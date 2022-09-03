Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Fritz and Fiona play in the Hippo Cove
The siblings first met on August 24 in the outdoor habitat. Supervised by Bibi, the two almost got close enough for a nose boop!
Two Michiganders Discover Abandoned Millionaire Mansion in Ohio
Not long ago, a couple of guys from Mid-Michigan came across this old 10,000 square-foot millionaire's mansion in Dayton, Ohio. It was built 1912 by Louis Traxler who set up his own business: Traxler Mercantile. Louis left his home country of Austria in 1899 and wound up in Dayton, Ohio. Desiring a certain highbrow lifestyle, Louis had this mansion especially constructed for him and his family. Included were:
First National Bank of Kentucky expands its footprint in NKY to a new location on Florence US-42
First National Bank of Kentucky, under the leadership of President Lytle Thomas, will open its third new office in the last 18 months at a prime location on US-42 in Florence. This is the bank’s sixth retail branch and second Northern Kentucky banking center. It will serve a growing customer base in Boone County and expand the bank’s mission, Thomas says, of “local people serving local customers.”
wnewsj.com
Just tillin’ time ‘til Corn Fest
WILMINGTON — The traditional prelude to the upcoming Clinton County Corn Festival — the Annual Tractor Drive — paraded through Wilmington Sunday featuring tractors old and new. The procession left Mayer Farm Equipment in Jeffersonville at 10 a.m. Sunday and — despite a detour — made its...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
When will fall foliage be at peak in Ohio Valley?
With Labor Day weekend officially behind us, many are now awaiting the arrival of fall. Though many are awaiting fall's arrival, we still have several weeks to go before peak color arrives. The Smoky Mountains fall foliage map predicts peak color for the Greater Cincinnati area is set to occur...
Fox 19
Family fears for Newport man missing for three weeks
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY. (WXIX) - Police are asking for the public’s help finding a Newport man who disappeared three weeks ago. Kenneth Webster, 27, was last seen around 9 p.m. on Aug. 10 when a friend dropped him off at the family’s home in Newport. His family reported him missing the next day.
WLWT 5
Jack Harlow gets Jeff Ruby's for dinner during Cincinnati tour stop
CINCINNATI — Jack Harlow was loving all things Cincinnati during his guest appearance on College GameDay and his tour stop in the Queen City. The Louisville-born rapper was a guest pick for Saturday's College GameDay and since he grew up closer to the Queen City than Arkansas, you could've guessed which team he'd pick.
wvxu.org
Asked to vacate Victoria Square, many residents want to stay in Newport. But that is a challenge
On any given day, there is a rush of activity along the western Newport riverfront as a new billion-dollar, 25-acre entertainment and residential development called Ovation rises. The project’s been years in the works and has elicited a lot of excitement. But by the time new businesses and residents move...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnewsj.com
Fired up for Corn Fest: Annual 3-day festival has a lot for everyone this weekend
WILMINGTON — There’s always plenty of something for everyone at the annual three-day Corn Festival — presented by the Antique Power Club Inc. — which is set to roll around Sept. 9-11 at the Clinton County Fairgrounds. Antique Power Club member Jonathan McKay told the News...
WLWT 5
A packed weekend downtown sends off summer with bang
CINCINNATI — While welcoming guests to the Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza, Kelly Crawley has a big smile on his face to match the tips accumulating in his pocket. “We are all excited. Welcome to the city of Cincinnati and you will have a great time," said Crawley. From the...
wvxu.org
As Northern Kentucky loses affordable housing, local leaders talk about solutions
Like many urban areas, Newport has seen big changes in recent years. New development has come rapidly to the city of 14,000 just across the river from downtown Cincinnati. A lot of that activity has been welcomed — but it also raises questions from some residents about whether they’ll be able to afford to stay.
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Who has the best pizza? Here are the finalists
During our nomination period for Best of Dayton, the contest that saw the most nominations was Best Pizza. Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote. » Click here to nominate or vote in Best of Dayton...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Covington Business Council to honor Jack Moreland with Founder Award at its 50th anniversary dinner
The stage has been set for the final event in the yearlong celebration of the Covington Business Council’s 50th anniversary — the long-awaited CBC Annual Dinner, Thursday, December 1st at 5 p.m. at the new North by Hotel Covington!. The Council will be one of the first groups...
WLWT 5
Archives: Cincinnati Zoo opens its doors to public 147 years ago
The Cincinnati Zoo opened its doors to the public 147 years ago this month. The second oldest zoo in the nation, the Cincinnati Zoo opened its doors Sept. 18, 1875. The Philadelphia Zoo is the oldest in the nation, beating the Cincinnati Zoo by only 14 months. The Cincinnati Zoo...
WLWT 5
Spring Grove Cemetery to host 16th annual lantern lighting after 2-year hiatus
CINCINNATI — Spring Grove Cemetery and Arboretum will be holding its 16th annual Lantern Lighting Event after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Guests are invited to decorate a lantern in memory of those who have passed, and at dusk, the lanterns, illuminated by small candles, will be set up on Willow Water Lake.
WKRC
Crews battle fire at multi-family home in Fort Thomas
FT. THOMAS, Ky. (WKRC) - Crews battled a fire in Fort Thomas early Wednesday morning. It started around 5 a.m. at a multi-family home on Highland Avenue. The fire started in one of the bedrooms. Everyone made it out safely. The cause is still under investigation.
WLWT 5
Family says Milford teen is making progress four months after prom night crash
MILFORD, Ohio — Four months after a Milford teenager was critically injured in a prom night crash on I-275, his family says he's making progress. WLWT reported on this story when it first happened. The teen was driving a three-wheeled vehicle when it crashed on 275. Ariez was taken...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Mallard is the sweetest dog you'll ever meet!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Mallard truly is man's best friend!. He's very friendly, absolutely loves playing with toys, and gets along great with other dogs. For more information, or to fill out an application, go to the Cincinnati Animal Care website, or call (513) 541-7387.
wvxu.org
Cincinnati's seven hills are slipping away. New film explains why those landslides are costly for everyone
Homeowners across Greater Cincinnati have learned the hard way that this region is prone to landslides. The Tri-State’s geological history and modern land use practices have put pressure on the region’s hillsides. That pressure has resulted in landslides and damage that has rendered some properties unlivable. A new...
wvxu.org
LPGA Tour play has returned to Cincinnati
Events surrounding the LPGA tour are already underway and play begins Thursday as some of golf's best players converge on the Kenwood Country Club for the Queen City Championship. "The LPGA is returning to Cincinnati for the first time in 30 years," says Emily Norell, tournament director. "Actually, back in...
Comments / 1