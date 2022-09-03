Read full article on original website
Red Flag Warning issued for Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux Counties by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 14:44:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux Counties; Fort Peck Reservation and Daniels, Roosevelt, Sheridan Counties; Northern Valley and Northern Phillips Counties; Southern Petroleum and Southern Garfield Counties; The Little Rockies; The Lower Missouri River Breaks including the Charles M Russell National Wildlife Refuge .Critical Fire Weather conditions will persist through this evening.. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 120, 122, 134, 135, 136, AND 137 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 120, 122, 134, 135, 136, and137. * TIMING...Now, until Midnight tonight. * WIND...West 10 to 20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...Between 5 and 10 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly toward the east. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
Heat Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 14:44:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Daniels; Dawson; Eastern Roosevelt; Garfield; McCone; Northern Phillips; Northern Valley; Petroleum; Prairie; Richland; Sheridan; Southwest Phillips; Western Roosevelt; Wibaux HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High temperatures today in the triple digits. * WHERE...Most of northeast Montana. * WHEN...Now, until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
