Here are the state’s top five performances from Week 2 of the high school football season. Watch Talking Preps every Tuesday at 8 p.m. to see the players announced live. Ny’Tavious Huskey, Crest: In a 54-49 win over Shelby, Huskey completed 21-of-36 passes for 418 yards and seven touchdowns. He ran 14 times for 75 yards and another score. Huskey connected with Javarius Green 10 times for 308 yards and five touchdowns.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO