROL UNIT ARRIVING ON SCENE. THE DEPUTY RETURNED TO HIS PATROL UNIT AND BEGAN PURSUING THE SUBJECT EAST TOWARDS HWY 64. A FEW MILES EAST ON PULASKI HIGHWAY, DEPUTY’S OBSERVED ITEMS BEING THROWN FROM THE SUBJECTS’ VEHICLE. NEAR THE INTERSECTION OF PULASKI HWY AND THE 64 BYPASS THE SUBJECTS’ VEHICLE SLOWED AND THEN CAME TO A STOP. WHILE BOTH DEPUTIES APPROACHED THE VEHICLE, THE MALE SUBJECT PUT THE HANDGUN TO HIS HEAD AND SHOT HIMSELF. DEPUTIES' IMMEDIATELY CALLED FOR EMS AND BEGAN CPR. THE SUBJECT WAS SUBSEQUENTLY TRANSPORTED TO VANDERBILT HOSPITAL WHERE HIS CONDITION IS UNKNOWN AT THIS TIME.
radio7media.com
Pulaski Police Warn Residence of Criminal Activity
OFFICIALS WITH THE PULASKI POLICE DEPARTMENT TOOK TO SOCIAL MEDIA OVER THE WEEKEND TO ALERT RESIDENTS OF CRIMINAL ACTIVITY IN THE AREA OF ABERNATHY DRIVE, RACKLEY DRIVE AND MURRAY DRIVE. OVER THE WEEKEND, OFFICERS WORKED SEVERAL VEHICLE BURGLARIES AND TWO VEHICLE FIRES. ANYONE THAT LIVES IN THESES AREAS AND HAVE ANY SURVEILLANCE CAMERAS AROUND THEIR HOMES, PLEASE REVIEW TO SEE IF YOU HAVE ANY SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ON VIDEO. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE PULASKI POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 931-424-4404.
Ribbon Cutting: KJR Food in Smyrna
KJR Food held its ribbon cutting for its location in Smyrna on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 2124 Rock Springs Road located inside the BP Station in Smyrna. KJR Food is a lively restaurant in the heart of Smyrna, Tennessee. We use the best ingredients and provide a great atmosphere.
White Bluff business damaged from donuts in parking lot
Dale Corlew has owned his business in White Bluff for 22 years, but he's never faced an issue like this.
WTVCFOX
FOX 17 News receives concrete proof a Metro teacher was paid for not working
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News received several claims that a former 6th grade teacher at Oliver Middle School was getting paid for work and was not even in the school. This teacher was absent more than Metro’s records show. FOX 17 News obtained records of a...
williamsonhomepage.com
Spring Hill restaurant hoping for customer support following impact from previous owners' legal woes
Earlier this summer, the former owners of Spring Hill's Bonfire Mongolian Grill were named in federal criminal investigation. Now, Bonfire's current owners say that their restaurant's association with that controversy has hurt their business. They're asking customers to come back with their appetites and enjoy a bowl of Asian-inspired cuisine.
Comments / 0