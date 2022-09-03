ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

michiganchronicle.com

Motown Museum Reveals New Renderings of Expansion

Motown Museum today announced the beginning of construction of phase three of its highly anticipated expansion, sharing new renderings of the nearly 40,000 square foot space that will house interactive exhibits, the Ford Motor Company Theater, an expanded retail experience and more, all to be built behind the iconic Hitsville U.S.A. building and nearby Motown-era homes. When completed, the new museum campus will have a transformative impact on the surrounding Detroit neighborhoods, providing employment, sustainability, and community pride by serving as an important catalyst for new investment and additional tourism in the historic area.
DETROIT, MI
Eater

Metro Detroit’s Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings, Fall 2022

We’ve seen many long-anticipated metro Detroit restaurant openings getting some love over the summer and a few that getting that much closer to fruition. With many advances in COVID-19 vaccines, we’re seeing some momentum with projects that have long been held off for various reasons. An opening date...
DETROIT, MI
onedetroitpbs.org

Michigan Barber School Reflects on 75 Years of Training Black Barbers and Hair Stylists

The Michigan Barber School, a historic Detroit barbershops and school that’s known for providing training opportunities to aspiring African American barbers and hairstylists, celebrates its 75th anniversary this year. Founded in Detroit’s Black Bottom neighborhood in 1947, the barber school and public shop has since moved to a newer 6,000-square-foot space, but the school’s mission to prepare students for the barbering business hasn’t changed.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Add some Detroit style to your tacos

Tacos with a Detroit style are on the menu for Takeout Tuesday. They’re from Shell Shock’d Tacos, a place that was just named Restaurant of the Year during Detroit rapper Big Sean’s DON Awards. Cedric Andrews and Margo Moon are the owners of Shell Shock’d Tacos in...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tasty Tuesday: Aratham Gourmet to Go

DETROIT – We’ve hit the trifecta with this week’s Tasty Tuesday: Aratham Gourmet to Go offers delicious food that is good for you, and makes for easy carry out -- whether it’s just for one meal, or a week’s worth of meals. Watch Brandon Roux’s...
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

The Rudest Cities in America…and Detroit Made The List

If you travel regularly, you probably have an opinion on which place had the RUDEST locals . . . especially if you’ve traveled to Philly. There’s a new study out, which looked into the rudest cities in America . . . but they DIDN’T ask travelers . . . instead, they surveyed 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metro areas in the U.S. and asked them about the rudeness level in THEIR OWN CITY.
Black Enterprise

Black Woman Wins Casino Jackpot, Files Lawsuit After Detroit Bank Refused To Deposit Check

A retired schoolteacher in Detroit has filed a federal lawsuit after bank employees refused to deposit a check with the money she won from a casino jackpot. Deadline Detroit reports Lizzie Pugh, 71, won the jackpot at the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. However, when she took the check to a Fifth Third Bank in Livonia, employees told her the check was fraudulent, refused to give it back, and, according to Pugh, were blatantly racist.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dearborn native is baking up success

She’s a popular social media baker with more than 300k followers between Tiktok and Instagram, and she’s from right here in Metro Detroit! Dearborn native Connie Kazan says baking is in her blood. The stay-at-home-mother of 4 posts videos of her baking on social media, and has received over 2 million video likes. One of her fans is “Live in the D’s,” Tati Amare, who says she enjoys watching her fun-filled videos online. Kazan is taking her baking skills to another level, and has recently appeared on the network baking competition show, “The Great Chocolate Showdown.”
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dot & Etta’s Shrimp Hut making a comeback in the Detroit food scene

DETROIT – One of the biggest draws at the Burgess Street Food Festival in Detroit this week was a relic from the past. “Everyone that’s came up is like ‘oh I was born and raised on Dot and Etta’s, where have you been?’ It’s totally humbling,” said Donald Crawford of Dot & Etta’s Shrimp Hut.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith to broadcast ‘First Take’ live from Detroit’s WGPR-TV museum

The always outspoken and entertaining Stephen A. Smith will be in Detroit this week for a special gala, and he’s bringing ESPN’s “First Take” along with him. Smith is slated to speak at the WGPR Historical Society’s fundraising gala celebrating diversity in media on Saturday night (Sept. 10) in Detroit. WGPR-TV was the nation’s first Black owned and operated television station, and it’s now a broadcast museum. Amyre Makupson, Arn Tellem, Greg Kelser, and Mayor Mike Duggan are also scheduled to speak at the event.
DETROIT, MI
michiganradio.org

International auto show returning to downtown Detroit this month after long hiatus

After a three-and-a-half-year hiatus, the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) returns to downtown Detroit this month. A change of seasons and the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the annual auto industry showcase. The last NAIAS in Detroit was in January 2019. Organizers had planned to shift the annual celebration of the auto industry to summer 2020, but the pandemic intervened.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police say Detroit man was shot while sitting on his front porch

DETROIT – Police found a man with a gunshot wound inside his Jeep blocks away from where he was reportedly shot at his home. Detroit police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of 8 Mile Road and John R Street, which is on the border of Detroit near Ferndale. The man was reportedly at his home a few blocks east, on Winchester Avenue, when he was shot while sitting on his front porch.
DETROIT, MI

