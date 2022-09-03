ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Controversial AI-made art takes first place at state fair

Artificial intelligence artwork wins 1st place at Colorado State Fair 00:26

A Colorado man won first place at the State Fair using artificial intelligence to create artwork.

Artist Jason Allen used an AI art tool called "Midjourney" to write out his vision, using prompts.

His entry, titled, "Théâtre D'opéra Spatial," won first place in the category of digital arts / digitally-manipulated photography.

The category saw 18 accepted entries, three of which were submitted by Allen. Two other artists also had three entries accepted into the category.

Jason Allen's piece, called, "Théâtre D'opéra Spatial," won first place in the category of digital arts / digitally-manipulated photography at the 2022 Colorado State Fair. He made the piece using artificial intelligence technology, causing controversy in the digital art community. CBS

But it's causing controversy.

Allen has received thousands of social media comments calling his win "unfair."

Allen and the State Fair's general manager say AI artwork could have its own category next year.

News of the win, and the controversey that followed, generated intense media interest around the country. The New York Times, Washington Post, VICE News, and several other local and national news outlets.

"I knew this would be controversial," Allen said in a post on the social media platform Discord. "How interesting is it to see how all these people on Twitter who are against AI generated art are the first ones to throw the human under the bus by discrediting the human element! Does this seem hypocritical to you guys?"

