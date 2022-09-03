ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lock Haven, PA

NorthcentralPA.com

Free Fridays for families in September at the Lewisburg Children's Museum

Lewisburg, Pa. — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) is turning five years old, and to celebrate the museum is offering free Fridays in September on September 9, 16, and 23. Free admission Fridays are made possible by support from three generous businesses, including GAF Materials LLC, National Beef, Inc., and PPL Electric Utilities. “It’s hard to believe that the Museum is approaching our five year anniversary,” says Kahla DeSmit, LCM...
LEWISBURG, PA
therecord-online.com

Lock Haven Jaycees Regatta on schedule

LOCK HAVEN, PA – As of noon on Sunday, the 51st annual Lock Haven Area Jaycees Labor Day Regatta remains on schedule. That means that the much-anticipated fireworks display remains set for 10 p.m. Sunday, with the rain date Monday at 9 p.m. Weather forecasters say there is a 60 percent chance of thunderstorms tonight but as of noon the fireworks are still good to go Sunday night (therecord-online will post any changes to the schedule when received).
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WTAJ

Governor Wolf announces new investment for State College skate park, more PA parks and recreation

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — $90 million is on its way to improve Pennsylvania parks, rivers, hiking trails and recreation. The Wolf Administration made the announcement about the investment on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) said the historic investment is funding over 330 projects in the commonwealth, including many in […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Newswatch 16

Pizzeria in Williamsport feeds nursing home residents, staff

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A restaurant in Williamsport shut its business on Tuesday to feed nearly 100 residents and staff at a nursing home, and it was all for free. The kitchen at Leo's Pizzeria in Williamsport was busy on Tuesday. Owner Mark Mangiardi prepared pizzas for residents and staff at Hillside Senior Living in Loyalsock Township.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
therecord-online.com

Penns Valley volleyball edges Central Mountain

SPRING MILLS, PA – Central Mountain varsity volleyball suffered their first loss of the season to Penns Valley in Spring Mills on Tuesday night 3 sets to 2 in a very entertaining, back and forth contest. Central Mountain took set #1 by a score of 25-22. Penns Valley bounced...
MILL HALL, PA
webbweekly.com

21st Anniversary Motorcycle Ride to Remember the Victims of 9/11

The roar of thousands of motorcycles helps provide a symbolic name to this year’s annual 9-11 Motorcycle Ride to Remember, which will take place on Sunday, September 11. On that day, the 9/11 Memorial Coalition and a cast of thousands will once again trek through 42 miles of Lycoming County to make good on a promise to “Never Forget.”
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Last day of Lock Haven Labor Day Regatta

Lock Haven, Pa. — Today in Lock Haven, it’s the final day of the Jaycees 51st annual Boat Regatta and Festival. Barring weather delays, the schedule includes: Boat races, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. UPDATED: Festival is expected to wrap up closer to 6 p.m. Midway, rides, arts & crafts areas UDATED: Live music has been canceled for Monday, Sept. 5 Festival organizers are posting updates on Facebook. The festival and races along the West Branch of the Susquehanna River and Canal Park brings a wide variety of vendors, rides, and entertainment. Sunday night’s fireworks display lit the night, set off earlier than expected due to weather. Check out our photo gallery of weekend festivities!
LOCK HAVEN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Local scuba-diver finds a piece of railroad history in Loyalsock Creek

When a fallen steam locomotive was pulled from the waters of Loyalsock Creek in 1906, photos of the wreck showed the engine missing its smokestack; but no one ever noticed this. Not until John Smithkors found that smokestack lying in the creek more than 100 years later. It was July 2013, and Smithkors had decided to scuba-dive at the spot of the wreck, just east of the Route 87 bridge...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

STEP to launch new designated Stop Program in Clinton County

Lock Haven, Pa. — A new program aims to make transportation in Clinton and Lycoming counties easier and more affordable, with $2 rides to hospitals, stores, and schools throughout the region. The Lycoming-Clinton Counties Commission for Community Action (STEP) will offer a new Designated Stop Program beginning Oct. 3 to serve popular locations within Clinton and Lycoming counties. Anyone can ride for only $2 per trip, but reservations are required....
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Bucktail tennis stays perfect, downs Muncy 4-1

MUNCY, PA- The Bucktail Lady Bucks continued their strong start by downing Mid Penn Conference rivals Muncy on Tuesday afternoon. Strong singles play continues to lead Bucktail’s hot start. Kayla Probert, Alexis Lowery and Bella English would go a perfect 3-0, as the Lady Bucks would go on to...
MUNCY, PA
WOLF

Soap suds flood Main Street in Bloomsburg following fountain prank

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA CO, (WOLF) — Suds flooded sidewalks and Route 11 in Bloomsburg Saturday night after officials say one or more people dumped soap into the Market Square Fountain. According to Bloomsburg Chief of Police Scott Price, police received a call just after 10:30 PM for a report that...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Several Huntingdon County boroughs without access to gas

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A fire that broke out at a Texas Eastern Substation in Hares Valley left some patrons without access to gas Tuesday. According to Chief Deputy of Huntingdon County Emergency Management Chris Fellman, the fire took place Tuesday, Sept. 6. In order to put the fire out, Texas Eastern shut down […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

'Incident' reported at South Williamsport Elementary School

Updtate 1:44 p.m. -- Voicemail message from South Williamsport School District: "Effective immediately the threat to Central Elementary School is ovre and the individual is in custody. The lockdown of all district buildings has been lifted. Your children are safe and we follow normal dismissal procedures. If you were planning on picking up your child early, you will be required to show proper identification to have your child released to you. We thank you for your patience." Update 1:14 p.m. -- PSP reportedly has a...
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
therecord-online.com

CM golfers edged by Seals

HUMMELS WHARF, PA – The Central Mountain golf team traveled to Susquehanna Valley Country Club for a Heartland Conference matchup with Selinsgrove on Tuesday and was edged by the Seals by a score of 165 to 168. Scores below:. Gardner Fravel – 41 Peyton Newlen – 41.
SELINSGROVE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Construction underway on 'bridge bundles' in Lycoming County

Montgomery, Pa. — The third group of bridges in Lycoming County’s Bridge Bundling Program are underway and expected to be completed later this fall. To celebrate the progress, the Lycoming County Commissioners were joined by municipal officials from Montgomery Borough and Wolf Township, County Planning staff, as well as staff from Bassett Engineering and Rylind Construction at the site of one of the bridges in Bundle 3. The bridge, located...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA

