Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Raleigh News & Observer
Here are the NC high school football players of the week
Here are the state’s top five performances from Week 2 of the high school football season. Watch Talking Preps every Tuesday at 8 p.m. to see the players announced live. Ny’Tavious Huskey, Crest: In a 54-49 win over Shelby, Huskey completed 21-of-36 passes for 418 yards and seven touchdowns. He ran 14 times for 75 yards and another score. Huskey connected with Javarius Green 10 times for 308 yards and five touchdowns.
Raleigh News & Observer
Just in time for the NFL season, Catawba Indians debut 24/7 sports betting at NC casino
Just in time for kickoff of the 2022 NFL season, the Catawba Indians opened a sports betting book at their North Carolina casino on Tuesday. The temporary casino off Interstate 85 in Kings Mountain now features a branded Catawba Two Kings Casino sportsbook, agent-teller services with betting voucher redemption, and 30 24/7 betting kiosks in a sportsbook area and throughout the facility, casino officials said Tuesday.
Raleigh News & Observer
A ‘bucket of bones’ is great, but hungry NC college students are getting more
Get most college graduates together 20 years after turning the tassel and the talk will invariably turn to memories of a favorite professor, a lost love, that time they got drunk at a party and ended up with a lamp shape on their head. Oh, so I’m the only one,...
Raleigh News & Observer
One of the nation’s most underrated travel destinations is this NC city
Durham was named one of the nation’s most underrated travel destinations. North Carolina’s fourth-largest city was among several locations named by a CNN Travel rankings list. “Few American cities have experienced a more dramatic turnaround over the past 15 years,” travel writer Joe Yogerst wrote. “From its days...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh News & Observer
What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Orange County the week of Aug. 28?
A house in Chapel Hill that sold for $1.6 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Orange County in the last week. In total, 50 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $544,940, $259 per square foot.
Raleigh News & Observer
Woman steals police car and leads cops on a 140-mph highway chase, NC officers say
A woman stole a patrol car from police and led them on a high-speed pursuit down US-74 North Carolina State Highway Patrol officials said. An officer with the Shelby Police Department was speaking to someone and had their vehicle open, WSOC reported, when a 30-year-old woman of Shelby, North Carolina, is accused of getting in the driver’s seat and speeding off.
Raleigh News & Observer
How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Wake County the week of Aug. 28?
A house in Cary that sold for $3.3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Wake County in the last week. In total, 479 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $502,471, $241 per square foot.
Comments / 0