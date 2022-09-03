Read full article on original website
WSPY NEWS
Name of second victim in LaSalle house explosion identified
classichits106.com
Both victims identified from Saturday house explosion
LASALLE – Both victims have been identified from the house explosion that occurred Saturday morning in rural LaSalle County. The Winnebago County Coroner confirmed that 57-year-old Michele Waters died after being airlifted to a Rockford hospital. Authorities previously released that 59-year-old Robert E. Waters was also killed in the blast that destroyed the two story home in the 3100 block of East 3rd Road north of LaSalle. The incident is still being investigated by the LaSalle County Coroner’s Office, the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office, the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, the State Fire Marshall’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.
Two cars roll in Winnebago Corners crash
WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — First responders were called in after a violent crash in Winnebago Tuesday night. Two cars were involved in the accident at the intersection of U.S. 20 and N. Winnebago Road. Both ended up on their roofs. It is not clear how many people were inside, though minor injuries were reported. There […]
nrgmediadixon.com
One Driver Sustains Serious Injuries Following Two Vehicle Crash
On Friday evening, Ogle County Deputies were dispatched to an accident involving injuries at the intersection of N. IL RTE 26 and N. Freeport Rd. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that a vehicle operated by 31-year-old Jennifer N. Bookman of Freeport was stopped at the stop sign on N. Freeport Rd. The vehicle then proceeded into the intersection with N. IL RTE 26 and was struck by a southbound GMC operated by 52-year-old Shawnda R. Ludwig of Forreston.
2 killed in Illinois house explosion
wcsjnews.com
Two Dead After House Explosion
18-year-old killed in Rockford shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say an 18-year-old boy has died following a shooting Tuesday evening. It happened in the 900 block of Haskell Avenue around 7 p.m. The victim was found shot, lying on a sidewalk at the scene, police said. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Police said at the […]
starvedrock.media
Ottawa PD Investigates Shots Fired Sunday Night
Calls about shots fired brought Ottawa police out late Sunday night. Officers responded to the 1000 block of Walnut Street, where they discovered that an unknown person or unknown people had fired multiple gunshots at a parked and unoccupied vehicle in the area. The suspect, or suspects, had fled the scene before police arrived at around 11:30. Evidence was collected at the scene.
Pedestrian struck by Metra MD-W train in Elgin near Big Timber Road
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A pedestrian was hit by a Metra MD-W train in Elgin near Big Timber Road Wednesday morning. Service out of the Big Timber station has resumed. Metra said "the train involved was the equipment that was being brought to Big Timber to begin its inbound run as train 2204."
Feds investigate unknown liquid that caused evacuation of Bolingbrook police station
Bolingbrook closed the lobby of the police department Monday over concerns about an unknown liquid that was dropped off. The fire department was trying to identify the liquid and police asked that anyone who has information to contact police.
Semi hits pickup truck in head-on I-90 crash in Belvidere
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A driver was hospitalized after a head-on crash between a semi and a pickup truck on I-90 at the Irene Road exit ramp. The Boone County Fire Protection District 2 responded to the scene around 9 p.m. Tuesday night. A Lifeline ambulance was called to transport the pickup truck driver to […]
Police investigate ‘serious’ 3 car crash at Jefferson and Winnebago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating the aftermath of a “serious” 3-vehicle crash at the intersection of North Winnebago Street and West Jefferson on Monday afternoon. The crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. Wreckage from the three cars was scattered across the roadway. Police said the crash was “serious” and asked motorists to […]
WIFR
Home suffers major damage during garage fire in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Fire Department is on scene Monday at a residence in the southeast corner of Rockford. Firefighters were dispatched just after 2:30 p.m. to the 5800 block of El Paso Circle in Rockford for reports of a garage fire. First arriving units snapped these photos...
starvedrock.media
UPDATE: 7:45pm Saturday: Two people killed in rural Peru house explosion
1470 WMBD
House explodes in LaSalle County, two confirmed dead
PERU, Ill. — Two people are dead after a house exploded this weekend in northern LaSalle County, Illinois, according to local authorities. A post on the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page says multiple local, state and federal agencies are now investigating, including the Illinois State Fire Marshal and the ATF.
fox32chicago.com
Body pulled from Des Plaines River in Joliet
CHICAGO - The body of a person was recovered from the Des Plaines River Tuesday morning in Joliet. An Ozinga Concrete employee spotted the body around 7:15 a.m. along the west bank of the river near the 500 block of Railroad Street, according to Joliet police. Members of the Joliet...
Rockford man slashed in S. Main parking lot attack
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are looking for a suspect who attacked a man in a S. Main Street parking lot on Monday. Police said the 33-year-old victim was on the phone in the parking lot in the 1100 block of S. Main around 3:10 a.m. when a suspect came up from behind and […]
WSPY NEWS
Mendota man identified as victim in fatal crash near Shabbona
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says a Mendota man was killed in a crash at University Road and Route 30 near Shabbona Thursday evening. He was identified as William J. Morano. Police say that Morano was heading south on University Road when he didn't stop at the stop sign at...
WSPY NEWS
Four people shot at rural Yorkville party
Four people were shot during a dispute at a party in rural Yorkville early Saturday morning. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says it happened a bit after 1:30 in the 8400 block of Immanuel Road. Police say the suspect is not custody. The sheriff's office says one 21-year-old man was...
starvedrock.media
Lightning Strike Leads To Discussion About Future Of Busy Oglesby Intersection
A busy intersection on the west end of Oglesby may stay a flashing 4-way stop for the foreseeable future. Oglesby Commissioner Jason Curran says the control box for the stop lights at Orlando Smith Road and West Walnut Street south of Illinois Valley Community College was likely hit by lightning back on August 29th. He says there's an incredible amount of electrical damage. Curran says the control box has been described by professional crews as being “toast”.
