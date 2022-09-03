Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Vietnamese Food in all of ConnecticutTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service CutbacksConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
11 Must Visit Coffee Spots in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
Remembering beloved actor Gene Wilder on the sixth anniversary of his passingJames PatrickStamford, CT
Whip Salon Introduces Waxing Services and Facials
Whip Salon Ridgefield is proud to introduce a new aesthetics tech to the team offering waxing and facial treatments. Tonjia Minotti is a graduate of the New York School of Aesthetics in White Plains and is a 20 year veteran of the fashion and beauty industry. She got into this profession because she says she loves seeing clients feel beautiful and confident after treatments with her.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: Lash Brow Room
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Lash Brow...
Newtown High School's Daniella Crisci is Fairfield County Bank Ruden Report Achievement Scholarship recipient!
Fairfield County Bank announces Ruden Report Achievement Scholarship recipients. Fairfield County Bank is proud to announce the five recipients of the inaugural Ruden Report Achievement Scholarship powered by Fairfield County Bank. The recipients are Daniella Crisci of Newtown High School, Polly Parsons-Hills and Emily Fox of New Canaan High School,...
ElderHouse Executive Director Denise Cesareo Announces Retirement
ElderHouse Executive Director Denise Cesareo announced that she will retire at the end of the year. Ms. Cesareo has held led the Norwalk-based nonprofit organization which provides award-winning services to older adults and their family caregivers since 1992. “Denise brought a unique combination of vision, charisma and tenacity to her...
Why Small Businesses Matter: H2O Irrigation Solutions of Connecticut
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT H2O Irrigation...
A Darien Library Card is Your Window to New Worlds
There’s nothing more empowering than a library card. It provides access to books, technology, education, and media resources. It also provides entry to fun and enriching activities for people of all ages. September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month, and Darien Library invites all residents and individuals who work...
Meet the New New Executive Director of Darien Arts Center
The Board of Directors of the Darien Arts Center is pleased to announce the selection of the Arts Center’s new Executive Director, George Colabella. George will assume the overall execution of the mission of the DAC as well as strategic, developmental and operational responsibilities for the town’s only arts non-profit.
Staples High School Student Creates an Adaptive Floor Hockey Program for Special Needs Participants
Bringing Passion to a Sport and Making it Safe and Fun so Everyone Can Play. Zoe Simonte, a senior at Staples High School in Westport, started planning out her program a year and a half ago during the pandemic. “Hearts4Hockey” was Zoe’s idea to create a modified and safe floor hockey activity for special needs teens and adults served by Healing Hearts, a 501(c)3 non-profit located in Stamford, Connecticut.
Roll the Dice to Benefit Wilton Library on Saturday, October 15
Wilton Library Hosts Casino Night Fundraiser on Saturday, October 15. Wilton Library Association (WLA) is pleased to announce that it will host a special Casino Night Fundraiser at the library on the evening of Saturday, October 15 from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. All adults 21 years of age and older are invited to be part of the action. During the event, the library’s open spaces will be transformed with lights, sounds, and professional gambling tables for a Saturday night to remember.
PYO at Blue Jay Orchards and Market Favorites (Yes, Apple Cider Donuts!)
Bethel's Blue Jay Orchards in OPEN for PYO apples!. Pick Your Own Apples Tuesdays through Sunday. Please see below for picking schedule:. September 10th & 11th: McIntosh, Cortland, Gala, September Fuji, & Empire. September 17th & 18th: Cortland, Macoun, Fuji, Gala, & Empire. September 24th & 25th: Cortland, Red Delicious,...
Dr. Jessica Morton, Joint Replacement Specialist, Joins OrthoConnecticut
OrthoConnecticut is pleased to announce that Jessica Morton, M.D. has joined the group’s practice. Dr. Morton specializes in anterior hip replacement. However, her impressive range of expertise includes both hip and knee replacement, including both total and partial, as well as robotic-assisted full and partial hip and knee replacements. She also performs complex hip and knee reconstruction/revisions.
Ridgefield Running Company Tent Sale on Thursday and Friday!
The Annual Ridgefield Running Company is holding a big Tent Sale!. Follow Ridgefield Running Company on social media for updates. Ridgefield Running Company is located at 423 Main Street.
Scarecrow Fest Returns to Wilton!
The Wilton Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Wilton, The Wilton Historical Society, Department of Public Works and Parks and Recreation proudly announce the return of our annual Scarecrow Fest!. Every year we decorate Wilton Center with one-of-a-kind scarecrows designed by our local organizations, businesses and families! The scarecrows...
Ridgebury Elementary School Wins 1st Place at National Invention Convention!
Ridgefield Public Schools just announced that Evelyn (Evie) Klimowicz, a fourth grader at Ridgebury Elementary School, won first place at the National Invention Convention with her invention of The Handy Hound Handle. 2022 marked the 7th annual Invention Convention U.S. Nationals which was held at The Henry Ford in Dearborn,...
Bethel Police wait tables for tips at Edison Kitchen on September 12
Bethel Police invites you to have dinner at Edison Kitchen on Monday, September 12 from 4 to 8pm. Bethel Police officers will be your waitresses/servers and any tips they receive will support Special Olympics Connecticut!. Edison Kitchen is located at 186 Greenwood Ave. Follow Bethel Police on Facebook for details.
RVNAhealth Autumn Dinner on Sept. 24: Live Auction Promises Getaways, Tickets to Sporting Events, Box Seats to Andrea Bocelli, Sarah Bouissou Catered Dinner, Golf and More!
RVNAhealth will host its annual Autumn Dinner on Saturday, September 24 at The Amber Room in Danbury. The Board of Directors, Autumn Dinner Committee, and friends of the organization look forward to celebrating the meaningful work of RVNAhealth and the continuum of care the agency provides throughout 35+ communities. In...
First Congregational Church of Ridgefield Holds Men's Winter Coat Drive
We will be holding a winter coat drive for our mission partner, H.O.M.E. They need new or gently used men’s winter jackets, hats, and gloves (no dress coats please). The donation drive is now through September 29. Jackets can be hung in the First Congregational Church of Ridgefield Welcome Center coat rack located at 103 Main Street or put in one of the collection baskets.
New Canaan Police Cops & Robbers Golf Tourney on Sept. 30, Register to Play, Donate a Prize, or Sponsor this Event!
New Canaan Police will host their annual Cops & Robbers Golf Tournament on Friday, September 30th at Whitney Farms Golf Course in Monroe. The event benefits New Canaan Police Benevolent Association and all are welcome to play, police officer or not!. The Department is looking for raffle prize donations and...
Connecticut's Largest 9/11 Tribute Rides Through Fairfield County on Sunday
Please be patient and plan ahead for delays this Sunday, September 11th from 10 am - noon (ish) as the 21st Annual Connecticut United Ride, Connecticut's largest annual 9/11 tribute, travels through many towns in Fairfield County including Norwalk, Westport, Wilton, Georgetown, Redding, Bethel, Newtown, Monroe, Trumbull, Bridgeport and Fairfield.
Danbury Resident Bounta Chansouk Named to SNHU Dean's List
Bounta Chansouk of Danbury has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's Summer 2022 Dean's List. The summer terms run from May to August. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
