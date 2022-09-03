Hit The Market for $7.95 Million, This Brand New Modern Home in Henderson Made with Effortless Indoor Outdoor Living and Jaw Dropping Design

Read full article on original website
UNLV Football: The Rebels prepare to take on the Cal Bears for the first timeEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Free Event: The 30th Prince Kūhiō Hoʻolauleʻa & Pacific Island FestivalEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
A White Tiger Named Mantacore Nearly Mauled His Famous Trainer to DeathYana BostongirlLas Vegas, NV
Bodega Bagel: Delivering delicious New York Style bagels to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
luxury-houses.net
A Recently Refurbished Home in Henderson with Sleek Finishes and Mountain Views From Every Window on The Market for $8.499 Million
The Home in Henderson, a recently refurbished property has sleek, modern finishes and features a spectacular floating staircase, mountains and golf course views is now available for sale. This home located at 633 Saint Croix St, Henderson, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Gavin Ernstone (Phone: 702-523-3677) at Simply Vegas for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Henderson.
Las Vegas home prices dive again, tumbling $15K since July, report shows
Home prices dropped by $15,000 in one month in the Las Vegas valley, continuing a trend that started in June. There are signs that buyers are waiting for prices to drop even further.
Las Vegas home prices drop for the third month in a row
A new report shows that housing prices in the Las Vegas Valley have dropped for the third month in a row, due to fewer homes selling in the face of a large supply.
Fox5 KVVU
‘Veggie Buck Truck’ to again offer inexpensive fruit, veggies at Las Vegas pop-up markets
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Southern Nevada Health District on Tuesday announced that the “Veggie Buck Truck” pop-up produce markets will host several events this fall to offer fresh fruit and veggies for about a buck. The produce markets will be held at the Bonneville Transit Center...
wallstreetwindow.com
How Much Would It Cost To Live In The Veer Towers In Las Vegas? (Real Estate Listing) – Mike Swanson
The Veer Towers are one of the best located high end condo spots in Las Vegas. It’s right next to the Crystals Mall and right next to Aria too. In this video we take a look at a real estate listing for one of the condo units for the Veer Towers that is now on the market. We also look at what real estate prices have done for these condo units in the past few years.
Nick the Greek Plans to Open Five Las Vegas Locations
The first location is gearing up for a grand opening in Silverado Ranch
cohaitungchi.com
30 Unique Things to Do Off the Strip in Vegas (non-touristy hidden gems)
You are reading: Things to do in vegas off strip | 30 Unique Things to Do Off the Strip in Vegas (non-touristy hidden gems) Anyone who has been to Las Vegas knows that there is no shortage of things to do on the Strip. However, for those who have been there several times, the novelty of casinos and shows can start to wear thin.
Eater
Las Vegas’ 9 Most Anticipated Fall 2022 Restaurant Openings
Following an exciting summer of Las Vegas restaurant openings that included Chef Tetsuya Wakuda’s namesake Japanese restaurant, the first-ever restaurant by Martha Stewart, and the arrival of California favorite Randy’s Donuts, fall is shaping up to keep pace with nine highly anticipated restaurants spanning the entire Las Vegas Valley that are on tap to open before year’s end.
Drought-tolerant trees could be next water-saving decision in Las Vegas
As people put in rock landscapes and take out thirsty grass, the Las Vegas valley is looking different all the time. But what about trees? How are they going to survive in a yard full of rocks?
Gas test: Checking fuel quality across Las Vegas Valley, how stations prevent trouble for your car
With record gas prices, the 8 News Now I-Team set out to test fuel quality at gas stations across the Las Vegas Valley. Here's what we found.
Fox5 KVVU
Bullets fly, hit car with woman inside at Las Vegas grocery store parking lot
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Caught in the crossfire, a woman says she barely survived a trip to the grocery store Monday night as bullets went flying in the parking lot. This happened outside the Smith’s store at Nellis and Stewart as Labor Day drew to a close. “Everything...
news3lv.com
Win a free smile makeover worth $50K at local dentist office
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One smile can change your life. For the fourth year, Canyon Oral & Facial Surgery relaunched their Smile Again program that will provide one resident with a complimentary $50,000 smile makeover that will not only provide them with a beautiful healthy permanent set of teeth but a chance to boost their overall health and quality of life.
Someone fraudulently sold Tony Hsieh-owned building in downtown Las Vegas for $1M+, documents claim
Someone sold a downtown Las Vegas apartment building owned by the late Tony Hsieh for more than $1 million – the problem is the tech entrepreneur’s estate says it was all a fraud.
Fox5 KVVU
Dates announced for annual Art in the Park event in Boulder City
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Boulder City’s beloved Art in the Park event will once again be held this October. According to Boulder City Hospital’s website, Art in the Park will be held Oct. 1 and 2. Marking the event’s 58th year, the craft gathering will again be...
Life is Beautiful Festival road closures to impact Downtown traffic
Road closures have already begun in downtown Las Vegas in preparation for the big event which kicks off on Friday, Sept. 16, and runs through Sunday, Sept. 18.
Fox5 KVVU
NV Energy asks customers to conserve, CA could see highest demand ever for power Tuesday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - NV Energy is asking its customers to conserve power through Thursday. The request comes as the power grid in the Western US is stressed by a brutal heat wave. In California, state energy officials told the Associated Press, the electrical load on Tuesday potentially could...
Las Vegas isn't betting on Mother Nature to solve its water problems. Here's how it intends to win
Las Vegas has implemented bans on swimming pools, grass and irrigation to save its vanishing water.
Fox5 KVVU
‘Fine line between education and being disrespectful,’ TikTok mortician reacts to Las Vegas mortuary transport driver
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A viral mortician based out of New York is reacting to the local mortuary transport driver- fired for recording and posting videos of bodies from different funeral homes throughout the valley. That story FOX5 aired in August has garnered over a million views online, reaching...
Local restaurant shares video of 'smash and grab' burglary
The Summerlin restaurant, Lindo Michoacán, sent KTNV video of a person allegedly breaking in and getting into the ATM and safe on August 29.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas local hits $61K slot jackpot at off-Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local had quite a profitable Labor Day weekend after hitting a big slot jackpot at an off-Strip casino. According to Rampart Casino, the lucky guest, identified only as Thomas, hit a jackpot worth $61,689 while playing the Tarzan penny machine. The property said he hit the jackpot after putting in about $5.
