Desoto County, FL

2 dead, 3 injured in DeSoto County crash

 4 days ago
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were killed and three were injured in a DeSoto County crash Friday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), at at around 7:37 p.m. a utility vehicle was heading west on County Road 660 toward US-17. A sedan was traveling in the same direction behind the utility vehicle.

The sedan hit the back of the utility vehicle, sending it off of the road where it hit a wooden fence in a ditch. Everyone inside of the utility vehicle was ejected during the crash.

A 33-year-old passenger of the utility vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. A 13-year-old passenger was taken to DeSoto Memorial Hospital where they were later pronounced dead, FHP said.

The 39-year-old driver of the utility vehicle suffered serious injuries in the crash. The third passenger, a 10-year-old boy, also suffered serious injuries.

According to FHP, the 24-year-old driver of the sedan suffered minor injuries in the crash.

This is crash is an active investigation.

Count on ABC7 to provide updates as more information is released.

IN THIS ARTICLE
