South Korean automaker Kia is one of the more popular car brands in the United States; in August 2022, for example, it sold 66,089 vehicles, according to Korea Herald. Its parent company, Hyundai, is closely following behind with reported sales of 64,335 units within the same month. Together, both Kia and Hyundai have sold over 1 million vehicles every year in the U.S. since 2011, according to Good Car Bad Car. Hyundai and Kia are also one of the best-selling EV brands in the U.S. — following Tesla, of course, just like Ford and Volkswagen. Even Elon Musk thinks "Hyundai is doing pretty well," though the tweet seemed a bit tongue in cheek.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO