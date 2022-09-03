Elois Smith, 74, of Troy, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022. A graveside service will be held 2:30 p.m., September 7, 2022 at Southside Cemetery in Troy. Smith was born in Wadesboro to the late Willie and Elsie Tillman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Smith and four brothers. Smith is survived by daughters, Elois E. Smith and Melissa Smith; sons Herbert Smith and Bill Smith; ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

TROY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO