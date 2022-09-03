ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

WOWK 13 News

New local business comes to Charleston Town Center

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A new local business is coming to the Charleston Town Center Mall. It will be the first new store to open in the mall since Hull Property Group took over the ownership almost 15 months ago. The new store, WASH, has announced it is located near the escalators by the former […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Celebration Station playground construction started

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Celebration Station playground near Piermont Elementary School in Charleston was demolished Friday. Now, construction has begun for a brand-new modern playground. The wooden jungle gym was popular with kids on the End End since its initial opening in 1994, but parents grew concerned about the...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

City of Nitro prepares to demolish 22 vacant structures

NITRO, W.Va. (WCHS) — The city of Nitro will be making some significant changes in the next month by tearing down vacant structures along Route 25. "What we have now is not functional properties," Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt said. It is no secret, according to neighbors and anyone who...
NITRO, WV
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
wchstv.com

Healing Field returns to Huntington's Spring Hill Cemetery to honor 9/11 victims

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A patriotic vigil for the victims of 9/11 has been scheduled for Huntington’s Spring Hill Cemetery. The Healing Field will make a return to Cabell County from Sept. 7 to 13, according to a news release from the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District. A special ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 in correlation with Patriot Day to honor the memory of those that lost their lives in the 2001 tragedy.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wfxrtv.com

10 date night ideas in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — If you are looking for unique and exciting date night ideas, the cities of Charleston and Huntington have plenty to offer. Ranging from an arcade, to a theme park, to a rose garden and more, here are 10 date night ideas in the Charleston-Huntington area of West Virginia!
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Tire collection event to be held in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A tire collection event has been scheduled to take place in Raleigh County next Wednesday. The event is set to take place at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center Upper Gravel Lot on September 14, 2022. Tires will be accepted from 8:00am to 4:00pm, and...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Beckley’s 31st Annual Chili Night announced

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The 31st iteration of a beloved tradition for the City of Beckley is less than a month away, as Beckley’s 31st Annual Chili Night was announced on Tuesday. The local-favorite event sees vendors and chili maestros line the streets of uptown Beckley each year...
BECKLEY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Charleston City Council approves renaming street section after Taylor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston City Council approved Tuesday a resolution to rename a portion of West Second Street in honor of a former Capital High School student. Council members passed the measure designating the 900 block of West Second Street as KJ Taylor Lane. Taylor died in April...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Pet of the Week: Week 2 Submissions are now open!

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Submissions are now open for Week 2 of LOOTPRESS’ Pet of the Week feature in association with the Humane Society of Raleigh County. Week 1 was a great success, with submissions of pups and cats of all shapes, sizes, and ages making their way across the desks at LOOTPRESS.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

More jobs to West Virginia, but where are the workers?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Over the past few weeks and months, West Virginia has received word that a number of big companies will be setting up operations here soon. But will they find enough workers? The year began with Nucor steel announcing a Mason County plant with perhaps 2,000 construction workers and 800 permanent jobs. […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

What would happen if the excess levy didn't pass in Kanawha County?

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Come November, Kanawha County residents will have an excess levy tax on their ballot. It's a continuation of a tax benefitting schools that Kanawha County has had in place since 1937. Kanawha County Schools officials said voting "yes" to the levy would not increase the tax rate, but voting "no" would result in huge budget cuts for the school system.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Local church celebrates 29 of service to the community

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–The Heart of God Ministries in Beckley celebrates 29 years of serving the local community. They held a morning service on Sunday, September 4, 2022, with singing and fellowship, then moved outside for a block party. Church Founder and Bishop Fred Simms said he cannot believe how fast time flew. “There’s nothing like […]
BECKLEY, WV

