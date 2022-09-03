ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

Comments / 0

Related
2news.com

Stolen Plane In Mississippi

A suspect could face charges of making terrorist threats and grand larceny after stealing a plane in Mississippi. Authorities say a man who stole a plane and flew it over Mississippi after threatening to crash it into a Walmart store faces charges of grand larceny and terroristic threats. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka says 29-year-old Cory Wayne Patterson didn't have a pilot's license but had some flight instruction and was an employee of Tupelo Aviation. Patterson could also face federal charges. No one was injured in the incident. The drama unfolded as tens of thousands of college football fans were headed to north Mississippi for Saturday football games at the University of Mississippi in Oxford and Mississippi State University in Starkville. Tupelo is between those two cities.
TUPELO, MS
Picayune Item

MBI issues silver alert for Mississippi man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 57-year-old Otey Neal Dahl of Tillatoba, Yalobusha, MS. He is described as a white male, six-foot two-inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and yellow shirt, a red...
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tupelo, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Tupelo, MS
wcbi.com

Driver escapes car fire on Highway 82

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A car goes up in flames along US-82 in Lowndes County the driver avoided what could have been a life catastrophe. WCBI cameras were on the scene just after 7 PM Monday. The white SUV was engulfed in flames and Lowndes County firefighters had to keep their...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Two Tupelo residents arrested on drug charges

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police arrested two residents on Thursday after they executed a search warrant at a home on North Green Street. Agents with the Tupelo Police and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit found an ounce-and-a-half of suspected crack cocaine. They also found two weapons at the...
TUPELO, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tate Reeves
wcbi.com

Rain, Rain, It’s Here to Stay

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A rainy pattern persists as we enter into next week, high temperatures will be slightly cooler ranging through the 80s with lows near 70. SUNDAY: Skies will be mostly cloudy, scattered rain and storm chances will stand in the forecast. High temperatures will be slightly cooler as we’ll settle in the mid 80s. Overnight lows will drop to the low 70s.
COLUMBUS, MS
Fox News

Fox News

785K+
Followers
179K+
Post
654M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy