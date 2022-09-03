ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Bears could sign former hated rival?

The Chicago Bears could be bringing in a player who spent the last season with their biggest rivals. Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported on Tuesday that quarterback Kurt Benkert is among several players that the Bears are working out this week. The 27-year-old former University of Virginia star remains unsigned.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Blackhawks' Legend Brent Seabrook Moves Into Coaching

Chicago Blackhawks' legend Brent Seabrook is back on the ice. This time, he will be serving as a player development coach for the Vancouver Giants of the WHL. This won't be the three-time Stanley Cup champion's first coaching stint, however. Seabrook filled in as an assistant for the Giants last season while head coach Michael Dyck joined Canada at the World Juniors.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy