Hope Athletics Weekend Roundup: September 2-5
Senior Kenyea Houston scored the go-ahead touchdown for the Hope College football team with 32 seconds remaining in a 38-34 season-opening victory against Aurora College (Ill.) on Saturday at Ray and Sue Smith Stadium. The Flying Dutchmen recorded the final 21 points of the game to overcome a 17-point, second-half...
Robin L. Schwartz
Robin L. Schwartz, 64, passed away on September 3, 2022, at her home in Holland, Michigan. She was born on March 24, 1958, in Elkhart, Indiana, the daughter of Richard and Judy Stutz. Robin graduated from Northridge High School in Middlebury, Indiana, Class of 1976. She married her high school...
Nancy Rupp Rock
Nancy Rupp Rock, age 86, died Sunday, September 4, 2022. Nancy was a lifelong caregiver, extending far beyond her immediate family. She was born on May 10, 1936, in Gowanda, NY to Joseph and Anne Rupp. She graduated from nursing school in Rochester NY, earned her Bachelor of Science from the University of Michigan, and was a registered nurse her entire life. She served in the communities of Des Moines, Iowa, Holland Hospital, Ottawa County Health Department, and Evergreen Commons Day Center in Holland, MI. She was a woman of strong faith and excelled in her role as a partner in nurturing communities of faith with her husband. She was an avid reader, puzzler, and volunteer. She was a longtime member of Hope Church and loved integrating nature into her faith. She was mom and grandma Rock to all and was loved dearly. Her hugs were legendary.
Henry Klein
Henry Klein age 77, of Hamilton, died Monday, September 5, 2022, at Vista Springs Holland Meadows. He was the son of Stanley and Albertha Klein and was a lifelong member of Hamilton Christian Reformed Church. Henry was a lifelong farmer and retired from Schipper Eggs. Henry was an avid outdoorsman...
Idamae Ruth Gemmen
Idamae Ruth Karelse Gemmen (Ida Gemmen) went to heaven on the morning of August 31, 2022, at age 85, following a valiant three-year battle against cancer. Ida loved her Savior Jesus Christ, her family, and her friends. She took joy from her flower garden, especially her lavender and hydrangea plants, morning sunlight, the lake shore, the farmers’ market, Jan Mulder’s music, and going “up north” in Michigan. She was inspired by beauty and color. Mom was a thoughtful, patient, kind, frugal and wise woman, who allowed the Holy Spirit to transform her life.
Beverly Jean Meiner
Beverly Jean Meiner, age 82, of Holland, Michigan passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Beverly was born March 24, 1940. A visitation for Beverly will be held Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St., Holland, MI 49424, followed by a funeral service at 12:00 PM.
Nellie Brouwer
Nellie Brouwer, 77, of Zeeland, passed away suddenly on Friday, September 2, 2022, at Holland Hospital. Nellie was born on March 10, 1945, to John and Emma Helder. She graduated from Zeeland High School in 1963. She became a nurse and later married Paul C. Brouwer on May 7, 1971. Nellie and Paul raised their children in Zeeland and are members of Covenant Presbyterian Church. Later, Nellie worked for the Haworth Center Client Dining. She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law Art Broekhuis, and her sister-in-law Mary Brouwer.
Donna Matteson Short
Donna Matteson Short, age 63 of Holland passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Michael; her daughter Anne and her husband Jon Brand; her mother Janet Matteson; her siblings: Debbie Vojak, Danette and Jeff Johnson, Steve Matteson and Bridget O’Keefe; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Tim and Nancy Short, Cindy and Didi Afana, Rich Short and Pattiann Firmiss, and Mary Lousie and Carlos Guerrero.
Paul R. Vroon
Paul R. Vroon, age 87, of Holland, died Friday, September 2, 2022. Paul’s life was filled with the love of family and close friends. He was an active member of Pillar Church where he served on the church council and the hospitality committee. Paul enjoyed spending time and talking with his children and grandchildren about their lives and sharing stories about his own adventures. He is best remembered by his family for his love of Dachshunds and cars, talking about fishing, drinking Pepsi, and eating peanut M&M’s. Paul served as an Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputy for over 30 years and was a member of the Park Township Fire Department. During his retirement, he enjoyed working for Quality Car Wash.
Curtis J. Sall
Curtis J. Sall age 65, of Holland, died Friday, September 2, 2022, of complications due to Frontotemporal Dementia. Curt was a member of Providence Church and was instrumental in its design and renovation. Through his company, Hearthstone Development, Curt worked as a builder and developer. He is survived by his...
Missing Man Sought in Grand Haven Area
GRAND HAVEN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 7, 2022) – The search is on for a missing 34-year-old man from the Grand Haven area. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Detective Captain Jake Sparks, family and friends of James Alan McKinnon have not seen him since he left his River Haven Boulevard home last Tuesday, August 30th. He walked out of the residence around 12 Noon on that day, and was last seen walking in the area in grey shorts with an unknown shirt.
Zeeland Police Incident Log August 25-September 6, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) — Below is a Zeeland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call the county’s non-emergency line: (800) 249-0911. To share anonymous tips with police agencies, call...
