ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 4

IgotoutofCA
4d ago

Idiots’s! Ford is even worse than Tesla! EVs are so polluting & harmful to the planet! Can’t believe so many people can be so naieve/ignorant about EVs. They are not sustainable & will pollute earth much more than gas powered vehicles! Fact!

Reply(2)
3
Related
fordauthority.com

Ford CEO Jim Farley Says Chinese EV Companies Will Come To U.S.

Ford CEO Jim Farley has made it clear from past comments that he views companies like Tesla and Rivian as major threats to the automaker’s EV business, though he also feels like the 100+ year-old automaker has some clear advantages over those newer rivals, too. However, in China, a number of upstart EV automakers have managed to get a leg up on their U.S. counterparts with a host of all-electric offerings, some of which are selling for very affordable prices as well. While speaking on Ford’s Q2 earnings call recently, Jim Farley also expressed that he believes those Chinese EV makers will one day wind up competing in the American market as well.
BUSINESS
fordauthority.com

Ford EVs Could One Day Tow A Range-Extending Teardrop Trailer

Though the Ford F-150 Lightning boasts vehicle-to-vehicle charging capability, The Blue Oval has also explored a number of other ways to charge EVs on the go, filing patents for an in-flight charging system, portable battery packs, and a range-extending generator. Now, a company called Colorado Teardrops has completed a prototype of its new Electric Vehicle Adventure Trailer dubbed “The Boulder,” which is the first camper designed to extend the towing range of all-electric vehicles such as Ford EVs.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Ford Pickups#Ford F Series#Tesla Cars#Vehicles#Cnbc
SlashGear

Here's How Long A GMC Hummer EV Battery Will Probably Last

GMC's new electric Hummer pickup is a beefy crab-walking tank of an EV. It's huge, fast, and has a price tag in the low-six figures to boot. At 9,640 lbs, the Hummer weighs as much as roughly six baby humpback whales (via Car and Driver). Despite its heft, the GMC is actually relatively efficient when it comes to energy use. GMC estimates that extended range models can go up to 350 miles on a charge. The non-EV Hummers of yore were rolling punchlines of inefficiency and single-digit fuel economy.
CARS
makeuseof.com

What Is the Cheapest Tesla Model in 2022 and How Much Does It Cost?

Buying a new car is one of the biggest financial decisions most of us make. And when it's an electric car (EV), it can be anything but cheap. Fortunately, Tesla's innovative use of technology has proven that EVs can be both exciting and affordable. Tesla offers desirable electric vehicles at prices most customers can afford.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
MotorAuthority

GM willing to buy out US Buick dealers

General Motors will offer buyouts to U.S. Buick dealers who don't want to make investments related to the brand's all-electric transition, the head of Buick said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal published Friday. All of Buick's roughly 2,000 dealerships will be given an opportunity to take a...
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

New Tesla Batteries Will Have 430 Miles Of Range

Tesla works with a few suppliers to get the batteries it needs for cars like the Tesla Model Y. Recently, we've heard a lot about Panasonic and Tesla's new 4680 batteries. Those will be used to (ideally) make some models a little more affordable with both performance and efficiency gains.
ECONOMY
SlashGear

This Viral TikTok Trend Is Causing Kia And Hyundai Owners Serious Problems

South Korean automaker Kia is one of the more popular car brands in the United States; in August 2022, for example, it sold 66,089 vehicles, according to Korea Herald. Its parent company, Hyundai, is closely following behind with reported sales of 64,335 units within the same month. Together, both Kia and Hyundai have sold over 1 million vehicles every year in the U.S. since 2011, according to Good Car Bad Car. Hyundai and Kia are also one of the best-selling EV brands in the U.S. — following Tesla, of course, just like Ford and Volkswagen. Even Elon Musk thinks "Hyundai is doing pretty well," though the tweet seemed a bit tongue in cheek.
MILWAUKEE, WI
torquenews.com

My Tesla Recharged Itself While Driving

My Tesla Model 3 RWD gained an astounding 6% of its battery on a downhill drive from a mountain hike I went on. This is staggering and beats any ICE car hands down. I have a Tesla Model 3 RWD that I got just over two weeks ago. Something interesting happened during that time one day while I went up to a hike in the mountains. My car charged 6% of its battery during my drive back down the mountain.
CARS
electrek.co

Canadian gov confirms talk with Tesla (TSLA) and other automakers about a factory

The Canadian government has confirmed that it is talking with Tesla (TSLA), along with other automakers, about building an electric vehicle factory in the country. Over the past few months, we have been reporting on evidence that Tesla has been looking at a potential location in Canada for its next Gigafactory.
ECONOMY
designdevelopmenttoday.com

620 MPH FluxJet; Ford's Price Hike; Tesla's Dress Code | Today in Manufacturing Ep. 83

Editor's note: Download and listen to the audio version below and click here to subscribe to the podcast. The Today in Manufacturing Podcast is brought to you by the editors from Manufacturing.net and Industrial Equipment News (IEN). In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward. This week:
CARS
gmauthority.com

Goodyear Expands ElectricDrive Tire Line, Fits Chevy Bolt And Volt

As the auto industry moves towards an all-electric future, tire companies are stepping up with new rubber specifically designed for EV applications. That includes Goodyear, which recently announced the all-new Goodyear ElectricDrive all-season tire, as well as a pair of new tire sizes for the Goodyear ElectricDrive GT ultra-high performance tire.
CARS
SlashGear

SlashGear

55K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy