Annapolis, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Maryland lottery player wins $1,000 a day for life

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was a big week for big-money wins, with a Maryland Lottery player in Chesapeake City winning $1,000 a day for life, another in Windsor Mill winning $1 million playing Powerball, and a Multi-Match player in Silver Spring hitting the game’s jackpot for $530,000 last week.
CHESAPEAKE CITY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Cloudy, cool, and damp midweek in Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 7 a.m. September 7 — Cloudy, cooler, and unsettled midweek in Baltimore. A weather-maker continues to move through Maryland Wednesday. This means clouds, showers, and cooler temperatures stick around for another day. High temperatures only reach the low to mid 70s. The end of the...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Belgian cyclist wins first Maryland Cycling Classic in Baltimore Sunday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Saturday, Belgian cyclist Sep Vanmarcke of Team Israel-Premier Tech, wins the first-ever 121.7-mile Maryland Cycling Classic against some of the best professional cyclists in the world right here in Baltimore, according to the organization's website. The race that is supported by UnitedHealthcare started at Benefits...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Get cookin' with cardio before the cookout

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's Labor Day and before you get your grub on, get cookin' with cardio before the cookout. Head of Health and Fitness Excellence with Planet Fitness Teddy Savage shows an aerobic workout.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Two rooftops catch fire along block in Federal Hill

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two rooftops of homes along a block of Charles Street in Federal Hill caught fire Monday, the fire department said. The fires started just before 2 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Charles Street. The fire has spread inside one of the homes, but no one was hurt, said Blair Adams, a spokeswoman for the Baltimore City Fire Department.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Homicide, shooting 20 minutes apart in southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say one person was killed and another person was injured in two separate shootings before noon in southwest Baltimore today. Police were called to the 2000 block of North Longwood Street about 11:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they say they found a man...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

What you need to know about the contaminated water crisis in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In recent days, tests confirmed that water in a part of West Baltimore has been contaminated with E.coli causing officials to advise a large number of residents to boil their water as a precaution against illness. However, Baltimore leadership struggled Monday to communicate with its residents, causing confusion about the scope of the problem.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

2 men wounded in separate shootings in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two men were wounded in separate shootings in East Baltimore Tuesday, city police said. Around 11:30 a.m., officers on patrol in the 3400 block of East Baltimore Street near Highlandtown responded to a shooting report. On the scene, officers found a man who had been shot in the legs.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Warm and stormy for the Labor Day holiday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Labor Day weekend ends with storms as the next weather-maker arrives. Monday starts with dry and cloudy weather, but storms will arrive during the afternoon. This could impact outdoor plans, including the Orioles game. Most of the area will stay dry through noon, but rain chances...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man dies in fatal motorcycle collision in south Baltimore Sunday afternoon

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 30-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in the Curtis Bay area of south Baltimore on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities. At about 4:20 p.m., officers were sent to the 1000 block of Church Street to investigate a reported vehicle collision. When officers arrived...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore County police investigating disturbances at State Fair Saturday

TIMONIUM, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County police are investigating at least one assault and several disturbances that occurred at the Maryland State Fair Saturday night. "Officers received reports of several disturbances and an assault that occurred inside of the fair. The investigation into the assault remains ongoing," said Joy Stewart, a spokeswoman for Baltimore County police.
TIMONIUM, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Residents in southwest Baltimore County asked to boil water

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A boil water advisory has been issued for people living in southwest Baltimore after E. coli was found in the Baltimore City water system. The bacteria was not detected in Baltimore County, but people have been asked to boil water as a precaution. The advisory covers...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Ovarian Cancer prevention and awareness

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — September is National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. It is the 5th leading cause of death in women in the United States. A rare disease often going untreated until advanced stages. Associate Director of the Lya Segall Ovarian Cancer Institute at Mercy Medical Center Dr. Teresa Diaz-...
BALTIMORE, MD

