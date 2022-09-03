Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lightfoot Calls Governor Abbott Unpatriotic and RacistTom HandyTexas State
Man Disappears 3 Days Before He's Set To TestifyJeffery MacCatonsville, MD
Washington Goes 43 Straight Games Without a Starter WinningIBWAAWashington, DC
Titanic Clips With 8k Rms: New DetailsDwayne
Washington D.C. Police Searching For "Critically Missing" Mother And Her Two ChildrenThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWashington, DC
Related
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland lottery player wins $1,000 a day for life
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was a big week for big-money wins, with a Maryland Lottery player in Chesapeake City winning $1,000 a day for life, another in Windsor Mill winning $1 million playing Powerball, and a Multi-Match player in Silver Spring hitting the game’s jackpot for $530,000 last week.
foxbaltimore.com
First-ever predominantly African American sailing team welcomed into Baltimore
Baltimore, MD (WBFF) — African Diaspora Maritime (ADM) unveiled the first-ever predominantly African American sailing team to Baltimore. ADM says the team will compete in the America's Cup. They say they are working to change the narrative related to diversity and equity in America. "Through ADM's program they will...
foxbaltimore.com
Cloudy, cool, and damp midweek in Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 7 a.m. September 7 — Cloudy, cooler, and unsettled midweek in Baltimore. A weather-maker continues to move through Maryland Wednesday. This means clouds, showers, and cooler temperatures stick around for another day. High temperatures only reach the low to mid 70s. The end of the...
foxbaltimore.com
Belgian cyclist wins first Maryland Cycling Classic in Baltimore Sunday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Saturday, Belgian cyclist Sep Vanmarcke of Team Israel-Premier Tech, wins the first-ever 121.7-mile Maryland Cycling Classic against some of the best professional cyclists in the world right here in Baltimore, according to the organization's website. The race that is supported by UnitedHealthcare started at Benefits...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxbaltimore.com
Get cookin' with cardio before the cookout
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's Labor Day and before you get your grub on, get cookin' with cardio before the cookout. Head of Health and Fitness Excellence with Planet Fitness Teddy Savage shows an aerobic workout.
foxbaltimore.com
'We had no one get sick:' Mayor Brandon Scott defends response to Baltimore water crisis
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Wednesday defended the city's response to water contamination in West Baltimore on a local radio show. "We had no one get sick or anything, no reports of that as of yet, of course," Scott said on the C4 and Bryan Nehman show on WBAL radio.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore crime plan introduced in June doubted as deadly summer comes to close
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The summer crime wave showed no signs of slowing as the Labor Day weekend came to a close. Monday evening, police say a 13-year old boy was shot in the arm and leg at Madison and Port Streets. He's expected to survive but the shooting marks...
foxbaltimore.com
Two rooftops catch fire along block in Federal Hill
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two rooftops of homes along a block of Charles Street in Federal Hill caught fire Monday, the fire department said. The fires started just before 2 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Charles Street. The fire has spread inside one of the homes, but no one was hurt, said Blair Adams, a spokeswoman for the Baltimore City Fire Department.
RELATED PEOPLE
foxbaltimore.com
Homicide, shooting 20 minutes apart in southwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say one person was killed and another person was injured in two separate shootings before noon in southwest Baltimore today. Police were called to the 2000 block of North Longwood Street about 11:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they say they found a man...
foxbaltimore.com
As crime surges, University of Maryland, Baltimore launces new violence prevention effort
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — While the violence in Baltimore continues, a new collaboration is launched to try and stop the bloodshed and reduce the impact the crime has on everyone involved. Because of a $2 million gift from Betsy Sherman and the Sherman Family Foundation, the University of Maryland Baltimore...
foxbaltimore.com
What you need to know about the contaminated water crisis in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In recent days, tests confirmed that water in a part of West Baltimore has been contaminated with E.coli causing officials to advise a large number of residents to boil their water as a precaution against illness. However, Baltimore leadership struggled Monday to communicate with its residents, causing confusion about the scope of the problem.
foxbaltimore.com
33 schools in Baltimore County receive bottled water after boil water advisory
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Emergency Management said that 33 schools will receive bottled water and hand sanitizer as a result of the possible E. coli contamination in southwestern Baltimore City and Baltimore County. The schools include:. ARBUTUS ES. ARBUTUS MS. BALTIMORE HIGHLAND ES. CATONSVILLE ADMIN. CATONSVILLE...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxbaltimore.com
2 men wounded in separate shootings in East Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two men were wounded in separate shootings in East Baltimore Tuesday, city police said. Around 11:30 a.m., officers on patrol in the 3400 block of East Baltimore Street near Highlandtown responded to a shooting report. On the scene, officers found a man who had been shot in the legs.
foxbaltimore.com
Warm and stormy for the Labor Day holiday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Labor Day weekend ends with storms as the next weather-maker arrives. Monday starts with dry and cloudy weather, but storms will arrive during the afternoon. This could impact outdoor plans, including the Orioles game. Most of the area will stay dry through noon, but rain chances...
foxbaltimore.com
Man dies in fatal motorcycle collision in south Baltimore Sunday afternoon
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 30-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in the Curtis Bay area of south Baltimore on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities. At about 4:20 p.m., officers were sent to the 1000 block of Church Street to investigate a reported vehicle collision. When officers arrived...
foxbaltimore.com
Man arrested for firing gun during Gaithersburg neighbor dispute: Police
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — A 31-year-old Silver Spring man was arrested for firing a gun into the air during an argument with his neighbor last week, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police. At around 8:26 p.m., police were called to the 12600 block of Farnell Drive for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxbaltimore.com
All but one of 25 tests for E.coli water contamination come back negative, city says
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Department of Public Works Director Jason Mitchell said all but one of 25 tests at sites across the city and Baltimore County for E.coli water contamination came back negative Wednesday. However, Mitchell said the boil water advisory remains in effect as a precaution. The single positive...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County police investigating disturbances at State Fair Saturday
TIMONIUM, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County police are investigating at least one assault and several disturbances that occurred at the Maryland State Fair Saturday night. "Officers received reports of several disturbances and an assault that occurred inside of the fair. The investigation into the assault remains ongoing," said Joy Stewart, a spokeswoman for Baltimore County police.
foxbaltimore.com
Residents in southwest Baltimore County asked to boil water
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A boil water advisory has been issued for people living in southwest Baltimore after E. coli was found in the Baltimore City water system. The bacteria was not detected in Baltimore County, but people have been asked to boil water as a precaution. The advisory covers...
foxbaltimore.com
Ovarian Cancer prevention and awareness
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — September is National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. It is the 5th leading cause of death in women in the United States. A rare disease often going untreated until advanced stages. Associate Director of the Lya Segall Ovarian Cancer Institute at Mercy Medical Center Dr. Teresa Diaz-...
Comments / 0