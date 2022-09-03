Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLTX.com
Dawn Staley sets the pace at the Darlington Raceway
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Dawn Staley's last trip to the Darlington Raceway was in 2017 after her first national championship. That year, Staley was on the stage for pre-race festivities but her appearance Sunday put her at the front of the field for the Cook Out Southern 500. Staley served...
10 killed on South Carolina roads over Labor Day weekend, including 1 in Horry County, 3 in Pee Dee
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — At least 10 people died in 10 different crashes on South Carolina roads during the Labor Day weekend holiday, including four in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, according to the South Caroline Department of Public Safety. The holiday reporting period began at 6 p.m. Friday and ended at 11:59 p.m. […]
He’s lovin’ it: McDonald’s crew member rises to executive
FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Nimi Rama started working at McDonald’s at age 14. His career at McDonald’s has taken him throughout the East Coast and made him a director of operations. Rama said he was goal driven as a teen and that trait turned out to be a driving force for his success. As a […]
Car overturns in Florence County crash
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A car overturned in a crash Tuesday in Florence County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened in the area of Palmetto Street and Old Marion Road, according to troopers. One lane is blocked. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area. No other information about the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abccolumbia.com
One killed in motorcycle crash on Lachiotte Road in Lugoff
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Kershaw County coroner has identified a motorcyclist involved in a wreck over the weekend. The coroner says 57 year-old Ronnie Layton Junior was riding on Lachiotte Road and US highway 601 in Lugoff Saturday when he lost control and was thrown from his motorcycle. He...
Pickup driver killed in crash with tractor-trailer on Highway 52 in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pickup truck driver was killed Tuesday morning in a collision with a tractor-trailer on Highway 52 near Scranton in Florence County, authorities said. It happened about 7:35 a.m. near Sparrow Road when a 2006 Chevrolet pickup traveling south crossed the median and hit a 2003 Freightliner tractor-trailer, which was […]
Weekend Dillon County nightclub shooting was deadly, deputies say
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A shooting at a nightclub Sunday morning in Dillon County was deadly, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. Tyshaun Ra’Sheen Bethea, 21, of Fairmont, North Carolina, was found by deputies with a gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office. Bethea was pronounced dead at a hospital. The shooting happened […]
A Black protester voiced anger at police in South Carolina. She got 4 years in prison
Brittany Martin, 34, was convicted of breaching the peace in a high and aggravated manner, and may have to give birth in prison. An advocate notes that some Jan. 6 rioters are serving far less time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpde.com
Driver ejected from vehicle during deadly crash in Darlington County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead following a single-vehicle collision in Darlington County Sunday night. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on West Billy Farrow Highway near Bellyache Branch Road, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee. Lee said the driver of a 2001 Chevy Tahoe was...
dillonheraldonline.com
Habitat For Humanity Coming To Dillon County
Habitat for Humanity is coming to Dillon County. Ricky Hardy, the executive director of Habitat for Humanity in Marion County, was the guest speaker at Latta Rotary recently where he shared the news. Hardy has held the position of director full time since February 2011. He is also a minister at Firefall Bible Church.
myhorrynews.com
Loris teen dies in Longs wreck
A Loris teen died in a single-vehicle wreck in the Longs area Saturday morning, authorities said. Jonah Prince, 19, died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to a news release from Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. The wreck happened around 2:30 a.m. on S.C. 905 near Sarvis Farm...
wfxb.com
One Killed During Crash on I-95 in Dillon County
One person was killed Sunday night after crashing into the back of a tractor trailer on I-95. The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. in the southbound lane of I-95 near mile-marker 188 when a 2004 Porsche SUV was traveling behind a tractor trailer and crashed into the back, killing the driver. The driver’s name has yet to be announced. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 killed in Darlington County crash
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in Darlington County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. on West Billy Farrow Highway near Bellyache Branch Road, according to SCHP. A 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling east on West Billy Farrow Highway when […]
Pregnant Black SC activist serving 4 years for protest comments
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A pregnant Black activist serving four years in prison for her behavior at racial justice protests will have her sentence reconsidered as she struggles to reach her due date behind bars. Raising questions about free speech and equal justice, Brittany Martin, 34, was found guilty this...
Cordova man charged in South Carolina potential predator sting
LEXINGTON, S.C. ― A Richmond County man is one of 22 from across the country recently charged in an online sex predator sting in South Carolina. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has charged 56-year-old Samuel Alan Laytham, of Cordova, with one count each of criminal solicitation of a minor and unlawful dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18.
Motorcyclist killed in Saturday evening crash identified
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Coroner's Office has released new details regarding the death of a motorcyclist on Saturday evening. According to Coroner David West, the motorcyclist was involved in a crash around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 60 and Lachicotte Road in Lugoff. West...
wpde.com
600 people out of jobs this week as Marlboro County plant closes earlier than announced
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Mohawk Flooring’s Oak River Mills is closing its plant in the Blenheim area of Marlboro County this Friday, according to Mohawk Senior Communications Specialist Laura Smith. Oak River announced last month that it would cease operations at the site on Oct. 6. Several...
Clarendon, Newberry County residents to vote on capital project sales tax in November
SUMMERTON, S.C. — On November 8, Clarendon and Newberry County residents will give their two cents on a one cent capital project sales tax. The tax, which will add one cent on every dollar, will fund 15 projects across Clarendon County. The biggest project would be an $8 million countywide emergency operation center.
Man falls off boat at Lake Wateree; body found by divers
The incident happened during the early morning hours of Sept. 4 on Lake Wateree, specifically the Stumpy Pond area.
WMBF
Driver killed after being thrown from SUV in Darlington County, SCHP says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Darlington County. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday on West Billy Farrow Highway near Bellyache Branch Road. Master Trooper Brian Lee said a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe was driving on West Billy Farrow Highway when it ran...
Comments / 1