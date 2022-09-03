Last season, the Providence College men's basketball team made their deepest run in the NCAA Tournament since 1997, earning a trip to the Sweet Sixteen. In a historic season for the Friars, the team earned its highest seed all-time in the tournament (No. 4) and posted the second most wins in a single season in program history (27). The Friars captured the program's first BIG EAST Regular Season title with a 14-3 mark in conference play (27-6 overall). Head Coach Ed Cooley was named BIG EAST Coach of the Year and became the first Friar coach to win the Werner Ladder Naismith Coach of the Year Award.

