An Exquisitely Appointed Home in Scottsdale has An Unbelievable 40 Seat Theater Room with Stage Area for Sale at $7.4 Million

Read full article on original website
Related
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $11.7 Million, This Impeccable Architectural Home in Scottsdale Comes with Priceless Sweeping Views of The Valley Below
The Home in Scottsdale, a noteworthy property offers unprecedented balance between priceless sweeping views of the valley below and unparalleled lot location at 2,000 feet is now available for sale. This home located at 21376 N 110th Pl, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Frank Aazami (Phone: 480-266-0240) & William D Ramseyer (Phone: 602-576-9496) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Scottsdale.
luxury-houses.net
Just Listed at $4.75 Million, This Exceptionally Renovated Home in Scottsdale has An Amazing Backyard with A Full Size Olympic Length Lap Pool
The Home in Scottsdale, an estate in the heart of Arcadia that epitomizes next level comfort and immaculate design has recently undergone a complete redesign of the interior space and exterior is now available for sale. This home located at 6115 E Lafayette Blvd, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Frank Aazami (Phone: 480-266-0240) & Dinesh Wilso (Phone: 480-603-7653) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Scottsdale.
KTAR.com
Ground breaks on Phoenix-based hardware facility at PV|303
PHOENIX — Construction recently began on a Phoenix-based hardware company at Glendale’s Loop 303 corridor, aiming to better serve West Valley residents. Copper State Bolt and Nut Company will open its next 39,000-square-feet facility at the southwest corner of the Loop 303 and Camelback Road, according to a press release.
Talking With Tami
Chic Chef Café In Phoenix, Arizona
Another wonderful place I got to experience while on my press trip with Nissan in Phoenix, Arizona was a fabulous restaurant called, Chic Chef Café! This was a very trendy spot owned by Chef Nik Fields. It was an immersive experience for me and the decor was so inviting!
IN THIS ARTICLE
East Valley Tribune
E. Mesa Sears site could house 254 apartments
The owner of the now-shuttered Sears department store at Superstition Springs Center mall in east Mesa is proposing to knock the building down for 254 garden-style apartment units spread across seven three-story buildings. Seritage Growth Properties, which formed in 2015 to manage real estate acquired from Sears Holdings, has submitted...
townandtourist.com
20 BEST Restaurants in Scottsdale, AZ (Get Ready to Feel Full!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Scottsdale’s city motto, “The west’s most Western town” alludes to the vintage setting that makes you always think of cowboys and saloons. Famous for its year-round sun and pool season, plus cowboys and being referred to as one of the best places to play golf – Scottsdale is also known for its food.
gilbertsunnews.com
Mesa market ‘modernizes’ by staying old-fashioned
Now 85, Terry McCuin was retired, living his best life at a lake house in Montana, pretty much minding his own business. But when his 62-year old son T.J. called him with a business proposition, Terry was back in the fold. And it really didn’t take much arm-twisting. “We...
‘Hot Wheels Legends Tour’ to make a stop in Gilbert this weekend
The ‘Hot Wheels Legends Tour’ will make a stop at a Walmart in Arizona on September 10. Here’s how your car could get “immortalized as an official Hot Wheels 1:64 die-cast.”
Phoenix New Times
Fall Means Event Season in Metro Phoenix. Here are 12 Fall Food Festivals to Dine For
September 16-25 If you put cloves of garlic in every dish and have an infatuation for this staple ingredient, then the ninth annual Queen Creek Olive Mill Garlic Fest is for you. The festival includes organically grown garlic, a garlic shop and gourmet vendor alley, and live cooking demos. This year, the Olive Mill will host an inaugural Tavolo Dinner: The Celebration of Garlic, a five-course feast with authentic Italian recipes.
getnews.info
Popular Phoenix Auto Dealer Expands to 2nd Location
Phoenix, Arizona – Sep 5, 2022 – “A Dealer for the People” – Phoenix Legit Motorsports has been in business for over 3.5 years and has sold nearly 4000 vehicles since their 2018 inception. Phoenix Legit Motorsports is an auto dealership that specializes in selling...
