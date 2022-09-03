ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

NBC Bay Area

Heat Wave Sends Crowds Flocking to San Francisco Beaches

"I've never seen such crowds," proclaimed a man named Joel who arrived at Crissy Field's east beach early Monday afternoon. Tents, umbrellas and beach chairs covered the sandy shoreline as far as the eye could see, with clusters of people out in the water, frolicking in the waves of the infamously frigid Bay.
Washington Examiner

San Francisco forced to spend $14 billion to tackle potentially deadly human waste disaster

The massive algae bloom in the San Francisco Bay Area that has caused thousands of dead fish to wash up onshore may be fueled by untreated human feces and urine. The upgrades necessary to ensure that the treatment process removes the nutrient in human waste fueling the bloom will cost an estimated $14 billion, per a report from the San Francisco Chronicle.
NBC Bay Area

Officials ‘San Francisco Recovers' Strategy to Intervene Street Drug Market

A group of San Francisco supervisors released an ambitious strategy to confront the city's rise in fatal drug overdoses on Tuesday. Labeled "San Francisco Recovers," the resolution plans to use some of the $100 million the city earned in opioid litigation settlements over the past few years in a three-pronged approach -- incentivizing and supporting those with substance-use disorders to seek recovery, ending street-level using and dealing and calling on 21 city departments to analyze their resources and obstacles to progress.
californiaexaminer.net

Bay Area Records Highest-ever Temperature

Temperatures of 110 degrees or higher have been recorded in several Bay Area locations, making the final day of Labor Day weekend celebrations unbearable for many. Extreme temperatures put California’s electrical infrastructure to the ultimate test. The highest ever recorded temperatures in the Bay Area were in two separate places.
PLANetizen

San Francisco’s Tenderloin Makes a Compelling Case for Public Restroom Programs

Adriana Rezel reports in a paywalled article for the San Francisco Chronicle: “Since 2012, San Francisco’s 311 hotline, which allows people to make requests of city service representatives, has received more than 230,000 complaints about human or animal waste in the streets. Over that period, the number of these calls has been steadily increasing in every San Francisco neighborhood, with one exception.”
NBC Bay Area

How Long Will the Bay Area Heat Wave Last?

Much of the Bay Area is seeing dangerously hot conditions this week with temperatures over 100 degrees in many cities. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect across the Bay Area, Sacramento and the Central Valley, according to the National Weather Service. A heat advisory is in place along parts of the California coast.
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Offers No Escape From Brutal Heat

With most heat waves, San Francisco becomes the place to escape to. But that's not the case this time. The city was roasting on Monday, with temperatures hovering around 90 degrees. At Los Amigos restaurant on Valencia Street, customers seemed to have the same idea on a hot afternoon. "They...
NBC Bay Area

People Flock to Half Moon Bay to Escape the Heat

People across the Bay Area are looking for ways to escape the heat as temperatures reach triple digits in some parts of the region. Several residents took advantage of Labor Day to flock to Bay Area beaches such as Half Moon Bay to cool off and try and enjoy the sun.
KTVU FOX 2

Extreme heat takes a toll on Bay Area infrastructure

San Jose, CA - The heat can also take its toll on some of our regional infrastructure that you probably never even think about – at least when everything is operating normally. Things like power transformers, roads, even airport runways can be impacted by extreme temperatures. We don’t often stress the system with this kind of heat this many days in a row – so things can, and do, happen.
