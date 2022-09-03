ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

70,000 protest in Prague against Czech government, EU, NATO

By Reuters
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

An estimated 70,000 people protested in Prague against the Czech government on Saturday, calling on the ruling coalition to do more to control soaring energy prices and voicing opposition to the European Union and NATO.

Organizers of the demonstration from a number of far-right and fringe political groups including the Communist party, said the central European nation should be neutral militarily and ensure direct contracts with gas suppliers, including Russia.\

Police estimates put the number of protesters at around 70,000 by mid-afternoon.

“The aim of our demonstration is to demand change, mainly in solving the issue of energy prices, especially electricity and gas, which will destroy our economy this autumn,” event co-organizer Jiri Havel told iDNES.cz news website.

The protest at Wenceslas Square in the city center was held a day after the government survived a no-confidence vote amid opposition claims of inaction against inflation and energy prices.

About 70,000 people protested in Prague against the Czech government on Saturday.
AP Photo/Petr David Josek
The Prague protest was held a day after the government survived a no-confidence vote amid opposition claims of inaction against inflation and energy prices.
MARTIN DIVISEK/EPA-EFE/Shutterst

The vote showed how Europe’s energy crisis is fueling political instability as soaring power prices stoke inflation, already at levels unseen in three decades.

Prime Minister Petr Fiala, who leads the center-right, five-party coalition, told CTK news service on Saturday that the protesters did not have the country’s best interests at heart.

“The protest on Wenceslas Square was called by forces that are pro-Russian, are close to extreme positions and are against the interests of the Czech Republic,” he said.

