michiganchronicle.com
Detroit Officials Approve ARPA Funds to Activate, Beautify Neighborhood via Arts Alleys
A present-day alley in Artist Village in Detroit, left, before the ARPA-funded Arts Alleys project. A colorful example of what an alley in Detroit may look like, right, after Arts Alleys’ activation. Detroit’s hidden gems are right in plain sight. Alleys that crisscross through neighborhoods, parking lots and pathways...
michiganchronicle.com
Motown Museum Reveals New Renderings of Expansion
Motown Museum today announced the beginning of construction of phase three of its highly anticipated expansion, sharing new renderings of the nearly 40,000 square foot space that will house interactive exhibits, the Ford Motor Company Theater, an expanded retail experience and more, all to be built behind the iconic Hitsville U.S.A. building and nearby Motown-era homes. When completed, the new museum campus will have a transformative impact on the surrounding Detroit neighborhoods, providing employment, sustainability, and community pride by serving as an important catalyst for new investment and additional tourism in the historic area.
Eater
Metro Detroit’s Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings, Fall 2022
We’ve seen many long-anticipated metro Detroit restaurant openings getting some love over the summer and a few that getting that much closer to fruition. With many advances in COVID-19 vaccines, we’re seeing some momentum with projects that have long been held off for various reasons. An opening date...
onedetroitpbs.org
Michigan Barber School Reflects on 75 Years of Training Black Barbers and Hair Stylists
The Michigan Barber School, a historic Detroit barbershops and school that’s known for providing training opportunities to aspiring African American barbers and hairstylists, celebrates its 75th anniversary this year. Founded in Detroit’s Black Bottom neighborhood in 1947, the barber school and public shop has since moved to a newer 6,000-square-foot space, but the school’s mission to prepare students for the barbering business hasn’t changed.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Add some Detroit style to your tacos
Tacos with a Detroit style are on the menu for Takeout Tuesday. They’re from Shell Shock’d Tacos, a place that was just named Restaurant of the Year during Detroit rapper Big Sean’s DON Awards. Cedric Andrews and Margo Moon are the owners of Shell Shock’d Tacos in...
Cheapest, Nicest Apartments for Sale in Midtown
Check out these apartments: they’re some of the cheapest and nicest apartments you will find in Midtown, Detroit. The post Cheapest, Nicest Apartments for Sale in Midtown appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
fox2detroit.com
Family worried for missing Livonia mom • Violent carjackings in Detroit • Camera enforcement in work zones
WEDNESDAY NEWS HIT - There are concerns about a married mother of two out of Livonia, who has been reported missing. The last time 36-year-old Kasey DeBat was seen, she was leaving her home just before 7 p.m. Monday and has been gone without being heard from, since. She was driving a white 2019 Ford Flex.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tasty Tuesday: Aratham Gourmet to Go
DETROIT – We’ve hit the trifecta with this week’s Tasty Tuesday: Aratham Gourmet to Go offers delicious food that is good for you, and makes for easy carry out -- whether it’s just for one meal, or a week’s worth of meals. Watch Brandon Roux’s...
wcsx.com
The Rudest Cities in America…and Detroit Made The List
If you travel regularly, you probably have an opinion on which place had the RUDEST locals . . . especially if you’ve traveled to Philly. There’s a new study out, which looked into the rudest cities in America . . . but they DIDN’T ask travelers . . . instead, they surveyed 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metro areas in the U.S. and asked them about the rudeness level in THEIR OWN CITY.
Black Woman Wins Casino Jackpot, Files Lawsuit After Detroit Bank Refused To Deposit Check
A retired schoolteacher in Detroit has filed a federal lawsuit after bank employees refused to deposit a check with the money she won from a casino jackpot. Deadline Detroit reports Lizzie Pugh, 71, won the jackpot at the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. However, when she took the check to a Fifth Third Bank in Livonia, employees told her the check was fraudulent, refused to give it back, and, according to Pugh, were blatantly racist.
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tour
Pitbull performs in Clarkston, Mich. on Aug. 31, 2022.Andrew Roth. It may have been the last day of meteorological summer, but Miami rapper Pitbull brought the season’s biggest party to Clarkston on Wednesday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dearborn native is baking up success
She’s a popular social media baker with more than 300k followers between Tiktok and Instagram, and she’s from right here in Metro Detroit! Dearborn native Connie Kazan says baking is in her blood. The stay-at-home-mother of 4 posts videos of her baking on social media, and has received over 2 million video likes. One of her fans is “Live in the D’s,” Tati Amare, who says she enjoys watching her fun-filled videos online. Kazan is taking her baking skills to another level, and has recently appeared on the network baking competition show, “The Great Chocolate Showdown.”
Barricaded gunman situation on Detroit's east side, police onsite
Detroit police officers and a Special Response Team (SRT) are investigating a barricaded gunman situation on the city’s east side. Area residents are being advised to shelter in place until police know more.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dot & Etta’s Shrimp Hut making a comeback in the Detroit food scene
DETROIT – One of the biggest draws at the Burgess Street Food Festival in Detroit this week was a relic from the past. “Everyone that’s came up is like ‘oh I was born and raised on Dot and Etta’s, where have you been?’ It’s totally humbling,” said Donald Crawford of Dot & Etta’s Shrimp Hut.
ClickOnDetroit.com
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith to broadcast ‘First Take’ live from Detroit’s WGPR-TV museum
The always outspoken and entertaining Stephen A. Smith will be in Detroit this week for a special gala, and he’s bringing ESPN’s “First Take” along with him. Smith is slated to speak at the WGPR Historical Society’s fundraising gala celebrating diversity in media on Saturday night (Sept. 10) in Detroit. WGPR-TV was the nation’s first Black owned and operated television station, and it’s now a broadcast museum. Amyre Makupson, Arn Tellem, Greg Kelser, and Mayor Mike Duggan are also scheduled to speak at the event.
michiganradio.org
International auto show returning to downtown Detroit this month after long hiatus
After a three-and-a-half-year hiatus, the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) returns to downtown Detroit this month. A change of seasons and the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the annual auto industry showcase. The last NAIAS in Detroit was in January 2019. Organizers had planned to shift the annual celebration of the auto industry to summer 2020, but the pandemic intervened.
Detroit News
Ex-Detroit fire commissioner says he was forced out over COVID vaccine. City disagrees
Detroit — Eric Jones said he stepped down as Detroit's fire commissioner in January, ending a 32-year career in public safety, because Mayor Mike Duggan gave him a choice: Either take the COVID vaccine or get fired. Jones, 53, told The Detroit News Tuesday that he wanted to continue...
fox2detroit.com
Lafayette Coney Island voluntarily closes following failed health inspection, sources say
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Lafayette Coney Island, a Detroit institution, voluntarily closed on Wednesday following a failed health inspection, according to FOX 2 sources. FOX 2 learned Lafayette Coney Island, one of two landmark coney islands in the heart of Downtown Detroit, was closed Wednesday after initially receiving a tip about the closure.
$3 ticket day ends in 100-person brawl at movie theater
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- Four people were arrested after a 100-person fight broke out at a Pittsfield Township movie theater Saturday evening. Police responded to calls of a 50-person fight around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, at 4100 Carpenter Road, the location of Cinemark Ann Arbor 20 and IMAX.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police say Detroit man was shot while sitting on his front porch
DETROIT – Police found a man with a gunshot wound inside his Jeep blocks away from where he was reportedly shot at his home. Detroit police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the area of 8 Mile Road and John R Street, which is on the border of Detroit near Ferndale. The man was reportedly at his home a few blocks east, on Winchester Avenue, when he was shot while sitting on his front porch.
