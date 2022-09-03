I’m sorry I can’t help but smile when someone says Trump was the greatest president in US history. Thinking of Lincoln and Washington the latter who voluntarily stepped down after two terms creating the current president. The former keeping our country together through a bitter war. Then you have Trump lol, being caught with his pants down with classified documents, and refusing to admit defeat at the detriment of our democracy! Wow just wow.
let them fight all they want. I have faith in our men in blue and our national guard. let them spend years in prison with comrade editionists
so proud to show the lack of education and ability to be sucked into fantasies. way to go magas! Make Attorneys Get Attorneys!
