Whip Salon Ridgefield is proud to introduce a new aesthetics tech to the team offering waxing and facial treatments. Tonjia Minotti is a graduate of the New York School of Aesthetics in White Plains and is a 20 year veteran of the fashion and beauty industry. She got into this profession because she says she loves seeing clients feel beautiful and confident after treatments with her.

RIDGEFIELD, CT ・ 7 HOURS AGO