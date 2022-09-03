Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Southern Oregon Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-07 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens. Target Area: Southern Oregon Cascades ISOLATED TO SCATTERED DRY THUNDERSTORMS ON WEDNESDAY ALONG WITH STRONG, GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RH FOR PORTIONS OF THE AREA .A trough will move through on Wednesday bringing additional gusty winds and dry humidities, especially over the East Side and in NE California. Isolated to perhaps scattered dry thunderstorms are possible Wednesday too along a line stretching from Siskiyou County, including the Mountain and Mill Fires northeastward into Oregon. These thunderstorms will bring very little, if any rain. However, they could produce gusty, shifting winds up to 45 mph. Then, the thermal trough quickly redevelops Friday bringing a period of east winds with poor recoveries and very low daytime RHs to the Cascades and foothills. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS ON DRY FUELS FOR PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 623 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW DAYTIME RH AS WELL AS POOR NIGHT TIME RECOVERY WITH EAST WIND FOR MOST OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 623 The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from late Thursday night through Saturday morning. * AFFECTED AREA: For the Red Flag Warning on Wednesday, Southeastern portions of Oregon fire weather zone 623. For the fire weather watch, most of Oregon fire weather zone 623, especially for the mid to upper slopes and ridge tops. * THUNDERSTORMS: Isolated to potentially scattered thunderstorms with little to no rain expected on Wednesday. These thunderstorms may produce gusty, quickly shifting winds near to 45 mph. * WINDS: East 7 to 14 with gusts to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY: 6 to 14 percent in the daytime. Night time recoveries 20 to 25 percent. * DETAILED URL: View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 17:04:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-04 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near the Colorado River from Mohave Valley to south of Lake Havasu, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: San Bernardino The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona East central San Bernardino County in southern California Southern Clark County in southern Nevada * Until 545 PM PDT/545 PM MST/. * At 503 PM PDT/503 PM MST/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles west of Yucca to 12 miles northeast of Cattail Cove State Park, moving west at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Lake Havasu City, Topock, Needles, Mesquite Creek, Desert Hills, Arizona Village, Mojave Ranch Estates, Mohave Valley, Highway 95 And I-40 and Willow Valley. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 in Arizona between mile markers 0 and 20. Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 131 and 155. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bell, Falls, Limestone, McLennan by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 18:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-04 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning can kill. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bell; Falls; Limestone; McLennan The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern McLennan County in central Texas Northeastern Bell County in central Texas Southwestern Limestone County in central Texas Falls County in central Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 631 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lott, or 11 miles southwest of Marlin, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Temple, Hewitt, Robinson, Marlin, Morgan`s Point Resort, Lorena, Troy, Bruceville-Eddy, Rosebud, Moody, Riesel, Lott, Golinda, Thornton and Kosse. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 299 and 327. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Bell, McLennan by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 18:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-04 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bell; McLennan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MCLENNAN...NORTHEASTERN BELL AND SOUTHWESTERN FALLS COUNTIES At 653 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lott, or 15 miles northeast of Temple, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Temple, Marlin, Morgan`s Point Resort, Lorena, Troy, Bruceville-Eddy, Rosebud, Moody, Lott and Golinda. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Burns BLM, Vale BLM by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 13:36:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will occur shortly. Target Area: Burns BLM; Vale BLM GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL CREATE CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING ACROSS MUCH OF THE PAYETTE AND BOISE NATIONAL FORESTS...AS WELL AS ACROSS THE BURNS AND VALE BLM ZONES GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY WILL CREATE CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THURSDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING ACROSS MUCH OF THE SOUTHERN BOISE/WESTERN SAWTOOTH NATIONAL FOREST...AS WELL AS ACROSS THE WESTERN TWIN FALLS BLM AND SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS .An upper level trough and associated dry cold front will move into the region late this afternoon and this evening. The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity will result in critical fire weather conditions across much of southeast Oregon and the Idaho Forest zones. Additionally, isolated to scattered thunderstorms may produce strong gusty and erratic outflow winds while little rainfall is expected. Gusty northwest winds will continue across south central Idaho on Thursday with low relative humidity, which will result in critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR...GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND THUNDERSTORMS FOR WESTERN PAYETTE NATIONAL FOREST...EASTERN PAYETTE NATIONAL FOREST...NORTHERN BOISE NATIONAL FOREST...BURNS BLM AND VALE BLM...WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER ZONES 401...402...403...636 AND 637 * WINDS..In zones 401, 402, and 403, west to southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. In zones 636 and 637, west to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Brief gusts to 50 mph possible in thunderstorm outflows. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...12 to 19 percent in zones 401, 402, and 403, and 10 to 15 percent in zones 636 and 637.