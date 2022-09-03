Read full article on original website
montgomeryherald.com
Charlie Hayes Wright
Charlie Hayes Wright, 59, passed away on Thursday September 1, 2022. Services will be private. Wright was born in Montgomery County to Howard and Bessie Singleton Wright. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters. He is survived by three sisters and one brother.
Vay Miller Cole
Vay Miller Cole, 106, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022, at her residence. A funeral service was held Sunday, September 4, 2022, 3 p.m., at First United Methodist Church in Troy, officiated by Rev. Glenn Hancock. Burial followed at Southside Cemetery. The family received friends one hour prior to the service in the church.
Archie William Edwards Jr.
ARCHIE WILLIAM EDWARDS JR. Archie William Edwards, Jr., 74, of Bridgeport, CT, (formerly of) Candor, passes away, Monday 22, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on September 10 at R.C. Bostic & Son Funeral Services Chapel, Candor. Edwards is survived by his wife, Inaka Edwards of the home; son, Eric Edwards; daughter, Erika Edwards; one brother; two sisters.
Elois Smith
Elois Smith, 74, of Troy, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022. A graveside service will be held 2:30 p.m., September 7, 2022 at Southside Cemetery in Troy. Smith was born in Wadesboro to the late Willie and Elsie Tillman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Smith and four brothers. Smith is survived by daughters, Elois E. Smith and Melissa Smith; sons Herbert Smith and Bill Smith; ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
