Providence, RI

2022-23 Providence Friars Men’s Basketball Outlook

Last season, the Providence College men's basketball team made their deepest run in the NCAA Tournament since 1997, earning a trip to the Sweet Sixteen. In a historic season for the Friars, the team earned its highest seed all-time in the tournament (No. 4) and posted the second most wins in a single season in program history (27). The Friars captured the program's first BIG EAST Regular Season title with a 14-3 mark in conference play (27-6 overall). Head Coach Ed Cooley was named BIG EAST Coach of the Year and became the first Friar coach to win the Werner Ladder Naismith Coach of the Year Award.
Women’s Soccer Welcomes Boston College And Monmouth

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College women's soccer team will host Boston College on Thursday, Sept. 8 and Monmouth University on Sunday, Sept. 11 on Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium in Providence, R.I. VS. BOSTON COLLEGE:. LIVE STATS | LIVE STREAM | DISCOUNTED SUBSCRIPTION. VS. MONMOUTH:. LIVE STATS |...
Friar Cross Country Teams To Open Season On Friday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College men's and women's cross-country teams open the season on Friday, Sep. 9 at the Friar Invitational on the Mark Coogan Course at Highland Park in Attleboro, Mass. It will commence with the women's race at 3:15pm, followed by the men's race at 4:00pm. The Friar women will race against Stonybrook, New Hampshire, Xavier, and UCONN. The Friar men will face Stonybrook, New Hampshire, Xavier, URI, and Brown.
Providence College Men’s Soccer Ties Rhode Island At Anderson Stadium

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College men's soccer team tied Rhode Island, 1-1, on Sept. 6 on Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium. Gevork Diarbian (Cranston, R.I.) scored his second goal of the season off an assist from Esben Wolf (Copenhagen, Denmark), who received a long pass upfield from Luis Garcia (Gran Canaria, Spain).
Texas and DFW rank among smallest average home lot size in U.S.

DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our partners at the Dallas Business Journal. For some folks, a larger home lot just means more area to mow and water, but given the choice, most homeowners prefer a bigger backyard and a little more land between themselves and their neighbors.
TCU vs Tarleton State: Preview and Prediction

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming matchup between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Tarleton State Texans. Saturday, September 10th, 2022; 7:00 p.m. CT; Amon G. Carter Stadium; Fort Worth, Texas. TV: ESPN+ (Broadcast Crew TBA) Radio: FrogsToday; Horned Frogs Sports Network. Records: TCU 1-0; Tarleton...
South Dallas pizzeria founder passes away at 81

DALLAS — The founder of a well-known Dallas pizzeria recently passed away in Oak Cliff, according to his family. Texas native Frank E. Gee Jr. died at the age of 81. He founded Blackjack Pizza on 2536 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. with Terry Jones in 1990. Blackjack quickly...
Bishop Cider Opens New Cidercade Location in Fort Worth

Bishop Cider, a Dallas-based hard cider manufacturer, opened the newest location of their Cidercade entertainment venue in Fort Worth, TX on August 23, 2022 at 5pm. Cidercade has dozens of taps of Bishop Cider, serves artisanal food, and offers an “entertainment buffet” where patrons pay a nominal admission fee, and all games and activities are free to play. Cidercade Fort Worth joins Bishop’s existing Cidercade locations in Dallas, Austin and Houston.
Signature Moving tackles moving needs

Signature Moving Co. employees offer service with a smile while making sure valued items are protected properly during moves. “Our pricing is comparable to local businesses and unfortunately there are not a whole lot of movers in East Texas,” says Signature Moving’s Owner, Jeff Hartshorn. “But our service is better,” Hartshorn adds about his family-owned company.
Texas home to top 3 most 'unfaithful' US cities

Online dating advice site, mydatingadvisor.com, has updated its most "unfaithful" cities in the U.S. rankings for 2022, and the Lone Star State is home to the top three least faithful cities in the country. Dallas claimed the No. 1 spot for the not so illustrious title of least faithful city...
Three Local Universities Make 2023 Best Colleges List

Three local universities made the top ten on Niche.com’s “2023 Best Colleges in Texas” list. Schools are ranked based on academic, admissions, financial, and student life data from the United States Department of Education. Students, parents, and alums also weigh in. Niche.com compared more than 1,000 universities and colleges, with less emphasis on ACT/SAT scores to determine the rankings.
How much are home sales prices dropping in Dallas?

Homes across most major metro areas are seeing a dip in prices as home sellers struggle to “match their expectations with the reality of the cooling housing market,” according to a new Redfin.com report. The data shows that nationwide, sellers had to cut prices in an effort to...
