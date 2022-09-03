ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit serial killing suspect pleads guilty

By Sarah Raza, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

The man suspected of killing four women, whose bodies were found in vacant Detroit homes in 2018 and 2019, pleaded guilty Friday, striking a deal with prosecutors before he was set to go to trial.

Deangelo Martin, 37, pleaded guilty to the murders of four women in addition to the sexual assaults of two others. He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 6. Martin faces 45 to 70 years in prison, according to terms of the plea agreement.

Martin pleaded guilty to the murders of Annetta Nelson, 57; Nancy Harrison, 52,; Trevesene Ellis, 55, and Tamara Jones, also 55. All of the women were found dead in vacant homes. He was charged with first-degree premeditated murder and felony murder in each case.

Nelson's body was discovered in February2018,Harrison and Ellis were found in March 2019, and Jones was found in in June 2019. Nelson and Harrison had suffered blunt force trauma, but the cause of death could not determined for Ellis and Jones because of the state of decomposition.

Martin also pleaded guilty in two sexual assault cases, one in which he was charged with kidnapping and the other in which he was charged with assault with intent to murder.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Oakland Press

Two more suspects charged with murder in slaying of Oak Park jeweler

A court hearing Tuesday for a Detroit man charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of an Oak Park jeweler was delayed now that two additional suspects have been charged. Roy Larry, 44, has been jailed without bond since shortly after the June 1 slaying of jeweler Daniel Hutchinson,...
OAK PARK, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial#Murder#Detroit Police#Violent Crime
Lootpress

Detroit Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Devonte Jamer McItyer, 27, of Detroit, Michigan, was sentenced today to five years in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court,...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Ann Arbor News

19-year-old accused of killing his mother, her boyfriend

HARPER WOODS, MI – A 19-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting his mother and her boyfriend at a Harper Woods home over Labor Day weekend, officials said. Demond Thomas Burgen Jr., 19, of Harper Woods, is charged with murder related to the deaths of his mother, Khalilah Elam, 45, of Harper Woods, and her boyfriend Reginald Farmer Jr., 52, of Ypsilanti, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced.
HARPER WOODS, MI
The Oakland Press

Verdict in for woman accused of killing her child’s father

A retrial of a Pontiac woman accused of fatally shooting her child’s father in 2019 ended with a guilty verdict Sept. 2. An Oakland County jury found Solana Cervantes, 26, guilty of manslaughter and felony firearm in the death of Rolando Rosario, Jr., 23, who died Nov. 13, 2019 after being shot once in the abdomen.
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Multiple victims in drive-by shooting in Detroit

Police said a drive-by shooting on Prevos was retaliation for an altercation that had happened earlier in the evening. Two men were injured in the gunfire, though police aren't sure if they were the intended target.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Family pleads for justice for son fatally shot while pumping gas in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The last thing Dymaris Jones was doing when he was gunned down is fill up his car at a gas station in April. The 27-year-old had been at a location on Seven Mile when a black Dodge Charger pulled up next to him and a suspect wielding an assault rifle got out and fired several shots. Jones would die from his injuries.
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Police: Two teens shot in Flint by passenger in vehicle

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives are investigating a shooting in Flint that injured two teens. The shooting happened about 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5. when three teens were walking south on Ballenger Highway near Berkely Street. The group was shot at by a passenger in a passing vehicle, according to the preliminary investigation.
FLINT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy