Oregon State

Idaho State Journal

It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast

He kept hearing and reading the same claim: Californians were moving to Idaho. Some claimed the newcomers were changing the state and bringing cash to buy homes for astronomical prices. But University of Idaho professor Jaap Vos wanted to know if it was true. So, he looked for the data. He settled on a mix of data from the Idaho Transportation Department and the U.S. Census Bureau — painting a picture of migration into and out of Idaho. ...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Wildfire threatens homes, cabins near Idaho's Alturas Lake

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Roughly 200 people were told to evacuate and sheriff’s deputies were trying to track down campers and other recreationists after a wildfire exploded in Idaho’s scenic Sawtooth National Forest over the long holiday weekend. Lightning sparked the Ross Fork Fire in central Idaho...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Activist, winemaker among 10 victims of floatplane crash

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Washington — A civil rights activist, a business owner, a lawyer, an engineer and the founder of a winery and his family were on the floatplane that crashed in the waters of Washington state’s Puget Sound, killing 10. The U.S. Coast Guard released the names of the victims early Tuesday. The body of one of the dead was recovered by a good Samaritan after Sunday afternoon’s crash. The other nine remain missing despite an extensive search. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
Idaho State Journal

Wildfire scorches nearly 1,300 acres in Southeast Idaho

Firefighters are hoping Monday's expected record-breaking temps and strong winds don't keep them from gaining the upper hand on a wildfire that's burned hundreds of acres in Southeast Idaho. The blaze ignited in the Morgan's Bridge area in eastern Bingham County near the Caribou County line around 4 p.m. Sunday and has scorched nearly 1,300 acres, authorities said. The fire is threatening power lines but no homes or other structures...
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Former Idaho representative

Former Idaho representative Aaron von Ehlinger has been justly sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping a 19-year old legislative intern. It is too bad that with so much prison time available, von Ehlinger cannot share some of it with Priscilla Giddings, a representative from White Bird who saw fit to make the intern’s name public on Facebook and in her weekly newsletter and then said “I think my intention is pure.” Giddings earned censure from the House. Also, maybe a few days could be spared for the cuckoos who brutally harassed and heckled the intern after she testified at a public hearing. And let’s remember some of Giddings’ Republican legislative cronies who attacked those who censured her. All of them would look stylish modeling orange jumpsuits.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

One dead in crash that left I-15 southbound shut down for over five hours in East Idaho

Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision which occurred on September 6, 2022, at 9:57 P.M. on I-15 at mile marker 180 near Spencer in Clark County. A 50-year-old man from La Quinta, CA, was driving southbound on I-15 in a Honda passenger car. He overcorrected, drove off the road, and rolled the vehicle where it came to rest on its driver side. The driver was wearing a seatbelt...
CLARK COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Man drowns after kayaking accident

A 68-year-old Lewiston man drowned in the Salmon River following a kayaking accident, the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday. Kenneth Ledgerwood had been kayaking on the Salmon River near Twin Bridges when he was reported missing about 6 p.m. Saturday. He had been seen earlier in the day wearing a black and gray lifejacket, and his kayak was located upside down, but Ledgerwood was nowhere around it. Searchers looked for 45 minutes but were unable to find him, the report said. About 6:20 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a call about a body being found at the Campbell boat ramp near milepost 218 on U.S. Highway 95. The body was identified as Ledgerwood. His family was notified, the sheriff’s office said.
LEWISTON, ID

