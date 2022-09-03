ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland governor candidates Moore, Cox to face off in televised debate

BALTIMORE -- The two candidates vying to be Maryland's next governor have agreed to face off in a televised debate. Democratic nominee Wes Moore and Republican nominee Dan Cox will meet on a stage hosted by Maryland Public Television on Oct. 12.  Moore took the crowded Democratic primary by leading former U.S. Secretary of Labor Tom Perez by about 10 points and Comptroller Peter Franchot by about 17 points. An author, military veteran, Rhodes Scholar and nonprofit CEO, Moore first gained recognition for his 2010 bestselling memoir, "The Other Wes Moore."In the GOP primary, Cox, who has been endorsed...
Here’s where Wes Moore and Dan Cox stand on health care, guns, the environment and more

Both of Maryland’s major party nominees to replace Republican Gov. Larry Hogan this year have been clear: They are starkly different candidates for voters to put their faith in for the next four years. And voters can expect to soon start hearing more directly from Democrat Wes Moore and Republican Dan Cox and their running mates about their divergence of views. The candidates will be spending ...
State Stimulus Payments 2022: These States Are Sending Out Checks in September

Residents of many states are receiving supplemental tax rebates and stimulus payments to help combat ongoing inflation. Hawaii and Illinois are issuing tax refunds in early September and residents of Illinois should receive rebates of up to $400 starting next week. Direct deposits for Indiana's Automatic Taxpayer Refund started in...
Steve Bannon’s request for new trial rejected by federal judge meaning he will be sentenced

Steve Bannon’s request for a new trial in his Contempt of Congress case has been rejected by a federal judge and he now faces prison when sentenced next month.Bannon, Donald Trump’s former White House adviser, was convicted for defying a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.Lawyers for Bannon had raised a string of issues, including the judge’s jury instructions, saying they merited a fresh trial.But the arguments failed to change the trial judge’s mind.“Defendant’s arguments relating to the jury instructions, while certainly well preserved, do not demonstrate a serious...
Adams 14 lawsuit against Colorado is dismissed by court

A Denver district judge on Wednesday dismissed an Adams 14 lawsuit against Colorado’s State Board of Education that attempted to stop the state’s orders to reorganize the district.The ruling states that school districts don’t have the right to request a judicial review of State Board of Education action under the state’s accountability act and acknowledges that school districts don’t have absolute authority under the state constitution. “Adams 14 maintains that it cannot...
Baltimore Police union threatens to file grievance over special events staffing

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's police union apologized to its members on Saturday after learning that some officers had received notifications that they would need to cancel their Labor Day Weekend plans in order to provide security for the city's weekend events.The union issued the apology in a letter signed by Fraternal Order of Police Union President Mike Mancuso. The union made the letter public on its social media account.In the letter, Mancuso claimed that the poor planning of city officials and the Baltimore Police Department would cost the city $1 million in overtime pay "that will not be recouped from the...
Ex-Miss America Cara Mund's entry pushes Dem candidate out of N.D. House race

BISMARCK, N.D. — Former Miss America Cara Mund's entry into North Dakota's U.S. House race has led the Democratic candidate to drop out, citing pressure from his own party to step aside.Mund entered the race in August as an independent, citing her support for abortion rights as a major reason. Tuesday was the deadline for her to submit 1,000 petitions to qualify for the ballot.North Dakota's only House seat is currently held by GOP Rep. Kelly Armstrong, who won his second term in the deeply conservative state in 2020 with 69% of the vote. Armstrong opposes abortion rights.Democrat Mark Haugen said Sunday that his opposition to abortion rights cost him support in the party, the Bismarck Tribune reported. He said he didn't see a path to winning.Democratic-NPL Party Chairman Patrick Hart said in a statement that he doesn't "tell anyone what to do," but that he supports Haugen's decision to drop out.Haugen, a University of Mary graduate adviser in Bismarck who has long worked as a paramedic, faced no opposition in the Democratic primary in June.Mund is a Bismarck native and Harvard Law School graduate who was the 2018 Miss America.
An empty State Center: Hogan’s last ‘gift’ to Baltimore | COMMENTARY

Its always safe to assume that when elected leaders have something happy to report, they proudly announce it themselves. And when the news is not so great, or potentially controversial, the duty is handed down to an underling. That was the first clue that last week’s decision to hand over State Center to the city of Baltimore for redevelopment — as revealed by Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford at the ...
'This sounds very threatening Kathy': Marjorie Taylor Greene rips comedian Kathy Griffin for warning of 'civil war' if GOP wins Congress in November - despite the lawmaker herself previously calling for a 'national divorce'

Outspoken Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia lambasted Kathy Griffin on Wednesday after the comedian warned of a 'civil war' if the GOP wins back control of Congress in November. The liberal celebrity joined in on a recent surge in Democratic attacks against allies of Donald Trump, suggesting that...
