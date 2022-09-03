Recall alert: St. James Smokehouse recalling smoked salmon over listeria concerns

A smoked salmon product sold across 10 states by a Florida company is being recalled after a sample tested positive for listeria.

According to Friday a news release from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, St. James Smokehouse of Miami issued a voluntary recall of its 4-ounce packages of Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon sold between February and June 2022.

The affected products were distributed to stores in Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

Safeway stores in Washington are also affected by the recall, according to the recall notice.

According to the CDC, Listeria (listeriosis) is a serious infection usually caused by eating food contaminated with the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes. An estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis each year, and about 260 die. The infection is most likely to sicken pregnant women and their newborns, adults aged 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems.

The recalled product has a lot number of 123172 and a UPC code of 060022710356, according to the FDA. There are no other brands, products or lots associated with the recall.

St. James Smokehouse is recalling 93 cases of the smoked salmon.

As of Friday, no illnesses have been reported.

The recall was the result of a routine sampling by the Washington State Department of Agriculture which revealed that the finished product contained the bacteria.

Consumers who have products matching the lot number and UPC codes should dispose of them immediately or return them to the stores they were bought from for a full refund, the FDA said.

Customers with questions about the recall can call St. James Smokehouse at 305-461-0231, Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT, the FDA said.

