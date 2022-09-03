ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Comments / 13

Liberalism Kills
4d ago

Biden's paradise will be when he's officially and thoroughly finished destroying this country... He will go down as the biggest disgrace to ever be installed...

Reply
6
Related
Vice

Mexico Arrested 167 Cartel Members at Once. It Did Not Go Well.

The Mexican army arrested 167 heavily armed members of a regional self-defense group “Pueblos Unidos” with ties to several Mexican drug cartels on Saturday, in one of the largest apprehensions in Mexico’s history. In addition to the arrests carried out in Michoacán, Mexican authorities seized more than...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

$2.4M in methamphetamine seized at Texas-Mexico border

PROGRESO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Progreso Port of Entry seized nearly 175 pounds of liquid methamphetamine worth $2.4 million hidden within a passenger car."Our frontline CBP officers continue to remain dedicated to carrying out CBP's border security mission and this significant seizure of liquid methamphetamine perfectly exemplifies that commitment," said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.On Aug. 17, 2022, a CBP officer assigned to the Progreso International Bridge encountered a 1998 Ford Expedition driven by a 37-year-old U.S. citizen and referred him for secondary examination. That's when officers discovered the drugs within the gas tank. They seized the narcotics, vehicle, arrested the driver and an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations special agents remains ongoing.
PROGRESO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Brownsville, TX
City
Sarita, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Brownsville, TX
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Arizona CBP agents seize enough fentanyl to kill 42 million people in latest border drug bust

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized an estimated $4.3 million worth of fentanyl pills on Wednesday evening. The seizure happened in the Tucson, Arizona Sector when agents conducted a vehicle stop on a white Chevy Equinox and observed several duffel bags in the car, according to a press release. Agents also noticed that the female driver was "noticeably nervous as she was questioned." Another female was in the car, and both are U.S. citizens, according to officials.
TUCSON, AZ
Daily Mail

Texas border officials make biggest drugs bust in 20 years after finding almost $12million worth of cocaine disguised as baby wipes

Texas border officials made their biggest drugs bust in 20 years when they hauled in almost $12million worth of cocaine disguised as baby wipes. The drugs were seized at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge near Laredo last Friday after US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers gave a 2016 Stoughton trailer a secondary inspection.
LAREDO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Patrol#Illegal Immigrants#Street Gang#Gang Members#Mexican#Guatemalan#Cbp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Immigration
Daily Mail

Ex-FBI special agent claims Joe Biden's Department of Justice pushed hard for Bureau to raid Mar-a-Lago and thinks top-brass will have tried to push back

A former FBI special agent speculated the Department of Justice may have pushed hard for the bureau to raid Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort earlier this month and implied they did so at the behest of the Biden administration. On Thursday, ex-special agent Maureen O'Connell, who specialized in forensics, gangs, and...
POTUS
Fox News

US, Mexican authorities stop truck smuggling 150 illegal migrants in dangerous heat

Mexican authorities prevented the smuggling of 150 migrants crammed into a large truck over the southern border amid dangerously temperatures in Texas, Fox News has learned. Law enforcement in Mexico were assisted by agents with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Del Rio Sector, which covers 245 miles along the Rio Grande and Lake Amistad along the border, when they stopped the truck.
IMMIGRATION
Washington Examiner

ACLU wants US border officials to stop helping Abbott remove illegal immigrants

The nation’s largest civil rights organization is pressuring the Biden administration to bar federal law enforcement at the southern border from working with Texas troopers as the state attempts to return illegal immigrants to Mexico. The American Civil Liberties Union on Monday told the Department of Homeland Security it...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Entire police force in Alabama disbanded because officer who sent racist text could not be fired

A small town in Alabama has disbanded its police force because it could not legally fire an officer who made a racist joke about slavery.City councilors in Vincent, a town with a population of 1,982 about 35 miles southeast of Birmingham, voted unanimously last Thursday to "temporarily abolish" its police department of three officers, according to AL.com. Vincent mayor James Latimer said in a public meeting that this was "the only way" to stop paying the two officers involved in the incident due to a city policy that prevents any employee from being fired without two formal complaints and...
VINCENT, AL
Fox News

Fox News

785K+
Followers
179K+
Post
654M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy