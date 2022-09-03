See North Carolina football survive Appalachian State in wildest finish ever

Appalachian State had a chance to uppercut North Carolina football on Saturday.

But the Mountaineers didn't land either of their final punches.

UNC prevailed 63-61 in Boone, N.C., after Appalachian State quarterback Chase Brice's go-ahead 2-point conversion attempt sailed over the head of DaShaun Davis, who was wide open in the end zone.

The conversion would have put the Mountaineers ahead 56-55 with 31 seconds to play. Instead, Appalachian State was forced to attempt an onside kick, which was returned for a touchdown by UNC's Christopher Holliday for what proved to be the decisive score.

Brice cut the deficit 63-61 on the ensuing possession with a 28-yard TD pass with nine seconds remaining, but it was all in vain.

The former Clemson quarterback fumbled while rushing toward the end zone on the subsequent 2-point try, allowing UNC coach Mack Brown to breathe a sigh of relief in his return to Appalachian State.

The fumble was more about effort than error. Brice was 25-for-37 for 376 yards, six touchdowns and one interception Saturday.

Here's a replay of the wild ending:

