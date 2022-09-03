Read full article on original website
Bishop T.D. Jakes Gave His Most Controversial Messages This YearTom HandyDallas, TX
Major grocery store chain set to open another new location in Texas this monthKristen WaltersFrisco, TX
Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs to give away free corny dogs at the State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Texas City Council Member Fights Back Against Property Tax IncreasesTaxBuzzFort Worth, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: Dallas MavericksAdrian HolmanDallas, TX
checkoutdfw.com
Check out this Arlington home with a unique front yard water feature and a backyard perfect for hot Texas summers
A home within walking distance to Las Colinas Country Club has a unique front yard water feature and beautiful outdoor living. The home is on the market for $1.34 million. According to the listing, the home has lots of natural light and vaulted ceilings with skylights. In the kitchen, there...
Three For The Money: This Trio of D-FW Homes is Among Most Expensive in Texas
An $11.5 million new build in Highland Park, a classic former show home on Deloache Avenue, and a $9 million estate in Tarrant County made the August roundup of the most expensive single-family home listings in Texas. The monthly report issued by the Houston Association of Realtors includes the following...
Shorthorn
Rolling Hills Country Club closed to make way for housing development
Rolling Hills Country Club was nestled in North Arlington for over 60 years. But now, the history club has closed amid a proposal to repurpose it into a housing and mixed-use development. The majority of the land is proposed to be redeveloped into single-family homes with lots ranging from 6,000...
This Winnetka Heights Charmer Has My Heart
I feel like the older I get, the more charming Oak Cliff gets. Especially Winnetka Heights. Winnetka Heights is one of the only single-family neighborhoods in Dallas where you can truly walk to restaurants and shops. Good ones, too. Favorites that have been around a minute mixed with new ones that “you just HAVE to try.”
The Dripbar to open in different location in Keller
The Dripbar is planning to open a Keller location in January. (Courtesy The Dripbar) Franchisees Tasha and Jason Jackson plan to open a Keller location for The Dripbar early next year. The Haslet residents signed a lease at 1632 Keller Parkway, Ste. 500, Keller, which is the former location of...
New name and supporting foundation announced for incoming Frisco park
An overhead design rendering of Kaleidoscope Park is shown. (Rendering courtesy Kaleidoscope Park Foundation) An upcoming 5.7-acre park located near the intersection of the Dallas North Tollway and Warren Parkway has a new name and a park foundation, according to a Communities Foundation of Texas news release. Kaleidoscope Park, located...
fox4news.com
Nationwide parts shortage leaves Frisco man with new, undrivable car
An industry-wide shortage of car parts is leaving some drivers defenseless when they need repairs. One North Texas man says he's out thousands of dollars because his only choice was to sell back his brand-new car after a wreck.
checkoutdfw.com
How much are home sales prices dropping in Dallas?
Homes across most major metro areas are seeing a dip in prices as home sellers struggle to “match their expectations with the reality of the cooling housing market,” according to a new Redfin.com report. The data shows that nationwide, sellers had to cut prices in an effort to...
WFAA
Texas and DFW rank among smallest average home lot size in U.S.
DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our partners at the Dallas Business Journal. For some folks, a larger home lot just means more area to mow and water, but given the choice, most homeowners prefer a bigger backyard and a little more land between themselves and their neighbors.
Eater
7 Dallas-Fort Worth Restaurant Openings to Look Forward to This Fall
There’s a lot to look forward to this fall in the Metroplex, with a spate of restaurant openings coming up faster than you can say “pumpkin spice.” Here are seven new dining destinations to track over the few months, serving the best of New Zealand’s seafood, French Riviera-inspired plates, Cajun fare, steak, and oh-so-much pizza.
This Is The Most Expensive City To Live In Texas
It takes quite a bit of money to live here.
H-E-B announces opening date for first Dallas-area location
H-E-B, already a powerhouse throughout Texas, will open its first supermarket in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex later this month.
dmagazine.com
North Texas Is the Country’s New Semiconductor Manufacturing Capital
It’s being compared to Silicon Valley. Some have dubbed it Silicon Alley—or more aptly, Silicon Prairie. And if you haven’t already bought land for development along the 30-mile stretch of State Highway 75 north of McKinney to Sherman, you’re facing skyrocketed land prices. In a tale...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Loaned Life Jackets From Grapevine Lake Going Unreturned
The Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer, and that means a lot of North Texans are spending their days by the water. Yet at Grapevine Lake, hundreds of donated life jackets that are displayed to be borrowed for the day have not been returned. “We lose an...
H-E-B announces when newest Frisco store will open
FRISCO, Texas — North Texas residents won't have to wait much longer for the newest H-E-B store!. The popular Texas grocery store chain announced its latest flagship store in Frisco will open at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The store is located at 4800 Main Street, which is...
These Collin County Suburbs Rank 1-3 in National Study of Best Places to Buy a Home
Here’s a statistical oddity you don’t see every day on these personal finance websites that churn out rankings of cities and what makes them so special:. Frisco, Allen, and McKinney rank 1-3 in WalletHub’s rankings of the top-10 best places to buy a home. In fact, North Texas suburbs made up half of the top 10 with Denton ranking eighth and Richardson 10th.
North Texas neighborhoods are cleaning up the aftermath of Sunday storms
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Downpours on Sunday brought strong winds and the damage left behind can be found from Cedar Hill to Plano, including damage at the Dallas Zoo. Residents in Old East Dallas are still cleaning up after the storms. Homeowners in the Munger Place neighborhood were still waiting for power to be fully restored. Monday afternoon, crews were still trying to cut and clear away downed trees and broken tree limbs. Homeowners Michael Ainsworth and Mingo Domingo said the storm on Sunday pulled their century-old tree from the roots. "The tree is massive," Ainsworth said. "The limbs were all the way across the street...
Dallas Observer
Rooftop Cinema Club Is Setting Up a New Outdoor Screen in Fort Worth
The summer may be over, but there will still be plenty of opportunities to catch a movie in an outdoor theater. The Rooftop Cinema Club announced on Wednesday that it plans to return to DFW in October — just in time for Halloween — with a new outdoor movie theater venue in downtown Fort Worth.
H-E-B announces open date for Frisco location
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - H-E-B is officially opening its doors in North Texas.The grocer's Frisco location will open on Sept. 21. The 11,000 sq. ft. store will include a full-service H-E-B Pharmacy with drive-thru and a True Texas BBQ restaurant with a drive-thru.Customers can start scheduling orders for curbside pickup starting on Sept. 19 at 1 a.m. The H-E-B Frisco store is located at 4800 Main Street in Frisco. The store will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.H-E-B will be opening more locations in McKinney, Allen and Plano.
Best places to get a samosa in Dallas, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — Monday, Sept. 5 is Labor Day and why not celebrate the day with some delicious cuisine?. On top of it being Labor Day, Monday is also National Samosa Day. But what exactly is a samosa, for those who have never had one?. “Samosas are a fried...