AZFamily
Apache Junction mobile home residents blindsided by sudden rent spike
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Some people living in Apache Junction are now faced with paying almost triple their rent, or they are forced to move out. They say they were blindsided when their property management company sent them a notice by mail. “I wanted to retire this year. I can’t do it now. I can’t retire,” renter Zane Proctor said.
AZFamily
City of Mesa offering senior utility program
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Mesa is offering a senior rate program. The city’s Limited Income Senior Rate Program is a residential utility assistance program that offers a 30% discount on the water service rate- one of the key water rates on a consumer’s bill. This discount reduces the fixed monthly charge from $29.23 each month down to $20.46 each month. The program doesn’t change any other water rate component.
fox10phoenix.com
Fire causes extensive damage to popular north Scottsdale restaurant
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Some residents in north Scottsdale may need to make new breakfast plans after a fire broke out at a popular brunch spot. The Scottsdale Fire Department says a police officer was in the area of the Eggstacy restaurant near Thompson Peak Parkway and Pima Road early Tuesday morning at around 1:40 a.m. when he noticed flames coming from the building.
luxury-houses.net
Asking for $16 Million, This Extraordinary Estate in Scottsdale is A Beautiful Expression of Ranch Hacienda-style Architecture
The Estate in Scottsdale, a mountainside sanctuary that offers both privacy and an organic connection to the Sonoran Desert built with the highest quality materials and workmanship is now available for sale. This home located at 10738 E Diamond Rim Dr, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 15,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Frank Aazami (Phone: 480-266-0240) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Scottsdale.
kjzz.org
Hot Town: Historic papers show Phoenix has always been hot. Why one Arizonan wants to embrace it
Despite all the attributes of being the country’s fifth largest metropolis, what Phoenix is really known for is the heat. The Show series Hot Town explores the the Valley's hotness in all its forms. The Hot Town series starts with a look back. Sativa Peterson is a senior producer...
KTAR.com
Two Valley cities ranked among top 10 best real estate markets
PHOENIX — Two Valley cities were recently ranked among the top 10 places to buy a house in the nation, according to a personal finance website. Gilbert came in at No. 7 and Peoria No. 9 in WalletHub’s comparison of the best real estate markets in that nation.
KTAR.com
Bureau of Land Management approves travel route system southwest of Phoenix
PHOENIX — The Bureau of Land Management’s Lower Sonoran Field Office finalized a management plan that designated a travel route system on public lands south of the Phoenix metro area last week. The Buckeye Hills Travel Management Plan Environmental Assessment will provide outdoor travel for motorized and non-motorized...
phoenixmag.com
5 Concerts to Check Out This Week (September 5-11)
Every week, we present a curated list of live music in a wide range of genres all around the Valley. This week we’re focusing on artists who’ve rearranged their sound. The Red Rocker’s supergroup, which features Michael Anthony, guitarist Vic Johnson, and drummer Jason Bonham, is hitting the road. He’s described their sound as “American folk-rock” with an edge. But they’ll probably still play “I Can’t Drive 55.” 7:30 p.m., $25-$349.50, Ak-Chin Pavillon, 2121 N. 83rd Ave., Phoenix, 602-254-7200, livenation.com.
Surprise! Another Taco Restaurant Has Opened
Another Mexican taco restaurant has opened.Christine Siracusa/Unsplash. If you’re hungry for Mexican food, all you need to do is step outside and walk in any direction. You’ll happen on a Mexican restaurant in a matter of minutes. And while there are plenty of options, there are always new entries into the expansive lineup of the cuisine in greater Phoenix. For those who call Glendale home, there’s a new addition to the world of Mexican restaurants.
West Valley View
Alamar Park celebrates grand opening with free public event
A new 40-acre community park in Avondale opens with a family and dog-friendly celebration and ribbon cutting on Saturday, Oct. 8. The city of Avondale, in partnership with Brookfield Residential, is inviting the public to attend the grand opening of Alamar Park, the newest parks and recreation facility in Avondale. Opening day activities include fitness fun, sports demonstrations, food trucks, music, crafts and a self-guided home tour.
Comments / 0