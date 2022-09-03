ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pend Oreille County, WA

Washington OKs killing 1 wolf in pack after cattle attacks

By Associated Press
 4 days ago
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind has authorized the killing of one wolf because of cattle attacks in northeast Washington.

The Smackout wolf pack has attacked cattle on private and public land in Stevens and Pend Oreille counties, the Capital Press reported.

The agency said non-lethal deterrents employed by several ranchers have not stopped the predations. The wolf pack crossed the line for the department to consider lethal control when it killed two calves and injured two others during the last two weeks in August.

The decision to remove one wolf, and not more, is to increase the chances that enough adult wolves will survive to care for juveniles, officials said.

Removing one wolf from the pack’s territory should not slow wolf recovery in Washington, according to state officials.

State Fish and Wildlife shot one Smackout pack member in 2017 and two in 2018. The department counted six wolves in the pack last year.

Comments / 18

Bob Arntson
4d ago

Just one? When the state has made it's brag about the good recovery of wolves in Washington? And they kill just one? Doesn't make much sense does it? One too many liberals in Olympia! Maybe come November there'll be one less!

Don Staley
3d ago

there is a reason they were eradicate nearly a hundred years ago. The wolf's they have plantet are even the ones removed for a very good reason. They are killers,weather it's livestock, game animals, your dog or kid. They have cost ranchers a lot & have desamated wild game - deer, elk and other things that States rely on to sell hunting licenses & tags. some States have opened a whole new set of tags. WOLF TAGS, Smoke a pack a day, and for the tree huggers that are offended by my coments I hope you have a chance to hear the howl. Oh and just the other day, out on my deck I heard elk doing thier fall thing - Bugleing

