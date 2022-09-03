Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free Fridays for families in September at the Lewisburg Children's Museum
Lewisburg, Pa. — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) is turning five years old, and to celebrate the museum is offering free Fridays in September on September 9, 16, and 23. Free admission Fridays are made possible by support from three generous businesses, including GAF Materials LLC, National Beef, Inc., and PPL Electric Utilities. “It’s hard to believe that the Museum is approaching our five year anniversary,” says Kahla DeSmit, LCM...
therecord-online.com
Central Mountain Boys Varsity Cross Country finishes 2nd place at Tri-Meet @ Lock Haven University – Danville Area, Loyalsock Township
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP, PA – The Central Mountain Wildcats took on Danville and Loyalsock Township on Tuesday evening at Lock Haven University. The Wildcats were 1-1 on the day, defeating Loyalsock, but falling to a tough Danville team. The Wildcats are 3-2 on the season and will have a week...
Pumpkin patches, apple picking and more: Your guide to central PA’s fall festivals
If you’re looking for autumn fun, these 12 festivals around Central Pennsylvania will keep you busy all through September and October.
therecord-online.com
Lock Haven Jaycees Regatta on schedule
LOCK HAVEN, PA – As of noon on Sunday, the 51st annual Lock Haven Area Jaycees Labor Day Regatta remains on schedule. That means that the much-anticipated fireworks display remains set for 10 p.m. Sunday, with the rain date Monday at 9 p.m. Weather forecasters say there is a 60 percent chance of thunderstorms tonight but as of noon the fireworks are still good to go Sunday night (therecord-online will post any changes to the schedule when received).
Governor Wolf announces new investment for State College skate park, more PA parks and recreation
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — $90 million is on its way to improve Pennsylvania parks, rivers, hiking trails and recreation. The Wolf Administration made the announcement about the investment on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) said the historic investment is funding over 330 projects in the commonwealth, including many in […]
Pizzeria in Williamsport feeds nursing home residents, staff
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A restaurant in Williamsport shut its business on Tuesday to feed nearly 100 residents and staff at a nursing home, and it was all for free. The kitchen at Leo's Pizzeria in Williamsport was busy on Tuesday. Owner Mark Mangiardi prepared pizzas for residents and staff at Hillside Senior Living in Loyalsock Township.
therecord-online.com
Penns Valley volleyball edges Central Mountain
SPRING MILLS, PA – Central Mountain varsity volleyball suffered their first loss of the season to Penns Valley in Spring Mills on Tuesday night 3 sets to 2 in a very entertaining, back and forth contest. Central Mountain took set #1 by a score of 25-22. Penns Valley bounced...
webbweekly.com
21st Anniversary Motorcycle Ride to Remember the Victims of 9/11
The roar of thousands of motorcycles helps provide a symbolic name to this year’s annual 9-11 Motorcycle Ride to Remember, which will take place on Sunday, September 11. On that day, the 9/11 Memorial Coalition and a cast of thousands will once again trek through 42 miles of Lycoming County to make good on a promise to “Never Forget.”
Last day of Lock Haven Labor Day Regatta
Lock Haven, Pa. — Today in Lock Haven, it’s the final day of the Jaycees 51st annual Boat Regatta and Festival. Barring weather delays, the schedule includes: Boat races, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. UPDATED: Festival is expected to wrap up closer to 6 p.m. Midway, rides, arts & crafts areas UDATED: Live music has been canceled for Monday, Sept. 5 Festival organizers are posting updates on Facebook. The festival and races along the West Branch of the Susquehanna River and Canal Park brings a wide variety of vendors, rides, and entertainment. Sunday night’s fireworks display lit the night, set off earlier than expected due to weather. Check out our photo gallery of weekend festivities!
Local scuba-diver finds a piece of railroad history in Loyalsock Creek
When a fallen steam locomotive was pulled from the waters of Loyalsock Creek in 1906, photos of the wreck showed the engine missing its smokestack; but no one ever noticed this. Not until John Smithkors found that smokestack lying in the creek more than 100 years later. It was July 2013, and Smithkors had decided to scuba-dive at the spot of the wreck, just east of the Route 87 bridge...
STEP to launch new designated Stop Program in Clinton County
Lock Haven, Pa. — A new program aims to make transportation in Clinton and Lycoming counties easier and more affordable, with $2 rides to hospitals, stores, and schools throughout the region. The Lycoming-Clinton Counties Commission for Community Action (STEP) will offer a new Designated Stop Program beginning Oct. 3 to serve popular locations within Clinton and Lycoming counties. Anyone can ride for only $2 per trip, but reservations are required....
therecord-online.com
Bucktail tennis stays perfect, downs Muncy 4-1
MUNCY, PA- The Bucktail Lady Bucks continued their strong start by downing Mid Penn Conference rivals Muncy on Tuesday afternoon. Strong singles play continues to lead Bucktail’s hot start. Kayla Probert, Alexis Lowery and Bella English would go a perfect 3-0, as the Lady Bucks would go on to...
Visit The Largest Antique Mall in Pennsylvania
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Pennsylvania is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
WOLF
Soap suds flood Main Street in Bloomsburg following fountain prank
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA CO, (WOLF) — Suds flooded sidewalks and Route 11 in Bloomsburg Saturday night after officials say one or more people dumped soap into the Market Square Fountain. According to Bloomsburg Chief of Police Scott Price, police received a call just after 10:30 PM for a report that...
Philipsburg, September 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Philipsburg. The Clearfield Area High School soccer team will have a game with Philipsburg Osceola Area High School on September 06, 2022, 15:15:00.
‘It’s lovely.’ Gamble Mill marks first year as Bellefonte’s small business community grows
“Everybody looks at the Gamble Mill with the renovations and it gives a sense of pride of all that has been going on in Bellefonte.”
Several Huntingdon County boroughs without access to gas
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A fire that broke out at a Texas Eastern Substation in Hares Valley left some patrons without access to gas Tuesday. According to Chief Deputy of Huntingdon County Emergency Management Chris Fellman, the fire took place Tuesday, Sept. 6. In order to put the fire out, Texas Eastern shut down […]
'Incident' reported at South Williamsport Elementary School
Updtate 1:44 p.m. -- Voicemail message from South Williamsport School District: "Effective immediately the threat to Central Elementary School is ovre and the individual is in custody. The lockdown of all district buildings has been lifted. Your children are safe and we follow normal dismissal procedures. If you were planning on picking up your child early, you will be required to show proper identification to have your child released to you. We thank you for your patience." Update 1:14 p.m. -- PSP reportedly has a...
therecord-online.com
CM golfers edged by Seals
HUMMELS WHARF, PA – The Central Mountain golf team traveled to Susquehanna Valley Country Club for a Heartland Conference matchup with Selinsgrove on Tuesday and was edged by the Seals by a score of 165 to 168. Scores below:. Gardner Fravel – 41 Peyton Newlen – 41.
Construction underway on 'bridge bundles' in Lycoming County
Montgomery, Pa. — The third group of bridges in Lycoming County’s Bridge Bundling Program are underway and expected to be completed later this fall. To celebrate the progress, the Lycoming County Commissioners were joined by municipal officials from Montgomery Borough and Wolf Township, County Planning staff, as well as staff from Bassett Engineering and Rylind Construction at the site of one of the bridges in Bundle 3. The bridge, located...
