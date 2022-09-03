ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Child seriously injured after being hit by car in Norfolk

By Stacy Parker, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43AjFa_0hhCRUEA00
Child seriously injured after being hit by car in Norfolk Steve Earley/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

A child is seriously injured after being hit by a car in Norfolk on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

The call came in around 1:35 p.m. for the crash involving a pedestrian in the 1100 block of Pickett Road, which is near Raby Road.

The child has been transported to a hospital with serious injuries, police tweeted.

The incident is under investigation and police are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

Stacy Parker, 757-222-5125, stacy.parker@pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

One dead, one hurt: PPD investigating homicide

NORFOLK, Va. — A person died and another was hurt in Portsmouth Saturday, the Portsmouth Police Department said. In a new release issued Wednesday, PPD said it responded to the 600 block of South Street around 2:30 p.m. Once there, officers found 21-year-old Jaquan White with fatal injuries. His...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Norfolk, VA
Norfolk, VA
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Tribune Content Agency
13News Now

17-year-old shot in the leg in Franklin, police say

FRANKLIN, Va. — A 17-year-old person from Isle of Wight County was shot in the leg in Franklin Saturday evening, according to police. The shooting happened in the 1900 block of Harris Street, the Franklin Police Department said. Officers responded to the area around 7:45 p.m. and found that...
FRANKLIN, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WAVY News 10

Four displaced, dog dead after house fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Four people are displaced and their dog has died after a fire Tuesday afternoon at their home on Rutledge Road in Chesapeake. Chesapeake Assistant Fire Marshal Steven Bradley says crews were called to the 800 block of Rutledge, right off Campostella Road, around 12:19 p.m. and found heavy fire showing from an attached garage.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Virginia man pronounced dead after being pulled from ocean in Duck

The Town of Duck has reported the death of a Virginia man along the town’s beach. According to a Duck press release issued early Saturday afternoon, at 5:41 p.m. on Friday, September 2, “the Duck Fire Department, Duck Surf Rescue, and Dare County EMS were dispatched to Buffell Head Drive after bystanders reported a person floating face down in the ocean. The Good Samaritans were pulling the man from the water when rescue units arrived.
DUCK, NC
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy