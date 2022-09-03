GIVE A PINT GET A PINT: Coney Island blood drive will trade you a free beer for a donation

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Donating blood is thirsty work, but Coney Island Brewery has you covered.

From Sept. 3 to Sept. 10, anyone who donates a pint of blood to the New York Blood Center at Coney Island Brewery’s blood drive will receive a voucher for a free pint of beer, cider, wine or a soft drink.

The voucher can be redeemed at 38 breweries, bars and restaurants across the region. You can see the full list on the NYCB’s website .

Blood banks are in need of donations amid a critical shortage brought about by heatwaves, summer travel and a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Appointments are available every day from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Any interested donors can schedule an appointment on the NYBC website or by calling 1-800-933-2566.