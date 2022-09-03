One person was killed Sunday night after crashing into the back of a tractor trailer on I-95. The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. in the southbound lane of I-95 near mile-marker 188 when a 2004 Porsche SUV was traveling behind a tractor trailer and crashed into the back, killing the driver. The driver’s name has yet to be announced. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

DILLON COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO