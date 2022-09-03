ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Alex Garcia
4d ago

I'm not normally one to be a conspiracy theorist but it seems like somebody important knows something and is hiding it... possibly covering up something for someone or was involved. Maybe it was the "important person's" family member that was involved. IDK just seems odd at this point.

50
Harry Callahan
4d ago

The FBI is too busy raiding Trump's home, covering up the Hunter Biden story, investigating a Russian conspiracy that they knew didn't exist, making excuses for not prosecuting Hilary Clinton for having classified documents on the home computer, etc. The FBI is nothing but a corrupt secret police for the Democratic party and needs to be dismantled.

97
Becky Crum
4d ago

Good for this Mom to tell them what she thinks.I think the whole world has been keeping track of this case and pray it gets solved with the man behind bars forever or death These girls were precious looks a lot like my two younger granddaughters and all were about the same age.Just makes me so sick that this hasn't been solved for peace for the girls and families.🙏🙏🙏

38
