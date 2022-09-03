Read full article on original website
FestivFALL returns to Charleston Oct. 7-16, including in-person Taste-of-All event
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — FestivFALL will return to the capital city in October with 10 days of activities, including the first in-person Taste-of-All – when area restaurants showcase their food - since 2018. Scheduled Oct. 7-16, the celebration will highlight music, theater art and dance, according to a...
New local business comes to Charleston Town Center
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A new local business is coming to the Charleston Town Center Mall. It will be the first new store to open in the mall since Hull Property Group took over the ownership almost 15 months ago. The new store, WASH, has announced it is located near the escalators by the former […]
Celebration Station playground construction started
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Celebration Station playground near Piermont Elementary School in Charleston was demolished Friday. Now, construction has begun for a brand-new modern playground. The wooden jungle gym was popular with kids on the End End since its initial opening in 1994, but parents grew concerned about the...
City of Nitro prepares to demolish 22 vacant structures
NITRO, W.Va. (WCHS) — The city of Nitro will be making some significant changes in the next month by tearing down vacant structures along Route 25. "What we have now is not functional properties," Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt said. It is no secret, according to neighbors and anyone who...
Healing Field returns to Huntington's Spring Hill Cemetery to honor 9/11 victims
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A patriotic vigil for the victims of 9/11 has been scheduled for Huntington’s Spring Hill Cemetery. The Healing Field will make a return to Cabell County from Sept. 7 to 13, according to a news release from the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District. A special ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 in correlation with Patriot Day to honor the memory of those that lost their lives in the 2001 tragedy.
10 date night ideas in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — If you are looking for unique and exciting date night ideas, the cities of Charleston and Huntington have plenty to offer. Ranging from an arcade, to a theme park, to a rose garden and more, here are 10 date night ideas in the Charleston-Huntington area of West Virginia!
Impractical Jokers star coming to West Virginia
Joe Gatto from Impractical Jokers announced that his comedy tour will be making stops in two West Virginia cities.
Tire collection event to be held in Raleigh County
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A tire collection event has been scheduled to take place in Raleigh County next Wednesday. The event is set to take place at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center Upper Gravel Lot on September 14, 2022. Tires will be accepted from 8:00am to 4:00pm, and...
Beckley’s 31st Annual Chili Night announced
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The 31st iteration of a beloved tradition for the City of Beckley is less than a month away, as Beckley’s 31st Annual Chili Night was announced on Tuesday. The local-favorite event sees vendors and chili maestros line the streets of uptown Beckley each year...
Store that sells handmade bath and body products opens at Charleston Town Center
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A locally owned and operated store that offers handmade bath and body products has opened at Charleston Town Center. WASH is the first new store to open at the Town Center since Hull Property group took ownership of the mall nearly 15 months ago, according to a news release from the store.
Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association animal shelter at 'crisis' capacity
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association officials said the Greenbrier Street shelter has reached the maximum number of adult dogs it can hold and is at “crisis” capacity. The shelter currently has 124 adult dogs with only 108 kennels, according to a news release Tuesday...
Charleston City Council approves renaming street section after Taylor
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston City Council approved Tuesday a resolution to rename a portion of West Second Street in honor of a former Capital High School student. Council members passed the measure designating the 900 block of West Second Street as KJ Taylor Lane. Taylor died in April...
Pet of the Week: Week 2 Submissions are now open!
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Submissions are now open for Week 2 of LOOTPRESS’ Pet of the Week feature in association with the Humane Society of Raleigh County. Week 1 was a great success, with submissions of pups and cats of all shapes, sizes, and ages making their way across the desks at LOOTPRESS.
Raleigh County Community Action Association requests residents participate in Community Needs Survey
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County Community Action Association (RCCAA) asks the public to participate in a Community Needs survey to assess what services and programs they need in the area. The anonymous survey focuses on employment, housing, childcare resources, healthcare, and emergency services. RCCAA encourages all Raleigh County...
More jobs to West Virginia, but where are the workers?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Over the past few weeks and months, West Virginia has received word that a number of big companies will be setting up operations here soon. But will they find enough workers? The year began with Nucor steel announcing a Mason County plant with perhaps 2,000 construction workers and 800 permanent jobs. […]
Electric school buses to be deployed in Cabell, Kanawha, Mercer in pilot project
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A pilot project to test electric school buses that will be made in South Charleston is set to get underway in Cabell, Kanawha and Mercer counties this week. GreenPower Motor Company, which recently celebrated a ribbon-cutting for its South Charleston plant, has sent three...
West Virginia ambulance removed after hanging over side of bridge
Pictures from the Patrick Street Bridge in Charleston show a City of Charleston Ambulance over the guardrail of the bridge.
Kanawha shelter at max capacity, seeking homes, supplies for animals
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) says that their shelter is at max capacity. In a release, KCHA said that they have 124 adult dogs and only 108 kennels, which puts the shelter at “crisis capacity.” “We have adult dogs everywhere – the puppy room, the cat room, even our employee bathrooms have […]
What would happen if the excess levy didn't pass in Kanawha County?
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Come November, Kanawha County residents will have an excess levy tax on their ballot. It's a continuation of a tax benefitting schools that Kanawha County has had in place since 1937. Kanawha County Schools officials said voting "yes" to the levy would not increase the tax rate, but voting "no" would result in huge budget cuts for the school system.
Local church celebrates 29 of service to the community
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–The Heart of God Ministries in Beckley celebrates 29 years of serving the local community. They held a morning service on Sunday, September 4, 2022, with singing and fellowship, then moved outside for a block party. Church Founder and Bishop Fred Simms said he cannot believe how fast time flew. “There’s nothing like […]
