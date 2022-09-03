“Obviously there is a drop-off over the past six years!” Andy Murray compares his on-court movement with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic after being riddled with consistent injuries

Read full article on original website
Tennis-Tiafoe keeps alive American hopes by reaching U.S. Open semi-final
NEW YORK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - With the hopes of a nation resting on his shoulders, American Frances Tiafoe rose to the occasion on Wednesday by reaching his first Grand Slam semi-final with a 7-6(3) 7-6(0) 6-4 win over Russian Andrey Rublev at the U.S. Open.
