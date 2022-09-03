Read full article on original website
2022-23 Providence Friars Men’s Basketball Outlook
Last season, the Providence College men's basketball team made their deepest run in the NCAA Tournament since 1997, earning a trip to the Sweet Sixteen. In a historic season for the Friars, the team earned its highest seed all-time in the tournament (No. 4) and posted the second most wins in a single season in program history (27). The Friars captured the program's first BIG EAST Regular Season title with a 14-3 mark in conference play (27-6 overall). Head Coach Ed Cooley was named BIG EAST Coach of the Year and became the first Friar coach to win the Werner Ladder Naismith Coach of the Year Award.
Women’s Soccer Welcomes Boston College And Monmouth
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College women's soccer team will host Boston College on Thursday, Sept. 8 and Monmouth University on Sunday, Sept. 11 on Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium in Providence, R.I. VS. BOSTON COLLEGE:. LIVE STATS | LIVE STREAM | DISCOUNTED SUBSCRIPTION. VS. MONMOUTH:. LIVE STATS |...
Friar Cross Country Teams To Open Season On Friday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College men's and women's cross-country teams open the season on Friday, Sep. 9 at the Friar Invitational on the Mark Coogan Course at Highland Park in Attleboro, Mass. It will commence with the women's race at 3:15pm, followed by the men's race at 4:00pm. The Friar women will race against Stonybrook, New Hampshire, Xavier, and UCONN. The Friar men will face Stonybrook, New Hampshire, Xavier, URI, and Brown.
Providence College Men’s Soccer Ties Rhode Island At Anderson Stadium
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College men's soccer team tied Rhode Island, 1-1, on Sept. 6 on Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium. Gevork Diarbian (Cranston, R.I.) scored his second goal of the season off an assist from Esben Wolf (Copenhagen, Denmark), who received a long pass upfield from Luis Garcia (Gran Canaria, Spain).
Lubbock student-athlete collapses after football game, hospitalized in Fort Worth
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Aug 31, freshman running back Zaidyn Ward scored the final touchdown in Monterey High School’s 45-8 victory over Abilene Wylie. After the game, Monterey’s coach called a team huddle. Ward was feeling dizzy, and the coach told him to lift his head up. “When he lifted his head up, they said […]
Texas and DFW rank among smallest average home lot size in U.S.
DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our partners at the Dallas Business Journal. For some folks, a larger home lot just means more area to mow and water, but given the choice, most homeowners prefer a bigger backyard and a little more land between themselves and their neighbors.
Study says this Texas city is one of the worst cities to retire in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — Throughout our lives, we will put in thousands of hours of work in the hopes of one day being able to retire. That’s why it’s smart to plan your retirement early, so all those years don’t go to waste. One of the biggest...
Three For The Money: This Trio of D-FW Homes is Among Most Expensive in Texas
An $11.5 million new build in Highland Park, a classic former show home on Deloache Avenue, and a $9 million estate in Tarrant County made the August roundup of the most expensive single-family home listings in Texas. The monthly report issued by the Houston Association of Realtors includes the following...
North Dallas’ 1956 baseball team overcame ‘up and down’ season to win city title
James Todd, Nick Moore, and Walt Thompson, members of the 1956 city championship baseball team, attended the annual North Dallas Exes breakfast on July 30. Todd, Moore, and Thompson talk about those days on the 1956 baseball team and other things. Nick Moore remembers the season and the bidistrict game...
TCU vs Tarleton State: Preview and Prediction
Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming matchup between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Tarleton State Texans. Saturday, September 10th, 2022; 7:00 p.m. CT; Amon G. Carter Stadium; Fort Worth, Texas. TV: ESPN+ (Broadcast Crew TBA) Radio: FrogsToday; Horned Frogs Sports Network. Records: TCU 1-0; Tarleton...
College football player from North Texas dies at 21 after sudden collapse
SACHSE, Texas — A college football player from North Texas has died after a sudden collapse, his school said Sunday. He was 21. Ouachita Baptist University (OBU) in Arkansas announced the death of defensive lineman Clark Yarbrough in a Twitter post. His mother, Mattie Yarbrough, told WFAA from her...
Why a Dallas, Texas TV Station Had To Stop the News [Video]
Are the crickets driving you crazy? It's that time of year again. In Texas, cricket season is usually August, September, and the first part of October. At our studios in Temple, we find dozens of these insects every morning. Cricket Invasion in Texas. At one Dallas-area television station, they had...
H-E-B announces opening date for first Dallas-area location
H-E-B, already a powerhouse throughout Texas, will open its first supermarket in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex later this month.
South Dallas pizzeria founder passes away at 81
DALLAS — The founder of a well-known Dallas pizzeria recently passed away in Oak Cliff, according to his family. Texas native Frank E. Gee Jr. died at the age of 81. He founded Blackjack Pizza on 2536 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. with Terry Jones in 1990. Blackjack quickly...
Bishop Cider Opens New Cidercade Location in Fort Worth
Bishop Cider, a Dallas-based hard cider manufacturer, opened the newest location of their Cidercade entertainment venue in Fort Worth, TX on August 23, 2022 at 5pm. Cidercade has dozens of taps of Bishop Cider, serves artisanal food, and offers an “entertainment buffet” where patrons pay a nominal admission fee, and all games and activities are free to play. Cidercade Fort Worth joins Bishop’s existing Cidercade locations in Dallas, Austin and Houston.
Signature Moving tackles moving needs
Signature Moving Co. employees offer service with a smile while making sure valued items are protected properly during moves. “Our pricing is comparable to local businesses and unfortunately there are not a whole lot of movers in East Texas,” says Signature Moving’s Owner, Jeff Hartshorn. “But our service is better,” Hartshorn adds about his family-owned company.
Texas home to top 3 most 'unfaithful' US cities
Online dating advice site, mydatingadvisor.com, has updated its most "unfaithful" cities in the U.S. rankings for 2022, and the Lone Star State is home to the top three least faithful cities in the country. Dallas claimed the No. 1 spot for the not so illustrious title of least faithful city...
Three Local Universities Make 2023 Best Colleges List
Three local universities made the top ten on Niche.com’s “2023 Best Colleges in Texas” list. Schools are ranked based on academic, admissions, financial, and student life data from the United States Department of Education. Students, parents, and alums also weigh in. Niche.com compared more than 1,000 universities and colleges, with less emphasis on ACT/SAT scores to determine the rankings.
How much are home sales prices dropping in Dallas?
Homes across most major metro areas are seeing a dip in prices as home sellers struggle to “match their expectations with the reality of the cooling housing market,” according to a new Redfin.com report. The data shows that nationwide, sellers had to cut prices in an effort to...
