M Enduro
4d ago
someone walking the dog got jumped,,, usual suspects again I'm sure. smith and Wesson would have stopped it
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lightfoot Calls Governor Abbott Unpatriotic and RacistTom HandyTexas State
3 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Yelp reviewers rated this McLean, Virginia restaurant number two in the countryEllen EastwoodMclean, VA
Man Disappears 3 Days Before He's Set To TestifyJeffery MacCatonsville, MD
Teen killed in undercover drug sting.Jamel El AminWoodbridge, VA
WTOP
Montgomery Co. man arrested for firing gun during neighborhood dispute
A Maryland man is facing charges after he fired a gun into the air during an argument with a neighbor. Montgomery County police arrested Lewis Stokes, 41, of Silver Spring, on a charge of reckless endangerment. Police said that on Aug. 31, a neighbor, accompanied by her friends and family,...
rockvillenights.com
Indecent exposure in Rockville
Rockville City police responded to a report of indecent exposure in the College Gardens neighborhood yesterday morning, September 6, 2022. The incident was reported in the 1600 block of Auburn Avenue.
mocoshow.com
Adult Male Arrested for Discharging Firearm During Dispute with Neighbor
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Investigative Section have arrested and charged 31-year-old Lewis Stokes, of Silver Spring, with reckless endangerment for discharging a firearm into the air on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, in the 12600 block of Farnell Dr. during an argument with his neighbor.
rockvillenights.com
Rockville stabbing homicide victim identified
Montgomery County police released the name of the adult male homicide victim in Saturday night's double stabbing in Rockville. Jonathan Lawrence Moore, 35, of Silver Spring was pronounced dead from a stab wound in the 800 block of Hungerford Drive Saturday night. Scorpio Alexander Standfield, 31, of no fixed address, has been charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault and first-degree murder in connection with the incident.
fox5dc.com
Still no answers 8 years after Hoggle children last seen with mother in Montgomery County
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Wednesday marks eight years since then 3-year-old Sarah and 2-year-old Jacob Hoggle were last seen in the care of their mother, Catherine Hoggle, who faces murder charges stemming from their disappearances. The two children were with Catherine on Sept. 7, 2014 when they vanished. Hoggle was arrested...
fox5dc.com
Arrest made in 51-year-old cold case involving Montgomery County law enforcement
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - An arrest has been made in a 51-year-old cold case in Montgomery County. Montgomery County Special Deputy Sheriff Captain James Tappen Hall was shot at the Manor Country Club on Carrolton Road in Rockville on Saturday, Oct. 23, 1971. Witnesses entered the Manor...
Three Men At Large After Carjacking BMW In Bowie, Police Say
Three suspects are at large after carjacking a man and stealing his BMW in Maryland on Labor Day, police said. Officers from the Bowie Police Department in Prince George's County responded to the 6200 block of Grenfell Loop at approximately 10 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, where there was a report of an armed carjacking.
Man to serve decades behind bars after rape victim testifies during trial
A Virginia man will spend the next 36 years behind bars for the rape of a child. Prosecutors say the victim's family let 27-year-old Hector Rojo move into their home in Anne Arundel County.
mocoshow.com
Owners of Home Where Two Maryland Sisters Tragically Died in a Fire Last Month Face 58 Building Code Violations
Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, both of Potomac, were killed in an early morning house fire in the Southampton hamlet of Noyac in August. The sisters, who are both graduates of The Holton Arms School in Bethesda, were vacationing with family, according to Lt. Susan Ralph of the Southampton Town Police Department. The owners of the home the Wiener family was renting now face 58 building code violations, according to a Daily Mail report.
2 people shot in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Prince George's County Tuesday evening. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 3300 block of Walters Lane. When officers arrived they found two men who...
fox5dc.com
2 alarm fire damages Frederick flooring store
FREDERICK, Md. - A flooring store in Frederick was damaged by fire early Wednesday morning. Authorities say the two-alarm fire was reported around 2:20 a.m. at Potomac Tile & Carpet in the 900 block of N. East Street. Crews worked to keep the blaze from spreading to other buildings in...
fox5dc.com
3 arrested for robbing men after meetup with woman, girl at Stafford motel: police
STAFFORD, Va. - Authorities say three men were arrested after they barged into a Stafford County motel room and robbed two men who were there to meet a woman and a girl early Saturday morning. Police say the two men used Facebook to arrange the meeting at the Super 8...
Prince William Police looking for robbery suspects
According to police, the three suspects tried to leave with the items but were confronted by an employee at the front door. One of the suspects then allegedly sprayed the employee with pepper spray before the three left the area in a red Honda Accord with Maryland tags "2EK4356."
arlnow.com
More Honda airbag thefts and a bizarre brandishing along the Pike
Just days after the last reported series of airbag thefts in Arlington, police are investigating another. Arlington County police say a thief or thieves smashed windows on and stole airbags from three Honda vehicles on the 900 block of S. Rolfe Street, near Towers Park. Dozens of similar thefts —...
Evidence markers fill street after shooting in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — At least 20 evidence markers were in a street in Southeast Tuesday after a shooting there. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) tweeted about the incident in the 3500 block of 6th St. SE at 12:36 p.m. MPD did not say if anyone was hit in the shooting. The tweet only […]
19-year-old shot in Woodbridge drug bust dies
One of the men shot in an exchange of gunfire with police during an undercover multi-agency drug bust in Woodbridge has died from his injuries at the hospital. Police identified the victim as Jaiden Malik Carter of Woodbridge. Carter was 19 years old. The other person shot, still only identified...
Woman jumps from car to escape alleged kidnapper; suspect arrested
Early Saturday morning, a Washington family woke up to a woman in distress who was yelling and trying to get inside their house.
archyworldys.com
Mysterious 7-Foot Pool of Blood on Pavement Mystifies Silver Spring Detectives | Univision 65 Philadelphia WUVP
The police of Silver Spring launched an investigation, calling in a forensic team, which confirmed that the blood is human. They also took bloodhounds that morning, Raubenstine said, but found nothing. In the days since the blood appeared, officers have scoured the neighborhood, going door to door and talking to residents. Investigators have reached out to nearby hospitals in the community.
D.C. Police Searching For Hit And Run Suspect Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a major crash which...
Man arrested for deadly stabbing, second stabbing in Maryland
UPDATE, Sept. 5, 1:45 p.m. — The Montgomery County Department of Police said the man who died was Jonathan Lawrence Moore, 35, of Silver Spring. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a man in connection to two stabbings that took place in Rockville. One of the stabbings was deadly. […]
