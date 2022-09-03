Read full article on original website
Yankees place Josh Donaldson on paternity list
The New York Yankees placed third baseman Josh Donaldson on the paternity list Wednesday. Donaldson will miss at least both legs of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Minnesota Twins. The Yankees called up Miguel Andujar to be their 29th man for the twin bill and they also added Ronald Guzman to the active roster. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will move to third base in place of Donaldson and hit sixth in Game 1 on Wednesday versus right-hander Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins. Oswald Peraza will enter the lineup to play shortstop and hit ninth.
Chas McCormick absent from Astros' Wednesday lineup
Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against left-hander Cole Ragans and the Texas Rangers. McCormick will take a seat after starting the first two games of the series. Mauricio Dubon will start in center field and hit ninth. Dubon has a...
Yankees' Tim Locastro left off Wednesday Game 1 lineup
New York Yankees outfielder Tim Locastro is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader. Locastro will take a seat after covering left field last game. Miguel Andujar, who has been called up to be the Yankees' 29th man on Wednesday, will start in left field and hit fifth.
Martin Maldonado moving to Astros' bench Wednesday
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against left-hander Cole Ragans and the Texas Rangers. Maldonado started the first two games of the series and went 1-for-5 with an RBI, a walk, and a strikeout. Christian Vazquez will catch for Cristian Javier and hit eighth on Wednesday.
Akil Baddoo sitting Wednesday for Detroit
Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels. Kerry Carpenter will replace Baddoo in left field and hit eighth. Carpenter has a $2,500 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project him for 6.3...
William Contreras absent for Braves Wednesday afternoon
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics. Contreras went 0-for-2 with a run, an RBI, two walks, and a strikeout in Tuesday's contest. Travis d'Arnaud will catch for Spencer Strider and hit fifth while Ronald Acuna works as the Braves' designated hitter again.
Rob Refsnyder not in Boston's Monday lineup
Boston Red Sox infielder Rob Refsnyder is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Refsnyder is being replaced in center field by Enrique Hernandez versus Rays starter Luis Patino. In 138 plate appearances this season, Refsnyder has a .319 batting average with an .894 OPS, 4...
Rangers' Kole Calhoun batting fourth on Wednesday
Texas Rangers outfielder Kole Calhoun is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Calhoun will start in right field on Wednesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Cristian Javier and Houston. Adolis Garcia moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Calhoun for 8.5 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
Austin Nola catching for Padres on Wednesday
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Nola will catch for right-hander Yu Darvish on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Tommy Henry and Arizona. Jorge Alfaro returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Nola for 8.0 FanDuel points...
Padres' Jose Azocar batting ninth on Wednesday
San Diego Padres outfielder Jose Azocar is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Azocar will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Tommy Henry and Arizona. Trent Grisham returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Azocar for 7.7 FanDuel points on...
Nick Solak batting eighth for Rangers on Wednesday
Texas Rangers infielder Nick Solak is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Solak will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Cristian Javier and Houston. Mark Mathias returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Solak for 6.9 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
J.D. Martinez batting fifth for Boston on Wednesday
Boston Red Sox outfielder J.D. Martinez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Martinez will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Jeffrey Springs and the Rays. Rafael Devers moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Martinez for 9.7 FanDuel...
Teoscar Hernandez sitting for Toronto on Wednesday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Hernandez will move to the bench on Wednesday with Raimel Tapia starting in right field. Tapia will bat sixth versus right-hander Tyler Wells and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Tapia for 10.6...
Ben Gamel on Pittsburgh bench Wednesday in early game
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Ben Gamel is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Chris Bassitt and the New York Mets for Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader. Cal Mitchell will replace Gamel in right field and hit fifth. Mitchell is numberFire's second-best point-per-dollar value among hitters on Wednesday's early single-game slate....
Santiago Espinal batting eighth for Blue Jays on Wednesday
Toronto Blue Jays infielder Santiago Espinal is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Espinal will start at second base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Tyler Wells and Baltimore. Whit Merrifield returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Espinal for 9.7 FanDuel points on...
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson batting sixth on Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Thompson will start in center field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Alex Cobb and the Giants. Cody Bellinger moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Thompson for 11.5 FanDuel...
Cubs' P.J. Higgins batting eighth on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Higgins will start at first base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Mike Minor and the Reds. Alfonso Rivas moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Higgins for 9.5 FanDuel points on...
Brandon Marsh batting eighth for Phillies on Wednesday
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Marsh will start in center field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Trevor Rogers and the Phillies. Dalton Guthrie returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Marsh for 8.0 FanDuel points on...
Nelson Velazquez batting sixth for Cubs on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Velazquez will start in center field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Mike Minor and the Reds. Rafael Ortega moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Velazquez for 10.8 FanDuel points on...
Alfonso Rivas sitting for Cubs on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs infielder Alfonso Rivas is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Rivas will move to the bench on Wednesday with P.J. Higgins starting at first base. Higgins will bat eighth versus left-hander Mike Minor and the Reds. numberFire's models project Higgins for 9.5...
