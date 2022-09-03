Orange County Historical Society to kick off season with The Origins of the Ortega Highway on Thursday, September 8th, 2022

Read full article on original website
Smoke advisories extended, expanded across the Inland Empire
Smoke advisories have expanded across the Inland Empire due to wildfires that continue to burn in Hemet and near Big Bear Lake.A smoke advisory for areas of Riverside County was extended through Wednesday afternoon, while a second smoke advisory was issued for San Bernardino County, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District. The smoke advisories were issued as firefighters continue to battle the Fairview Fire in Riverside County and the Radford Fire in San Bernardino County.Both fires are sending up large smoke plumes with the potential to worsen air quality for sensitive groups, the SCAQMD said. Anyone who...
Riverside delays final vote on ordinance that would ban encampments along Santa Ana River bottom
The move to delay the vote on the encampment ban was welcome news to John Sevier. He's a case manager with the homeless outreach group Starting Over Inc. Sevier and his group have criticized the proposed ordinance and held a protest last week outside Riverside City Hall. Sevier thinks the...
Early Morning Earthquake Shakes SoCal Desert Communities
A magnitude 3.4 earthquake caused shaking early Tuesday in parts of Riverside County. The quake was reported near Banning just before 5 a.m. The epicenter was 5.1 miles northeast of Banning and 8.9 miles northeast of Beaumont. It was nearly 3 miles deep. Shaking was reported in Banning, Idyllwild, Palm...
Map: Check the Air Quality Where You Live As Fires Burn Around Southern California
With the deadly Fairview Fire burning near Hemet and the Radford Fire scorching the San Bernardino Forest just one week after the Route Fire set Castaic aflame, it's no surprise that there's tons of smoke drifting over Southern California this week. All that smoke makes for unhealthy air outdoors --...
Here's Where Temperature Records Were Broken in San Diego County on Sunday
If you thought Saturday was hot, wait until you hear about Sunday's record-breaking temperatures across Southern California for Sept. 4. Escondido set a record of 102 degrees for the hottest temperature on this day, breaking a 1997 record of 101, according to the National Weather Service. Oceanside Harbor set a...
Deadly Fairview Fire in Hemet grows to 4,500 acres; another evacuation order issued
The Fairview Fire burning in Hemet grew to roughly 4,500 acres Tuesday with just 5% containment as firefighters struggled to contain the blaze that has already claimed two lives and destroyed several homes. “The fire activity has been very unpredictable,” Cal Fire spokesperson Rob Roseen said at the scene Tuesday morning. The brush fire broke […]
Is Orange County’s Fire Authority on Fire?
The Orange County Fire Authority is wrestling with some big issues right now, including a drop in staffing, stalled contract negotiations, along with an ever expanding wildfire season and a revolving door of fire chiefs over the past decade. The authority is also facing a lawsuit from their former spokesperson...
Orange County sees triple digit temperatures, excessive heat warnings on Labor Day
Triple-digit heat continues to bear down on Southern California Monday, with a sixth straight Flex Alert in effect urging residents to conserve electricity during peak hours.In Orange County, excessive heat warnings are also in place through 8 p.m. Friday for coastal and inland areas and the Santa Ana Mountains and foothills. Orange County beaches were in the upper 80s on Sunday, with Anaheim reaching 105, Santa Ana expected to reach 103 degrees and Fullerton 107.Overnight lows are not offering much relief either, staying in the 70s and even in the low 80s in some of the hotter areas."A prolonged period...
High heat advisory extended in Orange County
The National Weather Service predicts high temperatures continuing to reach the high 90s and low 100 degrees in many cities in Orange County through Friday, 9/9. Residents are encouraged to take precautions to avoid-heated illness, especially older adults, young children, outdoor workers, athletes and people with chronic medical conditions who are especially sensitive to negative health impacts from extreme heat.
Some LA County beaches closed after reaching capacity
MALIBU, Calif. - If you're looking to cool down amid the California heat wave, make sure to double-check the beach you're headed to is open this Labor Day. Officials announced Sunday Zuma and westward beaches in Malibu were at capacity and closed. SUGGESTED:. Traffic was backed up on the Pacific...
The Stand Plans to Add Three to Four Locations Per Year in SoCal
The company is close to opening sites in Valencia and Tustin
The City of Buena Park celebrates diverse community with upcoming BP CultureFest
The City of Buena Park is hosting the first BP CultureFest on September 24, 2022 at the Buena Park Civic Center, 6650 Beach Blvd. This brand new event will run from 11am-6pm that Saturday, and invites visitors and residents to celebrate the rich cultural diversity of the Buena Park community.
Coroner identifies 18-year-old La Quinta man killed in Coachella shooting
The Riverside County Coroner's office has released the identity of the 18-year-old killed in a shooting at a party over the weekend in Coachella. The shooting happened on Friday just before midnight on the 53000 block of Calle Sanborn in Coachella. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, deputies were originally called to respond to The post Coroner identifies 18-year-old La Quinta man killed in Coachella shooting appeared first on KESQ.
2 killed as Fairview Fire burns 2,700 acres in Hemet, prompting evacuations; 7 structures destroyed
Two people were killed and another was injured Monday as a wildfire in Hemet scorched more than 2,700 acres.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, September 7, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, September 7, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 100. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 73. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Highs and lows are...
OC Power Authority to Respond to Transparency Concerns Today
Board members of the Orange County Power Authority are set to respond to a grand jury investigation calling them out for a lack of transparency and requests from OC Supervisors for an independent audit of their work today. At their Tuesday meeting, OCPA is expected to deny any lack of...
Fires spark as thunderstorms move through San Bernardino mountains
Two trees caught fire Sunday as thunderstorms made their way through the San Bernardino County Mountains. Ground crews and aircraft were called to work on two confirmed single tree fires in the Running Springs area, San Bernardino National Forest officials tweeted. Aircraft were needed as there are minimal ground fire crews in the Running Springs […]
Kyle Chang releases candidate statement for Cypress School District Trustee Area C
Thank you for considering me as a candidate for the Cypress school board. My daughter will be entering elementary school soon and I want to make sure she and other Cypress kids have the best education possible. It is my belief that a good education starts with good teachers. I want the Cypress school system to be able to hire and keep the best teachers, and I will do whatever I can to make sure Cypress stays an attractive destination for families.
Hottest day of the week – Excessive Heat Warning continues through Thursday
The heat is on, and we are all feeling it! Palm Springs has reached 114° this afternoon, almost 10° above the seasonal average. The Excessive Heat Warning in effect for the Coachella Valley will remain in place until Thursday evening. Temperatures will be cooler the next two days but only as humidity begins to climb around the desert.
