ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

Comments / 2

M Enduro
4d ago

someone walking the dog got jumped,,, usual suspects again I'm sure. smith and Wesson would have stopped it

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockvillenights.com

Indecent exposure in Rockville

Rockville City police responded to a report of indecent exposure in the College Gardens neighborhood yesterday morning, September 6, 2022. The incident was reported in the 1600 block of Auburn Avenue.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Adult Male Arrested for Discharging Firearm During Dispute with Neighbor

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Investigative Section have arrested and charged 31-year-old Lewis Stokes, of Silver Spring, with reckless endangerment for discharging a firearm into the air on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, in the 12600 block of Farnell Dr. during an argument with his neighbor.
SILVER SPRING, MD
rockvillenights.com

Rockville stabbing homicide victim identified

Montgomery County police released the name of the adult male homicide victim in Saturday night's double stabbing in Rockville. Jonathan Lawrence Moore, 35, of Silver Spring was pronounced dead from a stab wound in the 800 block of Hungerford Drive Saturday night. Scorpio Alexander Standfield, 31, of no fixed address, has been charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault and first-degree murder in connection with the incident.
ROCKVILLE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockville, MD
Rockville, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Ingleside, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Three Men At Large After Carjacking BMW In Bowie, Police Say

Three suspects are at large after carjacking a man and stealing his BMW in Maryland on Labor Day, police said. Officers from the Bowie Police Department in Prince George's County responded to the 6200 block of Grenfell Loop at approximately 10 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, where there was a report of an armed carjacking.
BOWIE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Community#City Police#Violent Crime#King Farm
mocoshow.com

Owners of Home Where Two Maryland Sisters Tragically Died in a Fire Last Month Face 58 Building Code Violations

Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, both of Potomac, were killed in an early morning house fire in the Southampton hamlet of Noyac in August. The sisters, who are both graduates of The Holton Arms School in Bethesda, were vacationing with family, according to Lt. Susan Ralph of the Southampton Town Police Department. The owners of the home the Wiener family was renting now face 58 building code violations, according to a Daily Mail report.
POTOMAC, MD
WUSA9

2 people shot in Prince George's Co.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Prince George's County Tuesday evening. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 3300 block of Walters Lane. When officers arrived they found two men who...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

2 alarm fire damages Frederick flooring store

FREDERICK, Md. - A flooring store in Frederick was damaged by fire early Wednesday morning. Authorities say the two-alarm fire was reported around 2:20 a.m. at Potomac Tile & Carpet in the 900 block of N. East Street. Crews worked to keep the blaze from spreading to other buildings in...
FREDERICK, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WUSA9

19-year-old shot in Woodbridge drug bust dies

One of the men shot in an exchange of gunfire with police during an undercover multi-agency drug bust in Woodbridge has died from his injuries at the hospital. Police identified the victim as Jaiden Malik Carter of Woodbridge. Carter was 19 years old. The other person shot, still only identified...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
archyworldys.com

Mysterious 7-Foot Pool of Blood on Pavement Mystifies Silver Spring Detectives | Univision 65 Philadelphia WUVP

The police of Silver Spring launched an investigation, calling in a forensic team, which confirmed that the blood is human. They also took bloodhounds that morning, Raubenstine said, but found nothing. In the days since the blood appeared, officers have scoured the neighborhood, going door to door and talking to residents. Investigators have reached out to nearby hospitals in the community.
SILVER SPRING, MD
DC News Now

Man arrested for deadly stabbing, second stabbing in Maryland

UPDATE, Sept. 5, 1:45 p.m. — The Montgomery County Department of Police said the man who died was Jonathan Lawrence Moore, 35, of Silver Spring. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a man in connection to two stabbings that took place in Rockville. One of the stabbings was deadly. […]
ROCKVILLE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy