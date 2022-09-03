Read full article on original website
Red Flag Warning issued for Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux Counties by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 14:44:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux Counties; Fort Peck Reservation and Daniels, Roosevelt, Sheridan Counties; Northern Valley and Northern Phillips Counties; Southern Petroleum and Southern Garfield Counties; The Little Rockies; The Lower Missouri River Breaks including the Charles M Russell National Wildlife Refuge .Critical Fire Weather conditions will persist through this evening.. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 120, 122, 134, 135, 136, AND 137 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 120, 122, 134, 135, 136, and137. * TIMING...Now, until Midnight tonight. * WIND...West 10 to 20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...Between 5 and 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly toward the east. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
Special Weather Statement issued for Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains, Beartooth Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 13:32:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains; Beartooth Foothills; Crazy Mountains; Golden Valley; Melville Foothills; Northern Carbon; Northern Stillwater; Northern Sweet Grass; Red Lodge Foothills; Southern Wheatland Strong wind gusts from showers and thunderstorms will impact portions of Stillwater, southern Wheatland, northwestern Carbon, southwestern Golden Valley and Sweet Grass Counties through 345 PM MDT At 306 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorm wind gusts along a line extending from 16 miles west of Harlowton to near Absarokee. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 45 to 60 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. A wind gust to 51 mph was reported in Livingston and a gust to 57 mph was reported in Big Timber with this activity. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Sudden strong wind gusts may arrive well ahead of any rain or thunder. Locations impacted include Columbus, Big Timber, Harlowton, Joliet, Absarokee, Reed Point, Edgar, Fishtail, Boyd, Shawmut, Twodot, Dean, Mc Leod, Cooney Reservoir State Park, Melville, Rockvale, Greycliff, Nye and Rapelje. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Heat Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 14:44:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Daniels; Dawson; Eastern Roosevelt; Garfield; McCone; Northern Phillips; Northern Valley; Petroleum; Prairie; Richland; Sheridan; Southwest Phillips; Western Roosevelt; Wibaux HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High temperatures today in the triple digits. * WHERE...Most of northeast Montana. * WHEN...Now, until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Heat Advisory issued for Beaverhead, Blaine, Broadwater, Cascade by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 14:37:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Beaverhead; Blaine; Broadwater; Cascade; Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Chouteau; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Fergus; Gallatin; Hill; Jefferson; Judith Basin; Liberty; Madison; Meagher; Toole HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High temperatures ranging from 95 to 105 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest, and west central Montana. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