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central and East Adams and Arapahoe Counties; Central and South Weld County; Morgan County; Northeast Weld County RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE PLAINS EAST OF THE URBAN CORRIDOR The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM MDT Thursday. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 242, 243, 244 and 245. * Timing...10 AM Thursday morning until 8 PM Thursday evening. * Winds...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Marble and Glen Canyons by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 13:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Marble and Glen Canyons EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THURSDAY BELOW 5000 FEET * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 104 below 5000 feet. * WHERE...Page, Lake Powell, and the surrounding areas including Marble and Glen Canyons. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-05 15:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Swarms of jellyfish have been reported at Wrightsville Beach. * WHERE...Wrightsville Beach. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...There have been numerous reports of stinging jellyfish this morning which may continue into the afternoon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Rapides, Vernon by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 08:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-07 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Rapides; Vernon Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Rapides and Vernon Parishes through 515 PM CDT At 417 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 13 miles northeast of Many to 11 miles northwest of Flatwoods to Boyce. Movement was southwest at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Leesville, Anacoco, Lena, Fort Polk, Slagle, New Llano, Hornbeck, Lacamp, Hutton, Clifton, Flatwoods, Burr Ferry, Kurthwood, Cravens, Simpson, Evans and Pickering. This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 101 and 109. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Southern Highlands, Western Twin Falls BLM by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will occur shortly. Target Area: Southern Highlands; Western Twin Falls BLM GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL CREATE CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING ACROSS MUCH OF THE PAYETTE AND BOISE NATIONAL FORESTS...AS WELL AS ACROSS THE BURNS AND VALE BLM ZONES GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY WILL CREATE CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THURSDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING ACROSS MUCH OF THE SOUTHERN BOISE/WESTERN SAWTOOTH NATIONAL FOREST...AS WELL AS ACROSS THE WESTERN TWIN FALLS BLM AND SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS .An upper level trough and associated dry cold front will move into the region late this afternoon and this evening. The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity will result in critical fire weather conditions across much of southeast Oregon and the Idaho Forest zones. Additionally, isolated to scattered thunderstorms may produce strong gusty and erratic outflow winds while little rainfall is expected. Gusty northwest winds will continue across south central Idaho on Thursday with low relative humidity, which will result in critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR...GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES FOR WESTERN TWIN FALLS BLM AND SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS...WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER ZONES 424 AND 426 The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph Thursday afternoon and evening. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 13 percent.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux Counties by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 14:44:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux Counties; Fort Peck Reservation and Daniels, Roosevelt, Sheridan Counties; Northern Valley and Northern Phillips Counties; Southern Petroleum and Southern Garfield Counties; The Little Rockies; The Lower Missouri River Breaks including the Charles M Russell National Wildlife Refuge .Critical Fire Weather conditions will persist through this evening.. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 120, 122, 134, 135, 136, AND 137 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 120, 122, 134, 135, 136, and137. * TIMING...Now, until Midnight tonight. * WIND...West 10 to 20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...Between 5 and 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly toward the east. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Casper Mountain, Natrona County, Casper BLM by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Casper Mountain; Natrona County, Casper BLM RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Hot Temperatures...Strong Gusty Winds...and Wind Shift with a Cold Front will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY...Fire Weather Zones 280 and 300. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Natrona. * COLD FRONT: The main cold front will sweep across Natrona County between 5 PM and 8 PM Thursday, bringing an abrupt wind shift from the north. * WIND: Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 14 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 80s.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Lincoln and Uinta Counties, Lower Elevations by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lincoln and Uinta Counties, Lower Elevations; Sweetwater County, Rock Springs BLM, Flaming Gorge NRA; Upper Green River Basin, Rock Springs BLM RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Very Warm Temperatures and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Southwest WY Fire Zones...277...279. In West Central WY Fire Zone....278. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Southwest WY...Sweetwater...Uinta. In West Central WY...Lincoln...Sublette. * WIND: West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 14 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the lower 80s.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Owl Creek Mountains, South Bighorn Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Owl Creek Mountains; South Bighorn Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Hot Temperatures...Strong Gusty Winds...and Wind Shift with a Cold Front will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY Fire Zone....285. In North Central WY Fire Zone....287. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona. In North Central WY...Hot Springs...Johnson...Washakie. * COLD FRONT: A cold front will sweep across the region late Thursday afternoon, bringing an abrupt wind shift from the north around 5 PM. * WIND: Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 17 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the upper 70s.
