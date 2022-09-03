Read full article on original website
104.1 WIKY
Woman Facing Charges For Driving Into Support Beam At Dollar Tree
A Newburgh Woman is in the Vanderburgh County Jail after crashing her vehicle into the Dollar Tree on East Diamond Avenue on Monday. 27 year old Brittany Deener told officers she didn’t realize the lane ended and overcorrected, hitting a support beam. Pills were found in a cup holder...
Indiana man found dead, police investigating
ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. — Detectives with the Indiana State Police-Jasper Post began conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead in Paoli, Indiana on Sept. 6. The Paoli Police Department responded to a call of an unresponsive man, 38-year-old Joshua Wade, near the 800 block of North Gospel Street around 7:30 a.m.
“Menace to society”: Police attempt to locate Hopkins County man allegedly involved in theft
(WEHT) - Authorities in Hopkins and Webster counties are attempting to locate a man wanted out of Hopkins County in regards to his alleged involvement in a theft at a cabin off of Barn Hill Road.
wevv.com
Jury trial date rescheduled for Evansville murder suspect
A murder suspect in Evansville, Indiana won't go to trial until 2023. Court records show 37-year-old Jerrme D. Cartwright will go on trial on Feb. 6, 2023, at 8 a.m. Cartwright was originally scheduled for a jury trial on Sept. 12, 2022. Back in March, police said Cartwright was being...
14news.com
Dispatch: Crash on I-69 sends car off road, into woods
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms crews are responding to a crash on I-69 and Highway 41. They say crews were called around 4:48 p.m. when a car went off the road and into the woods. According to police, the driver was going too fast when attempting to get...
vincennespbs.org
Child removed from fathers care after arrest
Jasper police arrested a French Lick resident on Saturday morning. Officers were called to the Super 8 Motel where a juvenile was reported to be unattended. Police arrived to find the child in the custody of his father, 43-year-old Albert Apple. It was determined Apple was possibly under the influence...
wrul.com
Whitley Arrested For Domestic Battery
A Crossville woman is being held in the White County Jail following a domestic dispute with her father. At around 10 pm Wednesday evening, Deputy Jordan Weiss with the White County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the Stan Whitley residence at 1987 County Road 1985 N in Crossville in regards to a domestic dispute in progress. Weiss arrived at the residence and observed 63 year old Stan D Whitley with multiple cuts and claw marks on his face due to a physical altercation with his daughter, 34 year old Tiffney L Whitley, of the same address. Weiss took Tiffney outside to speak with her about what had happened. She replied that she was not sure what happened. Weiss stated that Tiffney was having a hard time keeping her eyes open and focusing. She told the Deputy that she just gets upset sometimes. Tiffney stated that doesn’t remember what happen but she guessed she did do what Stan said she did. Weiss then placed Tiffney under arrest for Domestic Battery. The Deputy then asked Stan if he wanted to sign a complaint in which he replied that he did. After the paperwork was completed, Deputy Weiss took photos of the injuries on Stan’s face, neck and top of the head. Tiffney was then transported to the White County Jail. No further information is available at this time.
wevv.com
Funeral arrangements set for 3 people who died in Smith Mills shooting
Funeral plans are set for the three people who died in a shooting incident in Henderson County. This comes after Kentucky State Police were called to a home in Smith Mills, Saturday night. Authorities say 27-year-old Mason Quinn, 26-Arianna Ziebell, and 42-year-old Joshua Mallory are the ones who died. The...
wevv.com
Evansville Walmart employee accused of stealing more than $225K
An Evansville woman is facing numerous felony theft charges after being accused of stealing thousands of dollars from her employer. Records show 35-year-old Kyesha Moredock was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail early Tuesday. Detectives say they started investigating a theft at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Taylor Avenue back...
wevv.com
Names released in fatal Smith Mills shooting
Authorities have identified the three people who died in a shooting incident that happened in Smith Mills, Kentucky. The Kentucky State Police says 27-year-old Mason C. Quinn, 26-year-old Arianna L. Ziebell, and 42-year-old Joshua L. Mallory are the ones who died. KSP says all three were from Henderson. The incident...
Car crashes into yet another Dollar Tree
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two separate accidents in the Tri-State might give some residents the feeling of Déjà vu. Over the weekend, someone crashed a car into the Dollar Tree in Henderson, damaging part of the building and leaving the vehicle stuck halfway inside the building. Shockingly, it happened again — this time in Evansville. […]
Update: DNR Id’s Paxton man found dead in Sullivan Lake
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: DNR Officials have identified the deceased Paxton man as 45-year-old Nkosi Ziba. Original: An investigation is underway after a Paxton man’s body was recovered from Sullivan Lake Monday. According to Indiana DNR, at approximately 3:55 p.m. first responders were sent to the beach area of the Sullivan County Park […]
14news.com
Shooting death of juvenile under investigation in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating the apparent shooting death of a juvenile in Evansville. According to police reports, officers were called around 8:45 last night to the 1800 block of S. Garvin Street for shots fired. Police say they found a juvenile with a gunshot wound. The...
spencercountyonline.com
Spencer County Court News – September 7, 2022
Traffic and Other Citations (New) Speeding: Kimberly K. Risse; Javin M. France; Montez D. Malone; Michal Pradac; Garrett M. French. Julie A. Purcell; Benjamin M. Gies; Francisco Marquez, Jr.; Luke A. Willis; David W. Brock; Christopher L. Vickers; Priti D. Haria; Tara L. Bishop; Bryson M. Rowley; Elizabeth Felico; Dylan H. Sexton; Carrie A. Merrill; Derrick G. Hagedorn; Samantha N. List; Lap T. Hoang; Kevin L. Hall; Tyler A. Schartung; Aiden Janda; Kristen A. Blikken; Damekia S. Barnes; Audra E. Stump; Shea J. Guyer; David L. Strogner; Rylan L. Duncan; Robert M. Yusico; Edward R. Embry; Marla G. Dilger; Jason C. Willett; Chirag Patel; Arlaina A. Heming; Dennis M. Brumfield; Jacob R. Green; John D. Ellington; Jennifer L. Whitlock; Silas G. Schaefer; Jacob R. Hickman.
14news.com
Crews called to 3 vehicle crash on North Saint Joseph Avenue
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a three-vehicle wreck on North Saint Joseph Avenue Tuesday morning. Deputies say that happened in the 2800 block of North Saint Joe. They say nobody was hurt. That roadway has since reopened.
104.1 WIKY
Juvenile Dies After Playing With Loaded Gun
Officers were called to the 1800 block of South Garvin Street around 8:45 Sunday night after reports of shots fired. Once Officers secured the scene they learned that a juvenile had been playing with a gun when it accidentally went off striking them. The child was taken to the hospital...
wevv.com
Coroner identifies 6-year-old Evansville boy who died from gunshot wound
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a young child who died in an incident that happened over the weekend. According to the coroner's office, 6-year-old Malachi Copeland of Evansville died on Sunday from a single gunshot wound to the head. Police said the investigation started after...
14news.com
Driver hurt in Vanderburgh Co. crash
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies say their was a single car crash at St. Joseph Ave. and Mill Rd. It happened around 11:15 a.m. Monday. Deputies say the driver was taken to the hospital with a leg injury.
Animal control saves dog in hot car at zoo
The Evansville Police Department dispatched officer to the Mesker Park Zoo parking lot at 1:53 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a dog in a car.
Police arrest man for alleged neglect and meth possession
The Jasper City Police Department arrested Albert Apple, 43, of French Lick, on Sunday after police were called to the Super Motel 8 on a report of an unattended juvenile.
