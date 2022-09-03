Chicago Blackhawks' legend Brent Seabrook is back on the ice. This time, he will be serving as a player development coach for the Vancouver Giants of the WHL. This won't be the three-time Stanley Cup champion's first coaching stint, however. Seabrook filled in as an assistant for the Giants last season while head coach Michael Dyck joined Canada at the World Juniors.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO