cbs2iowa.com
CRPD officers that shot and killed a Cedar Rapids man identified
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The two Cedar Rapids Police Department officers that shot and killed William Rich last month have been identified. A new release from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says Investigator Christopher Christy and Sergeant Bryson Garringer were the two officers involved. Investigators say they were...
KCRG.com
KCRG.com
