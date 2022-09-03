ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westlake, TX

Shorthorn

Rolling Hills Country Club closed to make way for housing development

Rolling Hills Country Club was nestled in North Arlington for over 60 years. But now, the history club has closed amid a proposal to repurpose it into a housing and mixed-use development. The majority of the land is proposed to be redeveloped into single-family homes with lots ranging from 6,000...
ARLINGTON, TX
CandysDirt

This Winnetka Heights Charmer Has My Heart

I feel like the older I get, the more charming Oak Cliff gets. Especially Winnetka Heights. Winnetka Heights is one of the only single-family neighborhoods in Dallas where you can truly walk to restaurants and shops. Good ones, too. Favorites that have been around a minute mixed with new ones that “you just HAVE to try.”
DALLAS, TX
checkoutdfw.com

How much are home sales prices dropping in Dallas?

Homes across most major metro areas are seeing a dip in prices as home sellers struggle to “match their expectations with the reality of the cooling housing market,” according to a new Redfin.com report. The data shows that nationwide, sellers had to cut prices in an effort to...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Texas and DFW rank among smallest average home lot size in U.S.

DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our partners at the Dallas Business Journal. For some folks, a larger home lot just means more area to mow and water, but given the choice, most homeowners prefer a bigger backyard and a little more land between themselves and their neighbors.
DALLAS, TX
Eater

7 Dallas-Fort Worth Restaurant Openings to Look Forward to This Fall

There’s a lot to look forward to this fall in the Metroplex, with a spate of restaurant openings coming up faster than you can say “pumpkin spice.” Here are seven new dining destinations to track over the few months, serving the best of New Zealand’s seafood, French Riviera-inspired plates, Cajun fare, steak, and oh-so-much pizza.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

North Texas Is the Country’s New Semiconductor Manufacturing Capital

It’s being compared to Silicon Valley. Some have dubbed it Silicon Alley—or more aptly, Silicon Prairie. And if you haven’t already bought land for development along the 30-mile stretch of State Highway 75 north of McKinney to Sherman, you’re facing skyrocketed land prices. In a tale...
SHERMAN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Loaned Life Jackets From Grapevine Lake Going Unreturned

The Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer, and that means a lot of North Texans are spending their days by the water. Yet at Grapevine Lake, hundreds of donated life jackets that are displayed to be borrowed for the day have not been returned. “We lose an...
GRAPEVINE, TX
WFAA

H-E-B announces when newest Frisco store will open

FRISCO, Texas — North Texas residents won't have to wait much longer for the newest H-E-B store!. The popular Texas grocery store chain announced its latest flagship store in Frisco will open at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The store is located at 4800 Main Street, which is...
FRISCO, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas neighborhoods are cleaning up the aftermath of Sunday storms

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Downpours on Sunday brought strong winds and the damage left behind can be found from Cedar Hill to Plano, including damage at the Dallas Zoo. Residents in Old East Dallas are still cleaning up after the storms. Homeowners in the Munger Place neighborhood were still waiting for power to be fully restored. Monday afternoon, crews were still trying to cut and clear away downed trees and broken tree limbs. Homeowners Michael Ainsworth and Mingo Domingo said the storm on Sunday pulled their century-old tree from the roots. "The tree is massive," Ainsworth said. "The limbs were all the way across the street...
PLANO, TX
Dallas Observer

Rooftop Cinema Club Is Setting Up a New Outdoor Screen in Fort Worth

The summer may be over, but there will still be plenty of opportunities to catch a movie in an outdoor theater. The Rooftop Cinema Club announced on Wednesday that it plans to return to DFW in October — just in time for Halloween — with a new outdoor movie theater venue in downtown Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

H-E-B announces open date for Frisco location

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - H-E-B is officially opening its doors in North Texas.The grocer's Frisco location will open on Sept. 21. The 11,000 sq. ft. store will include a full-service H-E-B Pharmacy with drive-thru and a True Texas BBQ restaurant with a drive-thru.Customers can start scheduling orders for curbside pickup starting on Sept. 19 at 1 a.m. The H-E-B Frisco store is located at 4800 Main Street in Frisco. The store will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.H-E-B will be opening more locations in McKinney, Allen and Plano.
FRISCO, TX
CW33

Best places to get a samosa in Dallas, according to Yelp

DALLAS (KDAF) — Monday, Sept. 5 is Labor Day and why not celebrate the day with some delicious cuisine?. On top of it being Labor Day, Monday is also National Samosa Day. But what exactly is a samosa, for those who have never had one?. “Samosas are a fried...
DALLAS, TX

