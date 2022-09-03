Big plays vault Air Force past Northern Iowa in season-opening blowout victory

Air Force entered the season carrying a short fuse, and the explosions were instantaneous.

Dane Kinamon hauled in an 80-yard pass on the first series. He ran in from 71 yards on the second.

Two more scores of 70-yards followed for the Falcons as they pounded Northern Iowa 48-17 in the season-opener in front of 31,180 at Falcon Stadium on Saturday.

The lead was 48-3 before the visitors rallied for late scores against the Air Force reserves.

Playing a Panthers program that carried as good a pedigree as any opening opponent during the Troy Calhoun era for Air Force, the Falcons feasted with 691 yards of offense.

The defense contributed by creating a pair of first-half turnovers. Camby Goff registered his first-career interception and linebacker TD Blackmon forced a fumble.

Those plays factored heavily as Air Force gained separation in the first half. Goff’s interception turned into a field goal, and the fumble created by Blackmon came inside the Falcons’ 5-yard line.

The Panthers were strong enough to make Air Force work for its big lead, particularly early. The first Kinamon touchdown came on a third-and-12 play. Northern Iowa gained 203 yards on offense in the first half.

For the most part, the Falcons were challenged in the early part of the game. The exception was the big plays, and they were game-changers.

There were the Kinamon plays, accounting for 151 yards in the first quarter. Then Brad Roberts broke loose up the middle for a 71-yard score, the fullback outrunning the Northern Iowa secondary. Roberts ran for 114 yards.

Junior tailback Jalen Johnson also scored from 80 yards, breaking multiple tackles early in the fourth quarter.

Haaziq Daniels ran for 107 yards on 12 carries and threw for 109 on 3-of-6 throwing.

