ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

GIVE A PINT GET A PINT: Coney Island blood drive will trade you a free beer for a donation

By Curtis Brodner
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EdaKw_0hhCLI6400

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Donating blood is thirsty work, but Coney Island Brewery has you covered.

From Sept. 3 to Sept. 10, anyone who donates a pint of blood to the New York Blood Center at Coney Island Brewery’s blood drive will receive a voucher for a free pint of beer, cider, wine or a soft drink.

The voucher can be redeemed at 38 breweries, bars and restaurants across the region. You can see the full list on the NYCB’s website .

Blood banks are in need of donations amid a critical shortage brought about by heatwaves, summer travel and a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Appointments are available every day from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Any interested donors can schedule an appointment on the NYBC website or by calling 1-800-933-2566.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
boweryboogie.com

Burger King Scrubbed Clean, Reopens on Delancey Street

On Delancey Street is back. Talk about a whopper of a 180. This Lower East Side outpost had been a devolving eyesore ever since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. It all started when a westbound SUV ended up in the dining room of the establishment. Boards went in, and graffiti followed immediately thereafter. And rather than scrub the storefront, the franchisee took a page from Clerks to hang a “We Are Open” banner.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bklyndesigns.com

5 Easy Ways to Get Rid of Furniture in NYC

Downsizing your home, upgrading furniture, or moving to a new city or country?. Maybe you just want to move from one borough to another one among the five boroughs in NYC. If you need to do these mentioned agendas, then you most probably have to dispose of your furniture. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

Squatters made our life hell so we're fixing our building and kicking our landlord out

Squatters, leaks, collapsed ceilings, destroyed mailboxes, a faulty elevator, and a broken intercom—these are some of the problems that prompted tenants at 331 East 14th St. in the East Village to try and kick out their landlord. This can be possible by filing a 7A complaint and asking the court to appoint an administrator to take the place of the owner. Tenants Jillian Heft and Michael Shanahan spoke to Brick about their experience and their hopes for the future.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
weddingchicks.com

Brand New NYC Wedding Venue – Above the Heights

Above the Heights is a new NYC wedding venue premiering this season in Washington Heights. With its ample reception space and an outdoor ceremony rooftop, it's easy to see why this will become the new "it" venue for the most incredible views of Manhattan and the George Washington Bridge. Each...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
viewing.nyc

[WATCH] A Family of Five’s 600 Square Foot Upper West Side Apartment

600 square feet of living space is small even for just one person. But for a couple and their three kids who are doing so both stylishly and functionally? Now that’s impressive. But that’s just what Heather and Michael are accomplishing with their three young daughters after moving from California to New York recently. “We found our apartment while we were still living in California, prior to moving to New York City,” writes Heather. “We did a virtual tour of the space, fell in love from afar, and the rest is history!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Beer#Blood#Pint#Food Drink#Beverages#The New York Blood Center#Nycb#Nybc
PIX11

Home health care workers fight for better shifts

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The fight for home care workers who want to end 24-hour shifts continues. Tuesday afternoon, the New York City Council held a hearing on a bill that would limit the number of hours home health care workers could work in one day. Before the hearing, both supporters and detractors demonstrated outside city […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
TheBriefly

The "Monitors on Monitors on Monitors" Edition

Rain and humid throughout the day. • Photos: J'Ouvert and the West Indian Day Parade. (Reece T. Williams, photos by Rashida Zagon for Gothamist) • Four misconceptions about congestion pricing. Do some people think this is a cash grab? Yeesh. (Stephen Nessen for Gothamist) • What the hell is happening...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
intheknow.com

See how this man is living a minimal lifestyle in his Brooklyn-based van

Are you ready to ditch your house or apartment and live life on the road? That’s what Brooklyn van dweller Robb did and he couldn’t be happier! In this episode of In The Know: Extreme Minimalists, Robb explains, how after a health scare, he decided to transform a cargo van into a tiny home on wheels.
BROOKLYN, NY
ilovetheupperwestside.com

Signage Up For New Morton Williams

Morton Williams, the family-run supermarket that got its start in the Bronx in 1952, is opening on the ground floor of Dorchester Towers at 155 West 68th Street. Taking up the entire ground level along Broadway between West 68th and 69th streets, it’s a sight to be seen right now as the company has commenced installing cheeky sings in the window, like “Pilates? I thought you said pie and lattes!” and “It’s almost time to hit the sauce.” Another says “Fall 2023.”
MANHATTAN, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy