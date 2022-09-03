Read full article on original website
Thousands of fish are dying on the shores of San Francisco Bay Area WatersJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
The 49er Faithful have reason to be conflictedClay KallamSan Francisco, CA
An adventurous day on the high seas (of Tomales Bay)Clay KallamPoint Reyes Station, CA
The Case For Keeping Sean Murphy in OaklandIBWAAOakland, CA
NBC Bay Area
Heat Wave Sends Crowds Flocking to San Francisco Beaches
"I've never seen such crowds," proclaimed a man named Joel who arrived at Crissy Field's east beach early Monday afternoon. Tents, umbrellas and beach chairs covered the sandy shoreline as far as the eye could see, with clusters of people out in the water, frolicking in the waves of the infamously frigid Bay.
Here's when the SF Bay Area is forecast to cool off
After several days of punishing heat, California's San Francisco Bay Area is expected to see some relief on Wednesday, especially at the coast.
Washington Examiner
San Francisco forced to spend $14 billion to tackle potentially deadly human waste disaster
The massive algae bloom in the San Francisco Bay Area that has caused thousands of dead fish to wash up onshore may be fueled by untreated human feces and urine. The upgrades necessary to ensure that the treatment process removes the nutrient in human waste fueling the bloom will cost an estimated $14 billion, per a report from the San Francisco Chronicle.
1 city ties all-time Bay Area high temperature set just Monday, as more break records
The Bay Area saw record breaking heat again, with more cities tying or passing their all-time records. Here's how historically hot it got:
NBC Bay Area
Officials ‘San Francisco Recovers' Strategy to Intervene Street Drug Market
A group of San Francisco supervisors released an ambitious strategy to confront the city's rise in fatal drug overdoses on Tuesday. Labeled "San Francisco Recovers," the resolution plans to use some of the $100 million the city earned in opioid litigation settlements over the past few years in a three-pronged approach -- incentivizing and supporting those with substance-use disorders to seek recovery, ending street-level using and dealing and calling on 21 city departments to analyze their resources and obstacles to progress.
californiaexaminer.net
Bay Area Records Highest-ever Temperature
Temperatures of 110 degrees or higher have been recorded in several Bay Area locations, making the final day of Labor Day weekend celebrations unbearable for many. Extreme temperatures put California’s electrical infrastructure to the ultimate test. The highest ever recorded temperatures in the Bay Area were in two separate places.
PLANetizen
San Francisco’s Tenderloin Makes a Compelling Case for Public Restroom Programs
Adriana Rezel reports in a paywalled article for the San Francisco Chronicle: “Since 2012, San Francisco’s 311 hotline, which allows people to make requests of city service representatives, has received more than 230,000 complaints about human or animal waste in the streets. Over that period, the number of these calls has been steadily increasing in every San Francisco neighborhood, with one exception.”
SFist
Homeless Shelter Proposals Across California Taking Flak, Advocates Call for More ‘Gap Housing’ Like Tiny Houses
Supervisor Rafeal Mandelman’s “A Place for All” legislation is just one of many California proposals being criticized for rounding people up into shelters instead of setting people up for permanent housing. The Chronicle has a new lengthy analysis today of how COVID-19 has changed California homeless shelters,...
SFist
Heat Stuff: Santa Rosa Sees All-Time High-Temp Record Broken, More Energy Conservation Needed Wednesday
It hit 115 degrees in Santa Rosa on Tuesday, breaking the city's all-time high-temperature record of 113 degrees set in 1913. And that wasn't even the only Bay Area city to see its all-time record broken. As we enter the seventh day of this heatwave cursing our lack of air...
SFist
Salesforce Tower Trolled For Displaying 'Power Down' Message While Half the Building's Lights Were On
Were that many people still at work after dark inside Salesforce Tower on Tuesday night? Or was the building being a hypocrite while half its lights were on, telling us all to save power with a blaring message across its crown. "POWER DOWN," it said. Not a few San Franciscans...
NBC Bay Area
How Long Will the Bay Area Heat Wave Last?
Much of the Bay Area is seeing dangerously hot conditions this week with temperatures over 100 degrees in many cities. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect across the Bay Area, Sacramento and the Central Valley, according to the National Weather Service. A heat advisory is in place along parts of the California coast.
Multiple Bay Area cities forecast to exceed 110 degrees Tuesday
Eleven Bay Area cities broke heat wave records on Labor Day as sweltering temperatures bore down on the region, but Tuesday may be even hotter, weather experts warn.
Here's where the heat shattered records on Monday, hotter temps expected Tuesday
Monday was the first of possibly back-to-back record-breaking hot days. Did your area break any records? Find out here.
'Not worth the risk': Bay Area restaurant owners forced to close during unprecedented heat wave
Record highs have caused power outages to some restaurants around the bay.
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Offers No Escape From Brutal Heat
With most heat waves, San Francisco becomes the place to escape to. But that's not the case this time. The city was roasting on Monday, with temperatures hovering around 90 degrees. At Los Amigos restaurant on Valencia Street, customers seemed to have the same idea on a hot afternoon. "They...
Flex Alert: Tracker shows how close we are to overloading the power grid
Amid this ongoing heat wave, there's a risk we might overload the power grid. This tracker shows how close we are to the tipping point in real-time.
NBC Bay Area
People Flock to Half Moon Bay to Escape the Heat
People across the Bay Area are looking for ways to escape the heat as temperatures reach triple digits in some parts of the region. Several residents took advantage of Labor Day to flock to Bay Area beaches such as Half Moon Bay to cool off and try and enjoy the sun.
Why Deli Board, one of San Francisco's best sandwich shops, won’t expand
Deli Board may have never been without the owner losing his job first.
Bay Area city breaks heat record that’s over 100 years old
Records are made to be broken, and a few Bay Area cities did just that on Tuesday as temperatures skyrocketed during the latest heat wave, according to the National Weather Service.
KTVU FOX 2
Extreme heat takes a toll on Bay Area infrastructure
San Jose, CA - The heat can also take its toll on some of our regional infrastructure that you probably never even think about – at least when everything is operating normally. Things like power transformers, roads, even airport runways can be impacted by extreme temperatures. We don’t often stress the system with this kind of heat this many days in a row – so things can, and do, happen.