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Riverside County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 13:50:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Riverside County Mountains EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 95. For the High Wind Watch, east winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Riverside County Mountains. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM PDT Thursday. For the High Wind Watch, from Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Southern Boise, Western Sawtooth NF, including the Camas Prairie by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 14:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will occur shortly. Target Area: Southern Boise, Western Sawtooth NF, including the Camas Prairie GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL CREATE CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING ACROSS MUCH OF THE PAYETTE AND BOISE NATIONAL FORESTS...AS WELL AS ACROSS THE BURNS AND VALE BLM ZONES GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY WILL CREATE CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THURSDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING ACROSS MUCH OF THE SOUTHERN BOISE/WESTERN SAWTOOTH NATIONAL FOREST...AS WELL AS ACROSS THE WESTERN TWIN FALLS BLM AND SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS .An upper level trough and associated dry cold front will move into the region late this afternoon and this evening. The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity will result in critical fire weather conditions across much of southeast Oregon and the Idaho Forest zones. Additionally, isolated to scattered thunderstorms may produce strong gusty and erratic outflow winds while little rainfall is expected. Gusty northwest winds will continue across south central Idaho on Thursday with low relative humidity, which will result in critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR...GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND THUNDERSTORMS FOR SOUTHERN BOISE NATIONAL FOREST/WESTERN SAWTOOTH NATIONAL FOREST... WHICH IS FIRE WEATHER ZONE 421 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR...GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES FOR SOUTHERN BOISE NATIONAL FOREST/WESTERN SAWTOOTH NATIONAL FOREST... WHICH IS FIRE WEATHER ZONE 421 The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * WINDS...West to southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Brief gusts to 50 mph possible in thunderstorm outflows this afternoon and evening. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph Thursday afternoon and evening. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Vega Alta, Vega Baja by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 20:11:00 Expires: 2022-09-07 23:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Vega Alta; Vega Baja FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including Vega Alta and Vega Baja. * WHEN...Until 1030 PM AST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 709 PM AST, Emergency Management reported that Rio Cibuco has now flooded PR-676. Additional roadways downstream are also expected to flood in the next couple of hours. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Vega Baja, Vega Alta, Ceiba, Monserrate and Sabana. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 13:50:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-09 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: San Diego County Coastal Areas EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 97. For the High Wind Watch, east winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM PDT Friday. For the High Wind Watch, from Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Glacier, Northern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 14:37:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Eastern Glacier; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier County. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Any downed power lines could cause new fires. Fires will be difficult to control. Visibility could be restricted in areas of blowing dust.
weather.gov
High Wind Watch issued for San Diego County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 06:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: San Diego County Mountains EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 93. For the High Wind Watch, east winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph possible. * WHERE...San Diego County Mountains. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM PDT Thursday. For the High Wind Watch, from Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Comments / 0