Alexandria, KY

1077 WRKR

Two Michiganders Discover Abandoned Millionaire Mansion in Ohio

Not long ago, a couple of guys from Mid-Michigan came across this old 10,000 square-foot millionaire's mansion in Dayton, Ohio. It was built 1912 by Louis Traxler who set up his own business: Traxler Mercantile. Louis left his home country of Austria in 1899 and wound up in Dayton, Ohio. Desiring a certain highbrow lifestyle, Louis had this mansion especially constructed for him and his family. Included were:
DAYTON, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

First National Bank of Kentucky expands its footprint in NKY to a new location on Florence US-42

First National Bank of Kentucky, under the leadership of President Lytle Thomas, will open its third new office in the last 18 months at a prime location on US-42 in Florence. This is the bank’s sixth retail branch and second Northern Kentucky banking center. It will serve a growing customer base in Boone County and expand the bank’s mission, Thomas says, of “local people serving local customers.”
FLORENCE, KY
wnewsj.com

Just tillin’ time ‘til Corn Fest

WILMINGTON — The traditional prelude to the upcoming Clinton County Corn Festival — the Annual Tractor Drive — paraded through Wilmington Sunday featuring tractors old and new. The procession left Mayer Farm Equipment in Jeffersonville at 10 a.m. Sunday and — despite a detour — made its...
WILMINGTON, OH
WLWT 5

When will fall foliage be at peak in Ohio Valley?

With Labor Day weekend officially behind us, many are now awaiting the arrival of fall. Though many are awaiting fall's arrival, we still have several weeks to go before peak color arrives. The Smoky Mountains fall foliage map predicts peak color for the Greater Cincinnati area is set to occur...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Family fears for Newport man missing for three weeks

CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY. (WXIX) - Police are asking for the public’s help finding a Newport man who disappeared three weeks ago. Kenneth Webster, 27, was last seen around 9 p.m. on Aug. 10 when a friend dropped him off at the family’s home in Newport. His family reported him missing the next day.
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Jack Harlow gets Jeff Ruby's for dinner during Cincinnati tour stop

CINCINNATI — Jack Harlow was loving all things Cincinnati during his guest appearance on College GameDay and his tour stop in the Queen City. The Louisville-born rapper was a guest pick for Saturday's College GameDay and since he grew up closer to the Queen City than Arkansas, you could've guessed which team he'd pick.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

A packed weekend downtown sends off summer with bang

CINCINNATI — While welcoming guests to the Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza, Kelly Crawley has a big smile on his face to match the tips accumulating in his pocket. “We are all excited. Welcome to the city of Cincinnati and you will have a great time," said Crawley. From the...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Best of Dayton: Who has the best pizza? Here are the finalists

During our nomination period for Best of Dayton, the contest that saw the most nominations was Best Pizza. Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote. » Click here to nominate or vote in Best of Dayton...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Archives: Cincinnati Zoo opens its doors to public 147 years ago

The Cincinnati Zoo opened its doors to the public 147 years ago this month. The second oldest zoo in the nation, the Cincinnati Zoo opened its doors Sept. 18, 1875. The Philadelphia Zoo is the oldest in the nation, beating the Cincinnati Zoo by only 14 months. The Cincinnati Zoo...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Crews battle fire at multi-family home in Fort Thomas

FT. THOMAS, Ky. (WKRC) - Crews battled a fire in Fort Thomas early Wednesday morning. It started around 5 a.m. at a multi-family home on Highland Avenue. The fire started in one of the bedrooms. Everyone made it out safely. The cause is still under investigation.
FORT THOMAS, KY
WKRC

Adopt-a-Pet: Mallard is the sweetest dog you'll ever meet!

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Mallard truly is man's best friend!. He's very friendly, absolutely loves playing with toys, and gets along great with other dogs. For more information, or to fill out an application, go to the Cincinnati Animal Care website, or call (513) 541-7387.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

LPGA Tour play has returned to Cincinnati

Events surrounding the LPGA tour are already underway and play begins Thursday as some of golf's best players converge on the Kenwood Country Club for the Queen City Championship. "The LPGA is returning to Cincinnati for the first time in 30 years," says Emily Norell, tournament director. "Actually, back in...
CINCINNATI, OH

