Maryland governor candidates Moore, Cox to face off in televised debate
BALTIMORE -- The two candidates vying to be Maryland's next governor have agreed to face off in a televised debate. Democratic nominee Wes Moore and Republican nominee Dan Cox will meet on a stage hosted by Maryland Public Television on Oct. 12. Moore took the crowded Democratic primary by leading former U.S. Secretary of Labor Tom Perez by about 10 points and Comptroller Peter Franchot by about 17 points. An author, military veteran, Rhodes Scholar and nonprofit CEO, Moore first gained recognition for his 2010 bestselling memoir, "The Other Wes Moore."In the GOP primary, Cox, who has been endorsed...
Here’s where Wes Moore and Dan Cox stand on health care, guns, the environment and more
Both of Maryland’s major party nominees to replace Republican Gov. Larry Hogan this year have been clear: They are starkly different candidates for voters to put their faith in for the next four years. And voters can expect to soon start hearing more directly from Democrat Wes Moore and Republican Dan Cox and their running mates about their divergence of views. The candidates will be spending ...
Doug Mastriano, the GOP nominee for Pa. governor, sues Jan. 6 committee
Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor of Pennsylvania, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, sued the House Jan. 6 committee Thursday to avoid testifying. In a 21-page complaint, first reported by Politico, Mastriano's lawyer, Timothy C. Parlatore, argued that the committee's "improper makeup" could “improperly influence...
Former Maryland mayor who died in January accused of embezzling $2.2 million from DC charter school system
Kevin Ward, the former Maryland mayor who died by apparent suicide in January, has been accused of embezzling millions in public funds from one of the largest charter school systems in Washington, D.C., prior to his death, according to a new lawsuit. The civil complaint, filed on Monday in D.C....
Feehery: Biden’s disgraceful speech is proof that only divided government can heal nation’s soul
Last week’s “Red Wedding” speech, in which President Biden rhetorically butchered every MAGA-loving Donald Trump supporter in the spirit of the famous “Game of Thrones” episode, was a national disgrace and will go down in history as one of worst national addresses ever made by a president.
State Stimulus Payments 2022: These States Are Sending Out Checks in September
Residents of many states are receiving supplemental tax rebates and stimulus payments to help combat ongoing inflation. Hawaii and Illinois are issuing tax refunds in early September and residents of Illinois should receive rebates of up to $400 starting next week. Direct deposits for Indiana's Automatic Taxpayer Refund started in...
Federal Court Dismisses Both of Steve Bannon’s Post-Verdict Efforts to Escape Contempt of Congress Conviction
A Washington, D.C. federal court delivered a double denial to former White House strategist and top Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon on Friday over his eleventh hour efforts to avoid being punished after his late July conviction on contempt of Congress charges. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols, a Trump appointee,...
Steve Bannon’s request for new trial rejected by federal judge meaning he will be sentenced
Steve Bannon’s request for a new trial in his Contempt of Congress case has been rejected by a federal judge and he now faces prison when sentenced next month.Bannon, Donald Trump’s former White House adviser, was convicted for defying a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.Lawyers for Bannon had raised a string of issues, including the judge’s jury instructions, saying they merited a fresh trial.But the arguments failed to change the trial judge’s mind.“Defendant’s arguments relating to the jury instructions, while certainly well preserved, do not demonstrate a serious...
Adams 14 lawsuit against Colorado is dismissed by court
A Denver district judge on Wednesday dismissed an Adams 14 lawsuit against Colorado’s State Board of Education that attempted to stop the state’s orders to reorganize the district.The ruling states that school districts don’t have the right to request a judicial review of State Board of Education action under the state’s accountability act and acknowledges that school districts don’t have absolute authority under the state constitution. “Adams 14 maintains that it cannot...
Baltimore Police union threatens to file grievance over special events staffing
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's police union apologized to its members on Saturday after learning that some officers had received notifications that they would need to cancel their Labor Day Weekend plans in order to provide security for the city's weekend events.The union issued the apology in a letter signed by Fraternal Order of Police Union President Mike Mancuso. The union made the letter public on its social media account.In the letter, Mancuso claimed that the poor planning of city officials and the Baltimore Police Department would cost the city $1 million in overtime pay "that will not be recouped from the...
Ex-Miss America Cara Mund's entry pushes Dem candidate out of N.D. House race
BISMARCK, N.D. — Former Miss America Cara Mund's entry into North Dakota's U.S. House race has led the Democratic candidate to drop out, citing pressure from his own party to step aside.Mund entered the race in August as an independent, citing her support for abortion rights as a major reason. Tuesday was the deadline for her to submit 1,000 petitions to qualify for the ballot.North Dakota's only House seat is currently held by GOP Rep. Kelly Armstrong, who won his second term in the deeply conservative state in 2020 with 69% of the vote. Armstrong opposes abortion rights.Democrat Mark Haugen said Sunday that his opposition to abortion rights cost him support in the party, the Bismarck Tribune reported. He said he didn't see a path to winning.Democratic-NPL Party Chairman Patrick Hart said in a statement that he doesn't "tell anyone what to do," but that he supports Haugen's decision to drop out.Haugen, a University of Mary graduate adviser in Bismarck who has long worked as a paramedic, faced no opposition in the Democratic primary in June.Mund is a Bismarck native and Harvard Law School graduate who was the 2018 Miss America.
Opinion: How Joe Biden can be religious and ‘pro-choice’
President Joe Biden is a devoted Catholic, but he supports a pro-choice position on abortion. He is an example of a faith believer who does not impose personal beliefs on others.
GOP Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley declines to acknowledge Biden legitimately elected
Smiley, a former nurse who is challenging Democratic Sen. Patty Murray, steered around the question during an interview on CNN's State of the Union.
Nuclear secrets reportedly found at Mar-a-Lago are ‘gamechanger’, experts say – as it happened
Report appears to confirm security officials’ worst fears about the nature of the material Trump refused to hand back
Daily Beast
Feds Arrest Oath Keepers Leader Who Tried to Overturn Election Using ‘Lord of the Rings’
Kellye SoRelle, a member of Lawyers for Trump and interim leader of the far-right Oath Keepers militia, was arrested Thursday morning on conspiracy charges related to the Capitol riot, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C. SoRelle, who attempted to sue every member of Congress, every governor, and...
An empty State Center: Hogan’s last ‘gift’ to Baltimore | COMMENTARY
Its always safe to assume that when elected leaders have something happy to report, they proudly announce it themselves. And when the news is not so great, or potentially controversial, the duty is handed down to an underling. That was the first clue that last week’s decision to hand over State Center to the city of Baltimore for redevelopment — as revealed by Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford at the ...
'This sounds very threatening Kathy': Marjorie Taylor Greene rips comedian Kathy Griffin for warning of 'civil war' if GOP wins Congress in November - despite the lawmaker herself previously calling for a 'national divorce'
Outspoken Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia lambasted Kathy Griffin on Wednesday after the comedian warned of a 'civil war' if the GOP wins back control of Congress in November. The liberal celebrity joined in on a recent surge in Democratic attacks against allies of Donald Trump, suggesting that...
Maryland To Open An All-Trimester Abortion Clinic
The Partners in Abortion Care will offer patients an abortion all the way up until the third trimester, which is up to 34 weeks gestation.
Oz escalates attacks on Fetterman's health in hostile Pennsylvania Senate race
PHILADELPHIA — Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon and Republican Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, ratcheted up suspicion about the health of his Democratic rival Tuesday, questioning whether John Fetterman’s recovery from a stroke explains his reluctance to debate. “John Fetterman is either healthy and he’s dodging the debate...
